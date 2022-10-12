Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Pedestrian struck and killed by motorist on Route 9 in Fishkill
FISHKILL – A woman attempting to cross Route 9 on Friday morning in Fishkill was struck by a car and later died from her injuries, according to Town of Fishkill Police Chief Keith Dworkin. The accident occurred at 6:37 a.m. near the intersection of Route 9 and Clove Road in the town.
Albany police arrest two for stolen gun
Albany police arrested two individuals for having a loaded gun in their car. The gun was allegedly stolen out of South Carolina in 2016.
Suspicious fire under investigation in Schoharie Co.
Fire officials in Schoharie County are investigating what they are calling a suspicious fire.
Milton motorcycle crash claims life of Galway man
A late-September motorcycle crash on Galway Road in Milton has claimed the life of a Galway man, according to a press release from the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Two motorcycles collide in Saugerties, hospitalizations and criminal investigation follow
A Catskill man riding a 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle was hit from behind on Rte. 32 by a 1998 Honda motorcycle on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. According to Saugerties police, he accident left the Honda rider with multiple injuries in Albany Medical Center, while the Harley operator was charged with license-related misdemeanors in an ongoing investigation.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Multi-car accident leads to DWI arrest of High Falls resident
Ulster County police allege a man driving in the Town of Rochester while intoxicated “struck a retaining wall, continued back onto the roadway and struck another vehicle at the stop sign.”. On Oct. 7, 2022 at approximately 5:18pm, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a car accident in...
Mother Shot On Porch Of Home In Port Ewen Near Young Child
Detectives are investigating after a mother was shot on the front porch of her Hudson Valley home in what's called a safe area. The incident took place in Ulster County around 9:50 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 in the hamlet of Port Ewen. According to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Monticello man arrested for possessing loaded gun
MONTICELLO – Police in Monticello have arrested a 26-year-old local man on felony charges of gun possession and assault as well as misdemeanors of obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest, endangering the welfare of a child and a violation of harassment. A 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, village police responded to...
Mid-Hudson News Network
One wounded in latest Newburgh shooting (VIDEO)
NEWBURGH – City Police in Newburgh investigated the latest shooting incident early Saturday. It happened in the area of 116 Lander Street between Farrington and Third streets. Police said a 31-year-old Newburgh man was shot in the back and rushed to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital, reported to be...
Schenectady man accused of stealing motor bikes
A Schenectady man is on probation after he allegedly broke into a barn in Berne and stole three motorbikes worth more than $7,000.
Police: Child injured in fall from UTV in Montgomery
The child was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center for treatment.
NYSP: Troy woman assaulted by passenger, crashes
A Troy woman and her passenger were both arrested on Saturday, October 8, after they crashed on the I-787 exit six on-ramp.
Police: 3 bodies found inside Stamford home believed to have overdosed on fentanyl
Three bodies were discovered inside of a home in Stamford, police say.
Sand Lake Police arrest man after domestic dispute
Sand Lake State Police arrested Mark S. Ring, 32 of Berlin on October 11. Ring was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute on September 30.
Schenectady Police find missing 11-year-old
Detectives from the Schenectady Police Department's Youth Aid Bureau are asking for the public's help in finding Saraya M. Shropshire, 11.
SP arrest two after North Greenbush crash
On October 9, State Police arrested two individuals following a car crash in North Greenbush. Police reported the driver showed signs of impairment and drugs were found in the car.
New York Mother Shot On Her Home’s Porch In ‘Safe’ Hudson Valley, Near Child
Police are seeking answers after a mother was shot while on her porch, near her young child, in a "safe" part of the Hudson Valley. Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Port Ewen. Woman Shot On Porch In Ulster County, New York. On...
Police: Suspect deliberately lured Bristol police officers to house prior to fatal shooting
Police say a suspect deliberately lured police officers to a home in Bristol prior to fatally shooting two law enforcement officials and seriously injuring another.
