WIVB
US shift on Venezuelan migrants fuels anxiety in Mexico
TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Jose Maria Garcia Lara got a call asking if his shelter had room for a dozen Venezuelan migrants who were among the first expelled to Mexico under an expanded U.S. policy that denies rights to seek asylum. “We can’t take anyone, no one will fit,”...
WIVB
EU report: Frontex covered up migrant pushbacks from Greece
ATHENS (AP) — A much-anticipated report by the European Union’s anti-fraud watchdog into the EU border agency Frontex has concluded that Frontex employees were involved in covering up the illegal pushbacks of migrants from Greece to Turkey in violation of their “fundamental rights.”. The 120-page OLAF report...
WIVB
China expected to grant Xi 5 more years, no major changes
BEIJING (AP) — China on Sunday opens a twice-a-decade party conference at which leader Xi Jinping is expected to receive a third five-year term that breaks with recent precedent and establishes himself as arguably the most powerful Chinese politician since Mao Zedong. Xi is expected to issue a lengthy...
Fire and clashes at Iran's Evin prison amid Mahsa Amini protests
A fire and clashes erupted at Tehran's notorious Evin prison Saturday night as the protest movement sparked by Mahsa Amini's death in custody entered a fifth week. Iranian state media, citing a senior security official, said that "troubles and clashes took place on Saturday night" in the facility and that "rioters" had started a fire.
