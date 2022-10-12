Read full article on original website
cwcolumbus.com
Prices may go up and jobs may be slashed with huge supermarket merger, experts say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kroger said it will work to lower prices for customers if a huge merger with the Albertsons chain is approved. But one Central Ohio expert said that not only may prices go up, but jobs may be slashed if the nation’s two largest traditional grocery chains merge.
Bread trailing activity charge on your card? Here’s the Ohio connection
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Multiple customers with a specific credit card have questions about a certain charge greeting them in October, and it has ties to a central Ohio company. Google Trends showed a large spike on Thursday morning of people that searched for answers about “Bread trailing activity” in Columbus. Customers commenting on YouTube […]
Ohio farmers call for help
Ohio farmers and groups representing them say that they need access to foreign labor not just to get their products to market or to ease inflation. They say it’s a matter of national security. For the first time, next year, U.S. agricultural imports are expected to exceed the nation’s exports, according to the U.S. Department […] The post Ohio farmers call for help appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Ponzi scheme victims can now apply for financial relief
Victims of a former Westlake investment adviser's $9.3 million dollar Ponzi scheme are now eligible to get some of their money back.
Honda, LG to build $3.5B battery plant, hire 2,200 in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Honda says it will build a $3.5 billion joint-venture battery factory in rural southern Ohio and hire 2,200 people to staff it as the company starts to turn the state into its North American electric vehicle hub. Honda, which announced its first Ohio factory 45...
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost shoots down new attempt to amend Ohio Constitution for $15 an hour minimum wage
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Friday rejected an Ohio Constitutional amendment proposal that would increase the state’s minimum wage to $15 by Jan. 1, 2028. The petitioners are allowed to work on the issues Yost found with the proposal and resubmit it. The proposal...
Fall back soon: Changes may be coming to DST
Ready or not, here it comes. The time to turn back your clocks an hour is right around the corner.
Hilton opens the largest hotel in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– While being part of one of the most recognizable brands in the world, the new Hilton Columbus Downtown says they’re committed to central Ohio locality. Members of the media were given a look inside what is now the largest hotel in the state to hear about that commitment and the amenities it […]
WTOL-TV
Columbia Gas customers could see utility bills triple in price
The gas company asked the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio for $212 million which could increase bills by 27%. It is currently unclear why the money is needed.
WLWT 5
Honda to invest more than $3 billion on new Southern Ohio plant
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new motor vehicle plant is coming to Southern Ohio. Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo announced Wednesday that Honda Motors plans to invest $3.5 billion in a new electrical vehicle battery plant. “Honda’s decisions to once again recognize Ohio as a world-class partner only solidifies...
wvxu.org
Democrat running for Ohio Attorney General says he will stop the appeal to reinstate abortion ban
Jeff Crossman, Democratic candidate for Ohio Attorney General, is promising — if elected — to drop the state’s court appeal seeking to reinstate Ohio’s abortion ban as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. He said the court was correct in ruling that the ban on...
myfox28columbus.com
Social Security boost set to have major impact on Central Ohio seniors
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Millions of people across the country and Central Ohio will have a big financial weight lifted off their shoulders in the coming year. The Social Security Administration has announced a nearly 9% boost in benefits starting next year. For many, the added cash will help them ease the burden of the rising cost of living.
Honda announces EV battery plant in Ohio; $700M invested into EV assembly at current plants
COLUMBUS — Honda officials announced Tuesday that the company will be investing $4.2 billion into electric vehicle (EV) production in Ohio, including a new EV battery plant. Officials announced a $700 million investment at three existing plants, including its Anna Engine Plant in Shelby County, East Liberty Auto Plant in Logan County and Marysville Auto Plant in Union County. The money will retool the plants for EV production and create just over 300 new jobs.
Farm and Dairy
Giant pumpkins bring joy, break records at Ohio weigh-off
CANFIELD, Ohio — Growing a giant pumpkin is not for the faint of heart. It requires good soil, lots of water, the right temperatures, according to longtime growers, — as well as a lot of emotional commitment. “I had to do surgery on this pumpkin,” said Matthew Baughman,...
Ohio man involved in catfishing scam ring gets prison time
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Canal Winchester man who netted $1.3 million through catfishing scams will face time in prison, and also owes restitution payments to money laundering victims. Seth Nyamekye, 40, was sentenced to 60 months in prison Thursday, according to Southern District of Ohio U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker. A federal grand jury found […]
Fayette County residents react to Honda’s EV battery plant announcement
FAYTETTE COUNTY — Hundreds of people from across the world were in Columbus Tuesday to hear about a $4.2 billion investment in electric vehicles in Ohio. Officials from Honda and the state of Ohio announced that the automotive company would be not only investing $700 million into three existing Ohio facilities to assemble electric vehicles (EV), but also $3.5 billion for a new EV battery facility in Fayette County.
The uniform change you’ll see among Ohio troopers
The Ohio State Highway Patrol has expanded its tattoo acceptance among troopers and the change is taking effect "immediately."
Support urged for state Issues 1 and 2 in November
State Issues 1 and 2, which are proposed Ohio Constitutional Amendments, are the most important issues at the top of our 2022 general election ballot. I urge all to vote YES on both of them. Here is a summary of the issues:. Issue 1 requires courts to consider factors such...
Ohio Republicans Up and Down the Ballot Claimed Fraud in 2020 Election
The long list includes U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Cincinnati area congressman Steve Chabot.
Fox 19
Man’s mass shooting plot to ‘slaughter’ 3,000 women at Ohio college could mean life in prison
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 22-year-old faces life in prison after he pleaded guilty to plotting a mass shooting to “slaughter” women at an Ohio university, according to U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker. Tres Genco, 22, of Hillsboro, Ohio, has been in custody since his arrest in...
