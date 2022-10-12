ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

NBC Chicago

Utah's Cookie War Heats Up in Court – and on Social Media

Crumbl Cookies is suing smaller competitors Crave and Dirty Dough, claiming their brands and packaging are too similar to Crumbl's. The defendants dismissed Crumbl's claims as half-baked. Dirty Dough, whose sales have increased, fired back with commercials mocking Crumbl. Crave says it also has seen sales jump. There's a war...
UTAH STATE
NBC Chicago

Could a California Serial Killer Be the Same ‘Duck Walk Killer' Suspected in 2018 Rogers Park Slayings?

Update on Friday, Oct. 14 at 11:30 a.m. : Chicago police on Friday said they "do not believe there is a link in these investigations." Our original story continues below. Officials in California are coordinating with Chicago police after the suspected killer in a series of homicides in Stockton and Oakland is believed to be connected two 2018 Rogers Park slayings that were never solved.
CHICAGO, IL
Waterbury, CT
Crime & Safety
NBC Chicago

Medieval Times Sues Performers' Union Over Trademark Infringement

Medieval Times filed a suit claiming that its employees' union is infringing on its trademark. The company says Medieval Times Performers United and its branding are confusingly similar to the dinner-and-show venue. Other unions bear the name of their associated corporation, including Starbucks Workers United, as well as the recently...
LYNDHURST, NJ
NBC Chicago

Maggiano's Little Italy to Leave Lettuce Entertain You Frequent Diner Club

Maggiano's Little Italy will cut its ties with Lettuce Entertain You, a Chicago-based restaurant group with over 120 restaurants nationwide, after spending 30 years together. Lettuce Entertain You opened Maggiano’s Little Italy in 1991 and sold the concept to Brinker International in 1995, according to its website. While Lettuce Entertain You has not owned and operated the restaurant chain since, it still maintained its relationship with the eatery.
CHICAGO, IL
