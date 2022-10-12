Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Walk to Save Lives
SOUTH BEND, Ind.,--You can honor those who have died by suicide and help raise awareness at the Suicide Prevention Center's Race to Save Lives—Walk for Hope at Howard Park. The walk is an annual fundraiser that will support the center's program. The Suicide Prevention Center provides educational programming and...
abc57.com
Blake Fisher gives back to South Bend community with YMCA
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A slight meniscus tear to his knee put a stop on offensive lineman Blake Fisher’s Notre Dame debut last season but he knew he would be back and make the most of his opportunity. Fisher returned for the Fiesta Bowl and is now the starting right tackle on the Irish O-line.
WNDU
Salem’s Haunted House opens in South Bend this weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some Michiana homeowners are gearing up for Halloween in big ways, including one South Bend man who created a haunted house in his backyard. Tim Seward started ‘Salem’s Haunted House’ 5 five years ago, and he’s expanded every year since. The...
WNDU
Upcoming Halloween events in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Here is a look at some of the Halloween events coming up in Elkhart!. On Saturday, there will be a “Trunk or Treat” at Island Park from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Also on Saturday, there will be another “Trunk or Treat” at South...
abc57.com
Missing inmate found in Westville Correctional Facility
WESTVILLE, Ind. - The inmate who was reported missing from the Westville Correctional Facility was found inside the facility on Friday following an extensive search. The inmate, 31-year-old Dustin Lappin, was found at 7:41 p.m. Lappin never left the facility. Officials with the Indiana Department of Correction will work with...
abc57.com
State hosting Road to Restoration driver's license restoration clinic in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- State officials from the state's Attorney General's office and local community partners are hosting a Road to Restoration Clinic to help drivers with suspended licenses. The clinic will be October 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at McCoy's Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1804...
thechicagogenius.com
Redirection of South Shore Line Drops Indiana Riders Directly Into Lake Michigan
GARY, IN — Amid ridership approaching pre-pandemic levels and a continuing labor shortage with no end in sight, Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) has announced they will be redirecting South Shore Line services to replace all outgoing Indiana stops with one terminating station in the middle of Lake Michigan.
WNDU
Printing error causes early voting confusion in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A misprint on post cards for early voting is causing confusion in Elkhart County. Voters in Elkhart County received the post cards, which detailed polling locations and times for both the general election and early voting. But it left some unsure of which polling location in Elkhart and Goshen is for early voting.
wtvbam.com
MSP investigating St. Joseph County larceny of car with fraudulent cashier check
WHITE PIGEON TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Michigan State Police troopers from the Marshall post are investigating the larceny of a motor vehicle in St. Joseph County. They say it happened in the 16000 block of Fawn River Road in White Pigeon Township on October 2. Troopers report an unknown...
abc57.com
Boil water advisory lifted in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The boil water advisory for residents on the northeast side of South Bend has been lifted. The city announced Saturday morning that water quality tests showed no signs of contamination.
wrtv.com
Indiana resident dies from the flu, IDOH encourages vaccination
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported the first death from the flu this season. According to the state's weekly flu report, the person was 65-years-old or older. No other information about them has been released. During the 2021-22 flu season, IDOH says 82 Hoosiers died after getting...
abc57.com
Whirlpool appliance sale to benefit United Way of Southwest Michigan
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- The Whirlpool appliance sale to benefit the United Way of Southwest Michigan will return from October 22 to October 23. Over 300 discounted appliances will be offered at the site of the former Carson's at Orchards Mall, with all proceeds going to United Way. The appliance...
WNDU
Groundbreaking for planned student luxury housing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, people gathered for a groundbreaking celebration for a new luxury student housing project going up near Notre Dame’s campus. This is happening right off State Road 23 on North Turtle Creek Drive. “We feel it’s important to mark this milestone and let...
abc57.com
Ribbon cutting ceremony to be hosted in honor of the Randolph Mini Park improvements
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Members of the community are invited to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony at Randolph Mini Park to honor the new improvements made to the area. Additions include a new playground, basketball court, seating and more. Among the changes is a variety of safety improvements, which includes...
cbs4indy.com
Halloween 2022: Trick-or-treat times in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Halloween is just around the corner!. Most Indiana communities will hold their official trick-or-treat hours on Monday, Oct. 31. Find times for several cities, towns and counties below. Hours fall on Oct. 31 unless otherwise noted. Adams County. Berne: October 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
WNDU
Judge rejects St. Joseph County GOP injunction request
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A judge in Marshall County is refusing to issue a temporary restraining order requested by Republicans in St. Joseph County. In court documents filed earlier this week, the St. Joseph County GOP alleges such an injunction was needed to make sure absentee ballots cast in St. Joseph County were processed in a bipartisan fashion.
abc57.com
Elkhart Environmental Center looking for haunted trail actors
ELKHART, Ind. -- If you think you have what it takes to bring the scares, the Elkhart Environmental Center is looking for actors to be a part of their haunted trail. The Haunted Walk Through the Woods event will be on October 21, and actors are needed to provide frights from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Times-Union Newspaper
Marshall Says He Offers A Different Style Of Leadership
It’s not a secret that in the election primary this year, James Marshall supported Republican and incumbent Kyle Dukes for re-election as sheriff. After Dukes lost to Jim Smith, Marshall announced on July 7 that he was running as an Independent for sheriff. “So, over the years ... since...
abc57.com
Next South Bend 2045 Speaker Series event scheduled for October 27
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The next event in the City of South Bend's ongoing 2045 Speaker Series will be held at 6:30 p.m. on October 27 at the St. Joseph County Public Library Community Learning Center. Joshua McCarty, Chief Analytics Researcher with Urban3, will be the guest speaker at the...
abc57.com
St. Joseph County Police investigating fraud case
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The St. Joseph County Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person they say is involved in a fraud case. According to police, the fraud incident happened at 11 a.m. on October 3. If you have any information, you can submit...
