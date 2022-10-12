ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, OH

WDTN

Bread trailing activity charge on your card? Here’s the Ohio connection

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Multiple customers with a specific credit card have questions about a certain charge greeting them in October, and it has ties to a central Ohio company. Google Trends showed a large spike on Thursday morning of people that searched for answers about “Bread trailing activity” in Columbus. Customers commenting on YouTube […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio farmers call for help

Ohio farmers and groups representing them say that they need access to foreign labor not just to get their products to market or to ease inflation. They say it’s a matter of national security.  For the first time, next year, U.S. agricultural imports are expected to exceed the nation’s exports, according to the U.S. Department […] The post Ohio farmers call for help appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Hilton opens the largest hotel in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– While being part of one of the most recognizable brands in the world, the new Hilton Columbus Downtown says they’re committed to central Ohio locality. Members of the media were given a look inside what is now the largest hotel in the state to hear about that commitment and the amenities it […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

Honda to invest more than $3 billion on new Southern Ohio plant

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new motor vehicle plant is coming to Southern Ohio. Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo announced Wednesday that Honda Motors plans to invest $3.5 billion in a new electrical vehicle battery plant. “Honda’s decisions to once again recognize Ohio as a world-class partner only solidifies...
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Social Security boost set to have major impact on Central Ohio seniors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Millions of people across the country and Central Ohio will have a big financial weight lifted off their shoulders in the coming year. The Social Security Administration has announced a nearly 9% boost in benefits starting next year. For many, the added cash will help them ease the burden of the rising cost of living.
WHIO Dayton

Honda announces EV battery plant in Ohio; $700M invested into EV assembly at current plants

COLUMBUS — Honda officials announced Tuesday that the company will be investing $4.2 billion into electric vehicle (EV) production in Ohio, including a new EV battery plant. Officials announced a $700 million investment at three existing plants, including its Anna Engine Plant in Shelby County, East Liberty Auto Plant in Logan County and Marysville Auto Plant in Union County. The money will retool the plants for EV production and create just over 300 new jobs.
OHIO STATE
Farm and Dairy

Giant pumpkins bring joy, break records at Ohio weigh-off

CANFIELD, Ohio — Growing a giant pumpkin is not for the faint of heart. It requires good soil, lots of water, the right temperatures, according to longtime growers, — as well as a lot of emotional commitment. “I had to do surgery on this pumpkin,” said Matthew Baughman,...
CANFIELD, OH
WDTN

Ohio man involved in catfishing scam ring gets prison time

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Canal Winchester man who netted $1.3 million through catfishing scams will face time in prison, and also owes restitution payments to money laundering victims. Seth Nyamekye, 40, was sentenced to 60 months in prison Thursday, according to Southern District of Ohio U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker. A federal grand jury found […]
CANAL WINCHESTER, OH
WHIO Dayton

Fayette County residents react to Honda’s EV battery plant announcement

FAYTETTE COUNTY — Hundreds of people from across the world were in Columbus Tuesday to hear about a $4.2 billion investment in electric vehicles in Ohio. Officials from Honda and the state of Ohio announced that the automotive company would be not only investing $700 million into three existing Ohio facilities to assemble electric vehicles (EV), but also $3.5 billion for a new EV battery facility in Fayette County.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Support urged for state Issues 1 and 2 in November

State Issues 1 and 2, which are proposed Ohio Constitutional Amendments, are the most important issues at the top of our 2022 general election ballot. I urge all to vote YES on both of them. Here is a summary of the issues:. Issue 1 requires courts to consider factors such...
OHIO STATE

