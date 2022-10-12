Read full article on original website
Alabama Sen. Tuberville equates descendants of enslaved people to criminals
Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., compared descendants of enslaved people to criminals on Saturday at a rally for former President Donald Trump, drawing intense backlash for promoting a racist narrative. In front of an overwhelmingly white crowd in Minden, Nevada, Tuberville criticized Democrats for being “pro-crime.”. “They want crime because...
Meet the judge who tamed the Musk-Twitter trial
A lawyer for billionaire Elon Musk had barely begun speaking during a recent hearing when the Delaware judge presiding over Twitter’s lawsuit against Musk abruptly cut her off. “Skip the rhetoric and go to the meat,” Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick said bluntly. The judge’s tone that day...
Conservative PACs inject millions into local school races
As Republicans and Democrats fight for control of Congress this fall, a growing number of conservative political action groups are targeting their efforts closer to home: at local school boards. Their aim is to gain control of more school systems and push back against what they see as a liberal...
Pro-Russian hackers claim responsibility for knocking U.S. airport websites offline
A pro-Russian hacker group is taking credit for temporarily taking down several U.S. airport websites on Monday, though there appeared to be no impact on flight operations. The attacks claimed by Killnet impacted the websites for Los Angeles International, Chicago O’Hare, and Hartsfield-Jackson International in Atlanta, among others. The...
Fight for Black voters intensifies in close Pa. Senate race
As Sheila Armstrong grew emotional in recounting how her brother and nephew were killed in Philadelphia, Dr. Mehmet Oz — sitting next to her inside a Black church, their chairs arranged a bit like his former daytime TV show set — placed a comforting hand on her shoulder.
