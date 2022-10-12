ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Man arrested in Penn Hills homicide

By Pete DeLuca, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a7oCW_0iWLRpbG00

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Gunshots rang out Wednesday just before 3:30 p.m. along Frankstown Road in Penn Hills.

According to Allegheny County police, 26-year-old Jahlil Smith was found lying on the ground next to a mountain bike.

Officers say he was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

Investigators believe 23-year-old Dominic Saunders is the gunman.

Witnesses told police Smith was riding his bike behind Saunders when Saunders turned around and allegedly shot Smith.

“There was something going on between them and he had a gun. The other man had a gun and next thing you know, the guy was running up the street towards Graham Blvd,” recounted witness, Saudah Barnes.

According to the criminal complaint, after speaking with witnesses and checking out surveillance footage, investigators quickly caught up with Saunders, who they say was still wearing the clothes he wore while allegedly carrying out the crime.

Police arrested him after finding handgun ammunition in a bag around his waist.

Saunders is charged with homicide. He was arraigned Thursday morning and is being held in the Allegheny County jail after being denied bond.

According to online court filings, both Saunders and Smith have a history of arrests.

Records show Smith was charged last week — but not yet arrested — after allegedly firing shots at the mother of his brother’s kids in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood.

That incident happened about a half-mile down the road from where he died Wednesday.

Smith, according to police paperwork, was also found with a handgun on a string around his neck when he was killed.

Police have not yet released a motive in Wednesday’s shooting.

Anyone with additional information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

3 injured in Pittsburgh shooting

PITTSBURGH — Three people were injured in a Tuesday night shooting in the Carrick area and police say there are no suspects in custody at this time. Officers responded to a Shotspotter alert around 9:53 p.m. in the area of Mount Oliver at Louisa Way, according to information provided by Pittsburgh Public Safety. A male with a gunshot wound to the leg was found in the area of Brownsville Road and and Laughlin Avenue. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Suspect at large, 1 injured in Johnstown shooting

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking for the suspect involved in a shooting late Monday night in the West End area of Johnstown. Police responded to a report of shots fired at the intersection of Chandler Avenue and Seminary Lane around 11 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, according to Johnstown Police Department Captain Chad […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Tribune-Review

3 people shot, hospitalized in Pittsburgh

Three people were hospitalized after after being shot Tuesday night in Pittsburgh. At around 10 p.m., police found a man shot in the leg near Brownsville Road and Laughlin Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. Paramedics took the man to a local hospital. Shortly after,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Clues surface in missing PA woman case

Pittsburgh, Pa. — Police in Castle Shannon located the vehicle of a missing woman who was last seen Oct. 10. Police issued an alert for Emily Stalter, 32, of Castle Shannon, who was last seen leaving Trader Joe’s in Upper St. Clair at approximately 12:30 p.m. Oct. 10. Stalter, described as 5' 5" with hazel eyes and brown hair, works at the store and lives on Hoodridge Drive in Castle...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Man knocks 86-year-old woman to the ground, steals her car

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An 86-year-old woman from Lincoln-Lemington has joined the list of carjacking victims in the city. She is urging everyone to be more aware of their surroundings."Even if you're aware, it still can happen," she said.Thrown down two times in her driveway, the victim said she still hurts."I couldn't walk for about three days. I'm still in pain, but not as much," the victim said. She showed up at court Tuesday to testify against her alleged attacker, Raymond Wilson."I'd seen him in the neighborhood, and I was leery of him. He always walked on the opposite side of the street...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Penn Hills woman charged after Murrysville drug sting

A Penn Hills woman was arrested Monday after police said she sold five bricks of suspected heroin/fentanyl to a confidential informant in Murrysville, according to court papers. Summer L. Kerley-Webster, 38, is facing drug and criminal use of a communication facility charges. Police from North Huntingdon and Murrysville were assisted...
MURRYSVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

3 in stable condition after shooting in Carrick

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people are in stable condition Tuesday after a shooting in Carrick.Police responded to the area of Louisa Way for a ShotSpotter alert around 10 p.m., Pittsburgh Public Safety said. Officials found a man near Brownsville Road and Laughlin Avenue who was shot in the leg. He was taken to a local hospital.Later, two other gunshot victims were self-transported to a local hospital. All three are in stable condition at last check, Pittsburgh Public Safety said. No one is in custody at this time. Police are investigating.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Multiple ShotSpotter alerts lead police to shooting victim in Homewood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police have detained three men after a shooting in Homewood on Tuesday morning sent another man to the hospital, Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said.Pittsburgh police were called to Kelly Street, near North Homewood Avenue, just before 10:30 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter alert for 13 rounds.They found the victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said. He was taken to a local hospital and is stable, officials said.A car was also hit during the gunfire.Police detained three men at the scene and recovered a gun.The investigation continues.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh man who killed another man with a table leg gets 3 to 6 years in prison

A Pittsburgh man who killed another man with a table leg last year will spend three to six years in state prison. Walter Jones, 55, of the city’s Knoxville neighborhood, pleaded guilty in July to one count of third-degree murder. Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Alexander P. Bicket also ordered Jones to serve three years of probation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Finleyville tavern ordered to shut down after deadly shooting

WASHINGTON — A Finleyville bar will remain closed for now following a deadly shooting on its premises, a judge ruled Tuesday. The owner of Bob's Tavern was in court Tuesday after an injunction was filed last week. The Washington County district attorney called it a public nuisance that threatens...
FINLEYVILLE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Ohio woman jailed after kicking officer in groin during traffic stop

STRUTHERS, Ohio — An Ohio woman, arrested during a Sunday morning traffic stop, is accused of punching a police officer in the chest and kicking another in the groin. According to a police report, 31-year-old Miranda Fairchild of Struthers was pulled over after an officer noticed her driving erratically with a headlight inoperable, WKBN-TV reported.
STRUTHERS, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh activist could get prison time for allegedly blocking clinic

A Pittsburgh activist could serve prison time after a federal grand jury indicted him for blocking access to a Washington D.C. abortion clinic. Herb Geraghty, 25, is charged with conspiracy against rights and Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act offenses after he allegedly participated in an October 2020 “pro-life block and lock rescue” of the Washington Surgi-Clinic, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
104K+
Followers
136K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy