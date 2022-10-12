Read full article on original website
Related
gcaptain.com
Equinor Awards Platform Supply Vessel Contracts Worth $234 Million
Norwegian energy giant Equinor has awarded a half a dozen contracts for platform supply vessels to support Equinor’s activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The six contracts were awarded to five shipowners and represent a total value of more than $234 million (NOK 2.5 billion), including options. The six...
freightwaves.com
Freight rail’s Q3 dominated by labor contract uncertainties, service issues
A last-minute tentative labor agreement struck by the railroads and the two largest U.S. railroad unions dominated the headlines in the third quarter. But headcount updates, questions about rail service improvements, a surprise announcement that there is a new CEO at CSX and efforts to fully restore service in the wake of Hurricane Ian also are expected to be addressed as the Class I railroads release their Q3 2022 earnings later this month.
cdrecycler.com
Rail deal falls through
The membership of the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division (BMWED), the third-largest railroad union in the U.S., voted against ratification of the tentative national agreement reached with the Class I freight railroads. The vote sends the railroad companies and their workers back to the bargaining table and resets the countdown to a potential work stoppage.
marinelink.com
SAAM Towage Orders Electric Tug Pair for Its Canadian Operations
SAAM Towage announced it has closed an agreement with Teck & Neptune Terminals that will allow the deployment of the first two electric tugs to its fleet. The ElectRA 2300SX tugs are designed by Vancouver-based Robert Allan Ltd. and will be built at Sanmar Shipyards in Turkey. Scheduled for delivery...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Capturing carbon should save the climate – but the cost in water is enormous
A carbon capture proposal for a central Louisiana power plant has been titled “Project Diamond Vault” by its owner, Louisiana utility Cleco. The utility says the project will have “precious value” to the company, customers and state. Yet less than six months after announcing the project...
US News and World Report
U.S. Gulf Grain Exports Slowed by Low Mississippi River
(Reuters) - U.S. crop exports at Louisiana Gulf Coast terminals were at their lowest level in nine years for the first week of October, a period when export shipments typically accelerate, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) data issued on Tuesday. Low water on southern sections of the Mississippi...
freightwaves.com
Container-ship logjams off US ports finally easing as imports fall
The good news is that there were fewer than 100 container ships stuck waiting off North American ports on Friday. The bad news is that there were still 99 container ships offshore and the pre-COVID norm was in the single digits. There’s still a long way to go to clear...
Utility begins loading fuel at new Georgia nuclear plant
Workers have begun loading radioactive fuel into a new nuclear reactor in Georgia. The announcement Friday by utilities means the first new nuclear reactor built in decades in the United States
Comments / 0