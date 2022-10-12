ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Survey suggests half of Americans want more moderate political candidates

By Alexandra Weaver
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new survey from a non-partisan research nonprofit found that independent voters—those who are not registered as Democrats or Republicans—want to choose between more moderate candidates.

It was conducted by More in Common U.S., LX News and YouGov.

It found that nearly 50% of Americans desire more moderate candidates from both parties and that among independents, 54% want to see more moderate Democrats while 49% want to see more moderate Republicans.

Among Republicans, 30% believed their own party needs to put forward more moderate candidates and 66% believed the Democrats need more moderate candidates.

Among Democrats, 38% believed their own party needs to put forward more moderate candidates and 66% believed Republicans need more moderate candidates.

The survey found that the Democrats and Republicans who said they wanted to see their own party put forward more moderate candidates tended to be less ideologically extreme and were more likely to say they belonged to their party because of their family or friends as opposed to how their party aligned with their values.

“This reflects a growing body of evidence showing many Americans are exhausted by the polarization and political rhetoric. The divisive language we see in politics is reinforcing feelings of the ‘Exhausted Majority,’” Dan Vallone, executive director of More in Common U.S. said in a press release.

The survey also found that 80% of registered voters plan to vote this November.

