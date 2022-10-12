Read full article on original website
Related
Omicron-Specific Covid Boosters Appear to Work Well, New Data Says—Regardless of the Side Effects You Experience
If you already got your omicron-specific Covid booster, you might have experienced some side effects. Maybe even ones that were more intense than your previous shot. But there's no need to worry: Experts and new data say the new shots appear to work — regardless of whether you experience moderate, mild or no side effects at all.
Illinois Health Officials Endorse Bivalent COVID-19 Boosters for Children 5 and Older
Updated COVID-19 booster shots were cleared recently to include children as young as 5, and Illinois health officials are backing the breadth of access with their sights set on bolstering protection against newer strains of the virus. The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control green lit...
Chicago's Top Doc Predicts ‘We're Going to See a COVID Surge' This Winter
As was the case the past two years, the U.S. could be in for another COVID-19 surge this winter as the colder weather drives people to spend more time indoors and the risk of transmission rises. Chicago's top doctor said while she hasn't seen "anything really scary yet on the...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
76K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0