ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
WHYY

Alabama Sen. Tuberville equates descendants of enslaved people to criminals

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., compared descendants of enslaved people to criminals on Saturday at a rally for former President Donald Trump, drawing intense backlash for promoting a racist narrative. In front of an overwhelmingly white crowd in Minden, Nevada, Tuberville criticized Democrats for being “pro-crime.”. “They want crime because...
ALABAMA STATE
WHYY

Meet the judge who tamed the Musk-Twitter trial

A lawyer for billionaire Elon Musk had barely begun speaking during a recent hearing when the Delaware judge presiding over Twitter’s lawsuit against Musk abruptly cut her off. “Skip the rhetoric and go to the meat,” Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick said bluntly. The judge’s tone that day...
DELAWARE STATE
WHYY

Conservative PACs inject millions into local school races

As Republicans and Democrats fight for control of Congress this fall, a growing number of conservative political action groups are targeting their efforts closer to home: at local school boards. Their aim is to gain control of more school systems and push back against what they see as a liberal...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waterbury, CT
City
Sandy Hook, CT
City
Newtown, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
18K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy