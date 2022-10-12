Read full article on original website
Related
College Football World Reacts To Big Peyton Manning News
ESPN is breaking out a heavy hitter for College GameDay this weekend in Knoxville. On Thursday night, the official College GameDay Twitter account revealed that Tennessee legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning will be the guest picker this Saturday prior to the Vols' game against Alabama. Manning...
College Football Odds: Alabama vs. Tennessee prediction, odds and pick – 10/15/2022
One of the top showdowns in the entire country up to this point of the season is set to take place as the #3 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide travels to the hostile environment of Knoxville to take on the #6 ranked Tennessee Volunteers. Join us for our College Football odds series, where our Alabama-Tennessee prediction and pick will be revealed.
Lane Kiffin sends message to Tennessee fans ahead of game vs Alabama
Fans may not be fond of Lane Kiffin, but the Ole Miss coach isn’t letting that get in the way of rooting for the Volunteers on Saturday. Ahead of the gigantic SEC showdown with the Alabama Crimson Tide heading to Knoxville, the Rebels coach joined the College GameDay crew for an interview. Ever the polarizing figure with the fanbase, Kiffin had a shocking message for Tennessee fans that got a rise out of the crowd.
College Football World Praying For Texas A&M On Thursday
On Thursday afternoon, troubling news emerged from Texas A&M as a bomb threat was called into Kyle Field. Details surrounding the threat aren't clear, but the school issued a statement confirming the threat. "A bomb threat was received for Kyle Field," the statement read. "As a precaution, the stadium and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bad news for Notre Dame
Notre Dame has come back strong after starting 0-2 on the season. The Irish suffered a major loss this week due to injury. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman announced that Notre Dame captain Bo Bauer (...)
saturdaytradition.com
Juwan Howard responds to comments from Oregon coach Dana Altman on cancelled rematch
Juwan Howard is letting Oregon coach Dan Altman know his feelings head-on without beating around the bush. Michigan basketball has yet to travel to Eugene to face the Ducks as part of a home-and-home series starting back in 2019. The contract between the two schools was signed earlier that year when John Beilein was still Michigan’s head coach.
Cowboys Quarterback Cooper Rush Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear
Cooper Rush is undefeated as the starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. But he's under no impression that the job is his long term. Speaking to reporters Thursday, Rush said whenever Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott is healthy enough to play, he will, according to ESPN's Ed Werder. ...
NFL・
Look: Nick Saban's Comment About Tennessee Fans Going Viral
In just a few hours, the biggest game of the college football weekend will take place from Knoxville. No. 6 Tennessee hosts No. 3 Alabama in what promises to be a shootout. Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young is expected to make his return to the starting lineup as well. Before...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Look: Football World Reacts To Katherine Webb's Racy Photo
Earlier this week, former college football announcer Brent Musburger made headlines with a new comment about Katherine Webb. He looked back at his controversial comment about her during an Alabama game and said he still jokes about it with Brian Kelly. It's safe to say he doesn't think he said anything wrong.
Jim Leonhard Reveals Wisconsin Player Was Kicked Out Of Program
Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Brown announced his decision to enter the transfer portal Wednesday night. On Thursday, interim head coach Jim Leonhard revealed that Brown got kicked off the team for an undisclosed reason. "The reality of what happened is that there was an internal incident here within the program...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State safety announced as highest graded at position by PFF
Ohio State is on a tear once more. To no one’s surprise, players are being applauded for their work so far this season. Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom was named Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded safety at the midway point of the 2022 season. Ransom has been a consistent playmaker on the back end for new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles in coverage.
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel gives incredible and hilarious answer to question about the Vols punting
The Tennessee Vols have punted just 12 times so far this season, which is tied with Florida for the fewest punts in the SEC. During Vol Calls on Wednesday night, Heupel was asked by host Bob Kesling about Tennessee’s lack of punts. Heupel told Kesling that they try to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
atozsports.com
Former Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt gives thoughts on Tennessee’s matchup with Alabama
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt weighed in on UT’s upcoming matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide this week during an interview with Dawg Nation’s Mike Griffith. Pruitt, who played and coached at Alabama and coached at Tennessee, has a unique viewpoint of this rivalry. He’s one...
Watch tempers flare between Penn State and Michigan in tunnel at halftime
Penn State and Michigan played a tough and physical first half of football, with the Wolverines getting the better of the Nittany Lions in just about every possible way. But Penn State trailed the Wolverines just 16-14 at the break as the teams went to their respective locker rooms. And on the way to the locker room, things got a little testy between the two teams. As captured by Isaiah Hole of Wolverines Wire, there was a bit of a shouting match between Penn State players and Michigan players as the teams made their way to the locker room. What started...
Nick Saban addresses how badly he wants to defeat Tennessee on Saturday
Nick Saban knows Alabama won’t be facing the same old this weekend. After defeating the Volunteers 15 straight times, the 16th consecutive win won’t come nearly as easily. The AP Poll has Tennessee ranked sixth in the nation and they’ll be playing within the confines of Neyland Stadium. With that said, Saban doesn’t want to blow anything out of proportion and wants to focus on getting the victory.
Peyton Manning Reveals What Tennessee Must Do To Beat Alabama
Since Peyton Manning left after the 1997 season, the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers haven't had many games as big as tomorrow's massive game against No. 3 Alabama. But with Manning returning to Knoxville for The Third Saturday in October, he's bringing some words of wisdom. Appearing on Always College Football...
Clemson loses a football commitment
One of the prospects in the 2023 recruiting class who was verbally committed to Clemson has withdrawn his pledge from the Tigers. Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy (McDonough, Ga.) four-star (...)
The Stat Nick Saban is 'Emphasizing like Crazy' during Tennessee Week
Alabama ranks near the bottom in the country in an area Saban calls, "one of the most compelling stats relative to winning and losing."
saturdaytradition.com
Tanner Morgan stuns Illinois defense, scores TD on the ground for Minnesota
Tanner Morgan got the Minnesota offense in the scoring column with a sneaky play. Minnesota was down 10-0 before Morgan’s touchdown. The Golden Gophers’ offense found themselves threatening the Fighting Illini defense in the red zone during the second quarter. Morgan was pressured and fooled an Illinois pass...
thecomeback.com
Commissioner reveals huge College Football Playoff update
While the College Football Playoff is headed towards expanding to 12 teams in the near future, there’s some hope that the expansion could come sooner than expected. At least, according to ACC commissioner Jim Phillips. At ACC basketball media day on Wednesday, Phillips revealed that while the College Football...
Comments / 5