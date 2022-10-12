Read full article on original website
‘Everyone’s drunk. No uniforms. No food.’ Inside the confusion greeting some of Russia’s newly mobilized troops
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Four days after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the order to mobilize hundreds of thousands of men to fight in Ukraine, Aleksandr Koltun, a 35-year-old father of six, showed up at the local draft board office in the Siberian city of Bratsk and presented himself for service.
Soldiers are threatening to shoot the families of Ukrainians if they don't vote in illegal referendums, report says
Illegal "referendums" are underway in the occupied Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson. Armed soldiers are going door-to-door to collect votes in the "sham" polls, per reports. Some Ukrainians have been threatened with the murder of their families if they don't take part, per The Telegraph. Armed soldiers...
Nikki Haley: OPEC wanted to 'stick it to Biden' after Saudi remarks, Iran deal efforts
Nikki Haley, former U.S. Ambassador to the UN, suggested that OPEC may have decided to cut oil production in response to President Biden's words and actions.
Putin will die if Russia uses nuclear weapons against Ukraine: Zelensky
Russian President Vladimir Putin will be unable “to preserve his own life” if he uses nuclear weapons against Ukraine, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who insisted that such an attack would not defeat his country. A series of Ukrainian battlefield successes prompted Putin to imply that Russia...
Russian Reporter Left Speechless Amid Kherson Retreat: 'Disaster'
Roman Saponkov listed several areas that he said had been "abundantly watered with the blood of our soldiers."
Trump showed Taliban leader satellite picture of his house in threat to ‘obliterate’ him
Former President Donald Trump said that at one point when he was in the White House, he threatened one of the top members of the Taliban by sending him a satellite picture of his house and saying he would “obliterate” him. The conversation between Trump and Abdul Ghani...
Finland president says Putin 'all in' for Ukraine, claims Russia misunderstood how 'willing' West was to help
UNITED NATIONS, New York – Finland’s president remains deeply concerned about the nuclear risk posed by Russia, but argued that President Vladimir Putin's announced partial mobilization indicates problems in the Russian army. In an exclusive statement given to Fox News Digital following Putin's announcement on Wednesday, Finnish President...
Ukraine Just Captured Another Rare Russian Electronic Warfare Vehicle
The vehicle from the Taran-M signals intelligence, or SIGINT, system was captured after the rout of Russian forces in the Kharkiv region. The potential intelligence windfall from the electronic warfare battle in Ukraine continues, with the first confirmed capture of a vehicle from the Russian Taran-M signals intelligence, or SIGINT, system. The vehicle, captured by Ukrainian forces in the ongoing counter-offensive in the east of the country, is the latest addition to a growing collection of seized modern Russian electronic warfare (EW) equipment, which ranges from containerized components of vehicle-borne systems to airborne jamming pods.
Zelensky says latest Russian troops killed in war ‘were not trained for combat’
Russian soldiers who recently reached the front lines of the war in Ukraine did not have fighting experience or training, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his Monday night address. The comment comes a couple of weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin mobilized roughly 300,000 reservist forces to supplement their...
After Calls For Putin to Use Nuclear Weapons, Chechen Leader to Deploy Teenage Sons to Ukraine
President Vladimir Putin of Russia and Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan KadyrovPresidential Executive Office of Russia. Ramzan Kadyrov, the Head of the Chechen Republic, was recently in the news for his calls for President Putin to utilize low-yield nuclear weapons in Ukraine following military setbacks. According to the Russian-backed leader, he stated that “…more drastic measures should be taken, right up to the declaration of martial law in the border areas and the use of low-yield nuclear weapons.” The Kremlin responded by stating they preferred to take a more measured approach, though Kadyrov was praised for his contributions to the war effort.
What retired colonel says could be a 'game changer' for Ukraine
Retired Air Force Col. Cedric Leighton explains the significance of Russian forces retreating from Lyman, a strategic city for its operations in the east.
This Video Of Russians Surrendering To Ukrainian Troops Is Intense
This increasingly common scene is likely to be repeated even more frequently as thousands of Russian conscripts deploy to Ukraine.
Steven Seagal Given Land by Russia Previously Allocated for Sick Children
Actor Steven Seagal has been given land by authorities in the prestigious Rublevka area near Moscow that was previously allocated for the care of children with cancer, according to a report. The Gorki Holding Co., which Seagal has a 26 percent stake in, received a huge plot of land in...
MSNBC reporter says 'perfectly legal' for Hunter Biden to take money from foreign governments, with caveat
MSNBC defended the legality behind Hunter Biden receiving money from foreign governments through his business dealings during a report on "Morning Joe."
America beats Russia in United Nations election that determines the future of the internet
The United States’ candidate Doreen Bogdan-Martin has beaten Russia’s Rashid Ismailov in an election to head the International Telecommunication Union, which oversees internet and communication standards.The election was seen as a ideological race between a continuation of an internet led by the US , or a “humanization” of the infrastructure against American “dominance” online, as Mr Ismailov described it.“The world is facing significant challenges – escalating conflicts, a climate crisis, food security, gender inequalities, and 2.7 billion people with no access to the internet,” said Ms Bogdan-Martin after winning. “I believe we, the ITU and our members, have an opportunity...
Russia Is Urgently Buying Large Amounts Of Potassium Iodide, Compound That Protects From Nuclear Radiation
The Russian Federation has urgently ordered a large batch of potassium iodide, a chemical compound used to block a type of radioactive material in case of nuclear accidents, according to a Russian government agency. The Russian government is planning to purchase at least five million rubles or $86,000 worth of...
Chinese and Russian militaries share a potential weakness, new US report finds
Seoul, South Korea CNN — China’s military leaders share a potential weakness that has undermined their Russian counterparts in Ukraine and could hamper their ability to wage a similar war, according to a new report from the US National Defense University. The report identifies a lack of cross-training...
Ukrainian Air-Defenses Mauled A Russian Fighter Regiment, Shooting Down A Quarter Of Its Crews
The Ukrainian armed forces’ aggressive counterattacks in the south and east starting in late August have chewed up several of the Russian military’s most important formations. The elite 1st Guards Tanks Army and its supporting 144th Guards Motor Rifle Division, to name two. Also, the essential 3rd Army Corps—the Kremlin’s main reserve formation for the Ukraine war.
Four of Putin’s top chiefs in Ukraine are assassinated in twin blasts by ‘saboteurs’ in latest killings to rock tyrant
FOUR of Vladimir Putin’s top officials in occupied Ukraine have been killed in explosions in the latest blow to the Russian tyrant. In one attack, an official organising a bogus referendum on joining Russia was killed alongside her husband. Lyudmila Boyko headed the election commission in the Zaporizhzhia region,...
Using Israeli Intelligence, Ukraine Easily Destroys Russia’s Iranian-Made Kamikaze Drones
The Telegraph reported on Wednesday that dozens of Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones that had been launched on Monday by Russia in a long-range blitz on city centers across Ukraine were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense systems (Hopeless ‘kamikaze’ drones show Vladimir Putin’s war machine is floundering), and many were destroyed before hitting their targets.
