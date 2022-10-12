ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Man sentenced to 20 years for 2019 road rage shooting that severely injured 2 toddlers after fireworks exploded inside truck

Click2Houston.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 14

Rakesh Fliqa
3d ago

20 years to serve at the age of 21? You threw your whole life away man. You can’t travel, experience new things, and can’t be with your family.. lord end this madness already

Reply(1)
7
oldschool94
3d ago

wow! he destroyed & scarred a family for LIFE!! over some Words!!! wow! words🧐🤔😐😶🤨. Welp! I guess his gf will be there/ waiting on him 20yrs. 👌👍

Reply
3
Sherrie Smith
3d ago

Sooooooooo sad just 20 years but cousin I'm glad they gave him some kind of time for what he did to your family Love you keep your head up Hug the boys for me

Reply
3
 

