Man sentenced to 20 years for 2019 road rage shooting that severely injured 2 toddlers after fireworks exploded inside truck

Rakesh Fliqa
3d ago
20 years to serve at the age of 21? You threw your whole life away man. You can’t travel, experience new things, and can’t be with your family.. lord end this madness already
oldschool94
3d ago
wow! he destroyed & scarred a family for LIFE!! over some Words!!! wow! words🧐🤔😐😶🤨. Welp! I guess his gf will be there/ waiting on him 20yrs. 👌👍
Sherrie Smith
3d ago
Sooooooooo sad just 20 years but cousin I'm glad they gave him some kind of time for what he did to your family Love you keep your head up Hug the boys for me
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three killed in three separate fatal accidents across Houston overnighthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Fort Bend County prostitution arrest now looks like human traffickingCovering KatyFort Bend County, TX
Fulshear and Sugar Land residents convicted of health care fraudCovering KatySugar Land, TX
Craving Mexican Food But Don't Want to Eat Meat? Check Out These Vegan Mexican Restaurants in Houston!Savannah AylinHouston, TX
More than meets the eye in Downtown HoustonB.KarlHouston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
Woman dies after crash in west Houston; Driver of at-fault vehicle attempted to flee, HPD says
HOUSTON – Authorities say a woman was pronounced dead after a vehicle and pedestrian were involved in a crash in west Houston on Saturday. According to Houston police, the crash happened near the 6400 block of Westheimer Road around 2:30 a.m. Additionally, the driver of the at-fault vehicle reportedly...
Click2Houston.com
3 suspects in custody after pursuit on Beltway 8 ends in crash, police say
HOUSTON – Three suspects are in custody after leading officers on a pursuit that began in southeast Houston and ended in Pearland early Saturday, police said. According to HPD Lt. Crowson, it all started on the Gulf Freeway frontage road near Beltway 8 where TAC officers from the Clear Lake division were checking the area for suspicious activity.
fox26houston.com
Drugs seen thrown out window during police chase in Pearland
PEARLAND, Texas - Authorities say a police chase in Pearland overnight Saturday ended with at least three people getting arrested. It first happened after Clear Lake Tactical Units were checking the area for suspicious activity and saw a car leaving a hotel and tried to pull it over for committing "a traffic violation."
Click2Houston.com
Woman found dead with multiple gunshot wounds outside SE Houston apartment, police say
HOUSTON – A woman was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds outside an apartment in southeast Houston late Friday night, police said. Commander K. Campbell with Houston Police Department said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 10900 block of Tanner Park Court near Kingspoint Road at around 11 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sister of elderly man shot, killed in SE Houston said she received a mysterious call moments before
Bessie Osborn, said that the caller's voice was unfamiliar and that he asked for $200 cash, coincidentally the same day her brother was paid.
2nd person charged with murder after body found by apt. manager and security guard in west Houston
The victim was found inside an apartment by the property manager and security guard after a resident told them the front door was open all night.
Click2Houston.com
Motorcyclist hit, killed by driver in pickup truck near downtown Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A search is underway for the driver of a pickup truck that hit a motorcyclist near downtown Houston early Saturday, according to Houston Police. According to HPD Lt. J. Buttitta, the crash occurred at around 2 a.m. in the 1900 block of Allen Parkway near Taft Street.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot during argument outside convenience store in NE Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A man was shot after an argument with another man outside a convenience store in northeast Houston, police say. It happened in the 9800 block of Mesa Drive near Sterlingshire at around 10:45 p.m. Lt. Crowson with Houston Police Department said a fight took place between the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman accused of dragging a Waller County deputy by her car during a hit-and-run arrested
Authorities were able to catch up a 25-year-old driver whom officers say ignored commands and dragged a deputy several feet.
SW Houston shooting wounds 15-year-old girl in the face, police say
Houston police tweeted that the girl is hospitalized in critical condition, but Eyewitness News has learned she was wounded in the face.
Click2Houston.com
Man arrested in connection to 2021 deadly shooting on East Freeway, HPD says
HOUSTON – A second suspect wanted in the deadly 2021 shooting on the East Freeway has been arrested, according to the Houston Police Department. Israel Perez, 31, has since been charged with murder. Previously, another suspect, 31-year-old Josie Torres was also charged with murder. Both are accused of shooting Baldemar Flores to death.
fox26houston.com
HPD: 15-year-old female shot in face by teen she knows
HOUSTON - Investigators with the Houston Police Department are now looking into a shooting in southwest Houston after a 15-year-old female was shot in the face and chest by someone the police says she knows. Police say the shooter is a female teen believed to be around the same age.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox26houston.com
Vehicle found in Clear Alert, son identified as driver, woman's body found in trunk
HUMBLE, Texas - Authorities have found the vehicle in the Clear Alert for a missing mother and son in Humble. Harris County Sheriff's Office tweeted that the car Michelle Roenz, 49, and Tyler Roenz, 17, were reportedly driving was found in Nebraska. PREVIOUS STORY: Clear Alert issued for missing mother,...
Click2Houston.com
A search for answers: Who killed Devian Dunbar?
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for the person responsible for the murder of a young man who was gunned down at the beginning of the year. On Jan. 9, 2022, Devian Dunbar and another person were sitting inside a parked vehicle in the 2200 block of Westcreek Ln.
Couple ambushed, attacked by armed robbers in Tanglewood community, police say
HOUSTON — A Houston community is on alert after their neighbors were allegedly robbed at gunpoint while taking out the trash and then attacked. This happened Wednesday at about 10:30 p.m. in the Tanglewood area. The community's HOA sent out a message saying three armed suspects ambushed a man...
hotnewhiphop.com
Z-Ro Arrested In Houston After Being Caught With A Gun: Report
At this time, the rapper’s bond and court information have not been made available to the public. It’s been a tough few weeks for Z-Ro, who, after getting into a brutal tussle with Trae Tha Truth and a group of other men, has now reportedly been arrested in Houston on gun charges.
Click2Houston.com
15-year-old mother in critical condition after shooting in southwest Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a shooting that left a 15-year-old mother in critical condition Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 7200 block of Kings Gate around 4:20 p.m. According to HPD Lt. Crowson, the girl got into an argument or some sort...
Click2Houston.com
Man dies after being shot during altercation at gas station in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was shot at a gas station in southeast Houston and later pronounced dead Wednesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a gas station located at 11001 Fuqua around 9 p.m. Police...
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2019 road rage shooting that left young boys burned by fireworks
HOUSTON — Bayron Rivera has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of two counts of aggravated assault in a 2019 road rage shooting that left a family of four burned after fireworks exploded in the back of their truck. The family, including two boys,...
mjpdnews.org
Traffic Stop for Altered Tag Leads to Theft Suspects Who Stole Nearly $7,000 from a Vehicle
Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – A traffic stop for an altered temporary registration tag led to the discovery of a large amount of cash, which was stolen moments before during a vehicle burglary. On Thursday, October 13, 2022, around 2:30 p.m., a Mt. Juliet Police officer noticed a black BMW SUV with an altered temporary registration tag leaving the Tuscan Gardens neighborhood. The officer stopped the SUV, and a search revealed multiple other improper registration tags, a window punch, drug paraphernalia, and a large amount of cash.
