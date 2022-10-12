ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mid-Hudson News Network

Pedestrian struck and killed by motorist on Route 9 in Fishkill

FISHKILL – A woman attempting to cross Route 9 on Friday morning in Fishkill was struck by a car and later died from her injuries, according to Town of Fishkill Police Chief Keith Dworkin. The accident occurred at 6:37 a.m. near the intersection of Route 9 and Clove Road in the town.
FISHKILL, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Two motorcycles collide in Saugerties, hospitalizations and criminal investigation follow

A Catskill man riding a 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle was hit from behind on Rte. 32 by a 1998 Honda motorcycle on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. According to Saugerties police, he accident left the Honda rider with multiple injuries in Albany Medical Center, while the Harley operator was charged with license-related misdemeanors in an ongoing investigation.
SAUGERTIES, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Multi-car accident leads to DWI arrest of High Falls resident

Ulster County police allege a man driving in the Town of Rochester while intoxicated “struck a retaining wall, continued back onto the roadway and struck another vehicle at the stop sign.”. On Oct. 7, 2022 at approximately 5:18pm, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a car accident in...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Monticello man arrested for possessing loaded gun

MONTICELLO – Police in Monticello have arrested a 26-year-old local man on felony charges of gun possession and assault as well as misdemeanors of obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest, endangering the welfare of a child and a violation of harassment. A 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, village police responded to...
MONTICELLO, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

One wounded in latest Newburgh shooting (VIDEO)

NEWBURGH – City Police in Newburgh investigated the latest shooting incident early Saturday. It happened in the area of 116 Lander Street between Farrington and Third streets. Police said a 31-year-old Newburgh man was shot in the back and rushed to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital, reported to be...
NEWBURGH, NY

