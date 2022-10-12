ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

‘Everyone’s drunk. No uniforms. No food.’ Inside the confusion greeting some of Russia’s newly mobilized troops

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Four days after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the order to mobilize hundreds of thousands of men to fight in Ukraine, Aleksandr Koltun, a 35-year-old father of six, showed up at the local draft board office in the Siberian city of Bratsk and presented himself for service.
Soldiers are threatening to shoot the families of Ukrainians if they don't vote in illegal referendums, report says

Illegal "referendums" are underway in the occupied Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson. Armed soldiers are going door-to-door to collect votes in the "sham" polls, per reports. Some Ukrainians have been threatened with the murder of their families if they don't take part, per The Telegraph. Armed soldiers...
Ukraine Just Captured Another Rare Russian Electronic Warfare Vehicle

The vehicle from the Taran-M signals intelligence, or SIGINT, system was captured after the rout of Russian forces in the Kharkiv region. The potential intelligence windfall from the electronic warfare battle in Ukraine continues, with the first confirmed capture of a vehicle from the Russian Taran-M signals intelligence, or SIGINT, system. The vehicle, captured by Ukrainian forces in the ongoing counter-offensive in the east of the country, is the latest addition to a growing collection of seized modern Russian electronic warfare (EW) equipment, which ranges from containerized components of vehicle-borne systems to airborne jamming pods.
After Calls For Putin to Use Nuclear Weapons, Chechen Leader to Deploy Teenage Sons to Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin of Russia and Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan KadyrovPresidential Executive Office of Russia. Ramzan Kadyrov, the Head of the Chechen Republic, was recently in the news for his calls for President Putin to utilize low-yield nuclear weapons in Ukraine following military setbacks. According to the Russian-backed leader, he stated that “…more drastic measures should be taken, right up to the declaration of martial law in the border areas and the use of low-yield nuclear weapons.” The Kremlin responded by stating they preferred to take a more measured approach, though Kadyrov was praised for his contributions to the war effort.
America beats Russia in United Nations election that determines the future of the internet

The United States’ candidate Doreen Bogdan-Martin has beaten Russia’s Rashid Ismailov in an election to head the International Telecommunication Union, which oversees internet and communication standards.The election was seen as a ideological race between a continuation of an internet led by the US , or a “humanization” of the infrastructure against American “dominance” online, as Mr Ismailov described it.“The world is facing significant challenges – escalating conflicts, a climate crisis, food security, gender inequalities, and 2.7 billion people with no access to the internet,” said Ms Bogdan-Martin after winning. “I believe we, the ITU and our members, have an opportunity...
Ukrainian Air-Defenses Mauled A Russian Fighter Regiment, Shooting Down A Quarter Of Its Crews

The Ukrainian armed forces’ aggressive counterattacks in the south and east starting in late August have chewed up several of the Russian military’s most important formations. The elite 1st Guards Tanks Army and its supporting 144th Guards Motor Rifle Division, to name two. Also, the essential 3rd Army Corps—the Kremlin’s main reserve formation for the Ukraine war.
Using Israeli Intelligence, Ukraine Easily Destroys Russia’s Iranian-Made Kamikaze Drones

The Telegraph reported on Wednesday that dozens of Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones that had been launched on Monday by Russia in a long-range blitz on city centers across Ukraine were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense systems (Hopeless ‘kamikaze’ drones show Vladimir Putin’s war machine is floundering), and many were destroyed before hitting their targets.
