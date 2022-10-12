Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Two Connecticut Police Officers Killed in Alleged Ambushjustpene50Bristol, CT
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Utah's Cookie War Heats Up in Court – and on Social Media
Crumbl Cookies is suing smaller competitors Crave and Dirty Dough, claiming their brands and packaging are too similar to Crumbl's. The defendants dismissed Crumbl's claims as half-baked. Dirty Dough, whose sales have increased, fired back with commercials mocking Crumbl. Crave says it also has seen sales jump. There's a war...
Could a California Serial Killer Be the Same ‘Duck Walk Killer' Suspected in 2018 Rogers Park Slayings?
Update on Friday, Oct. 14 at 11:30 a.m. : Chicago police on Friday said they "do not believe there is a link in these investigations." Our original story continues below. Officials in California are coordinating with Chicago police after the suspected killer in a series of homicides in Stockton and Oakland is believed to be connected two 2018 Rogers Park slayings that were never solved.
Arrest Made in Stockton, Calif. Serial Killer Case: Officials
A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in Northern California was arrested before dawn Saturday as he was apparently searching for another victim, police said. Acting on tips and police work, investigators tracked and watched a man and stopped him in a car at about 2...
Obama Headed to Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin as Vote Nears
Former President Barack Obama is headed to Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin in the closing days of the 2022 campaign to give a boost to Democrats running for governor, senator and on down the ballot. He goes first to Atlanta, where Stacey Abrams is taking on Republican Gov. Brian Kemp on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Medieval Times Sues Performers' Union Over Trademark Infringement
Medieval Times filed a suit claiming that its employees' union is infringing on its trademark. The company says Medieval Times Performers United and its branding are confusingly similar to the dinner-and-show venue. Other unions bear the name of their associated corporation, including Starbucks Workers United, as well as the recently...
Here Are 10 Key Races on Illinois' Ballot in the 2022 Election
At the federal level, the 2022 midterms will not only serve as a referendum on the administration of President Joe Biden, but will also determine the balance of power in Congress, with Republicans hoping to retake control of the House and Democrats hoping to retain their majority in the Senate.
Planned Parenthood of Illinois Seeing Record Number of Abortion Patients Traveling From Other States
In the nearly four months since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Planned Parenthood of Illinois says they've seen a record number of abortion patients travel to Illinois from outside the state. A federally protected right for nearly 50 years, abortion is now subject to a patchwork of...
Gov. Pritzker and First Lady Release Tax Returns, Report Over $18 Million in Taxable Income
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois first lady M.K. Pritzker reported earning more than $18.5 million in adjusted gross income last year — a hefty bump from the $5.1 million the billionaire couple reported in 2020. Pritzker’s campaign on Friday released partial 2021 state and federal tax returns, which also...
RELATED PEOPLE
What to Know About the Illinois REAL ID and When You Might Need To Have One By
By the middle of next year, Illinois residents will need to have a REAL ID-compliant identification card or driver's license in order to fly domestically if they do not have a passport or passport card. But what is the REAL ID, and how do residents know if their ID is...
Illinois Health Officials Endorse Bivalent COVID-19 Boosters for Children 5 and Older
Updated COVID-19 booster shots were cleared recently to include children as young as 5, and Illinois health officials are backing the breadth of access with their sights set on bolstering protection against newer strains of the virus. The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control green lit...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Chicago's Top Doc Says Bivalent Boosters Are ‘More Important Than Ever'
As the cold weather picks up, and as influenza and respiratory viruses like RSV begin to crop up, Chicago's top doctor is stressing the importance of all eligible age groups getting the new bivalent COVID booster, which is now available for children as young as 5. Here's what you need...
Deadline Just Days Away to Fill Out Form for Illinois Income and Property Tax Rebates
Roughly six million Illinois residents are eligible for property and income tax rebates under the Illinois Family Relief Plan, but the deadline to fill out a form is just days away. While some residents have already received their checks as payments began rolling out last month, others may need to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maggiano's Little Italy to Leave Lettuce Entertain You Frequent Diner Club
Maggiano's Little Italy will cut its ties with Lettuce Entertain You, a Chicago-based restaurant group with over 120 restaurants nationwide, after spending 30 years together. Lettuce Entertain You opened Maggiano’s Little Italy in 1991 and sold the concept to Brinker International in 1995, according to its website. While Lettuce Entertain You has not owned and operated the restaurant chain since, it still maintained its relationship with the eatery.
Chicago Forecast: Mostly Sunny Skies Alongside Cooler Conditions
A sunny but quite chilly Saturday is in store for the Chicago area, with mostly clear skies and temperatures well below seasonal averages. Current models suggest a high on Saturday in the low 50s across the Chicago area, with a high of 53 anticipated for Chicago with 8-16 mph southwest winds.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
76K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0