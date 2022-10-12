Man arrested in Penn Hills homicide

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Gunshots rang out Wednesday just before 3:30 p.m. along Frankstown Road in Penn Hills.

According to Allegheny County police, 26-year-old Jahlil Smith was found lying on the ground next to a mountain bike.

Officers say he was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

Investigators believe 23-year-old Dominic Saunders is the gunman.

Witnesses told police Smith was riding his bike behind Saunders when Saunders turned around and allegedly shot Smith.

“There was something going on between them and he had a gun. The other man had a gun and next thing you know, the guy was running up the street towards Graham Blvd,” recounted witness, Saudah Barnes.

According to the criminal complaint, after speaking with witnesses and checking out surveillance footage, investigators quickly caught up with Saunders, who they say was still wearing the clothes he wore while allegedly carrying out the crime.

Police arrested him after finding handgun ammunition in a bag around his waist.

Saunders is charged with homicide. He was arraigned Thursday morning and is being held in the Allegheny County jail after being denied bond.

According to online court filings, both Saunders and Smith have a history of arrests.

Records show Smith was charged last week — but not yet arrested — after allegedly firing shots at the mother of his brother’s kids in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood.

That incident happened about a half-mile down the road from where he died Wednesday.

Smith, according to police paperwork, was also found with a handgun on a string around his neck when he was killed.

Police have not yet released a motive in Wednesday’s shooting.

Anyone with additional information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group