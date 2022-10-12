Read full article on original website
WETM
Head of Africa CDC alleges mistreatment at German airport
BERLIN (AP) — The acting director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention alleged he was “mistreated” upon his arrival at Germany’s Frankfurt Airport on Saturday and had decided to return to Africa. Ahmed Ogwell, who was on his way to attend the World...
WETM
Nigerian separatist leader acquitted of terrorism charges
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A Nigerian separatist leader accused of terrorism and instigating violence in the country’s southeast was acquitted Thursday by a local court, his lawyer told The Associated Press. The Nigerian Court of Appeal dismissed the government-filed charges against Nnamdi Kanu in Abuja, the nation’s capital,...
WETM
EXPLAINER: Who is leading the crackdown on Iran’s protests?
They show up at the first signs of protest in Iran — men in black, riding motorcycles, often wielding guns or batons. They are members of what’s known as the Basij, paramilitary volunteers who are fiercely loyal to the Islamic Republic. The shock troops of the ayatollahs have taken on a leading role in quashing dissent for more than two decades.
WETM
‘No waiting’: Turkey, Russia to act on Putin’s gas hub offer
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that Turkey and Russia have instructed their respective energy authorities to immediately begin technical work on a Russian proposal that would turn Turkey into a gas hub for Europe. Russian President Vladimir Putin has floated the idea of...
WETM
French minister urges Lebanon to swiftly elect new president
BEIRUT (AP) — French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna on Friday urged Lebanon to swiftly elect a new president or risk plunging the poverty-stricken country into a deeper political crisis. Colonna’s remarks in Beirut came after Lebanon’s divided parliament twice failed to elect a successor to Michel Aoun, with no...
WETM
US inflation ramped up in September, with consumer prices rising 8.2%
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households, wiping out pay gains that many have received and ensuring that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates aggressively. Consumer prices rose 8.2% in September...
WETM
North Korea takes inspiration from Putin’s nuke threats
TOKYO (AP) — For decades North Korea has threatened to turn enemy cities into a “sea of fire,” even as it doggedly worked on building a nuclear weapons program that could back up its belligerent words. Now, as North Korea conducts another torrid run of powerful weapons...
WETM
Federal prosecutors take over German rail sabotage probe
BERLIN (AP) — German federal prosecutors say they are taking charge of the investigation into the suspected sabotage of a railway communication system that brought trains to a standstill Saturday across northwestern Germany. The federal prosecutors office said Thursday it is taking over the probe from state investigators due...
