WISH-TV
IMPD: 1 man dies Friday evening, ruled as homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed on the city’s Southeast side of town Friday evening, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 9 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 4500 block of East Washington Street on a report of a person shot. Officers...
eaglecountryonline.com
Indiana State Police Conducting Death Investigation
The final autopsy and toxicology results are still pending at this time. Greensburg-On Monday, October 10, Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post were contacted by the Greensburg Police Department and requested to conduct a death investigation after a Greensburg, Indiana man died shortly after being taken into custody by officers with the police department.
Fox 59
1 dead in 3 separate Friday night shootings in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot, one fatally, in under 2 hours Friday night in separate incidents on Indy’s east and west sides. The first person was shot just before 9 p.m. on the west side of Indianapolis. Metro police were called around 8:50 p.m. to the 4300 block of Bertha Street, a residential area northwest of the intersection of Holt Road and Washington Street.
62-year-old Mooresville woman charged with battery, neglect of dependent
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — A 62-year-old woman from Mooresville is facing multiple charges for battery and neglect of a dependent. The Putnam County Department of Child Services alerted Indiana State Police, who opened a criminal investigation Wednesday, Oct. 12. The investigation revealed Christine Smith allegedly battered and neglected a...
WLWT 5
Police searching for suspect in Dearborn County after dangerous pursuit
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — Police have been searching for a man Wednesday after an investigation turned into a high-speed pursuit. According to Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry, the pursuit started from a drug investigation. Officials say this pursuit began in Jennings County and now officers are searching Dearborn County...
Greensburg man dies shortly after being taken into custody
GREENSBURG, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a man died shortly after being taken into custody by officers in Greensburg. The incident happened Monday night, when officers were called to a home in the 300 block of West 11th Street. They were called to the area at around...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville resident organizing ‘Rose Ride’ for fallen Richmond police officer Seara Burton
Noblesville resident Izzy Menchaca, a senior officer of the American Veteran Riders Association and member of the Noblesville VFW Post 6246, is coordinating the Rose Ride in honor of Richmond Police Department OFC Seara Burton. Motorcycle riders and the Jeep communities will meet on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Noblesville...
Two men sentenced to prison for death of 17-year-old in Brownsburg
A man has been sentenced to 140 years in prison in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old in Brownsburg. Another has been sentenced to 95 years.
wrtv.com
IU student found dead at home died of fluorofentanyl and fentanyl toxicity, coroner says
BLOOMINGTON – The August death of Indiana University student Avery McMillan has been ruled to have been caused by fentanyl, according to Monroe County Coroner’s Office. McMillan, 20, was found dead on Aug. 17, 2022, at a house just outside of Bloomington. According to Monroe County Sheriff Brad...
Man riding moped dies in crash on U.S. 31 in Johnson County
At least one person died in a crash early Thursday in rural Johnson County, according to the sheriff's office.
WISH-TV
Person detained after fiery crash at gas station on east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A car on Friday night crashed into a gas station and caught fire, and Indianapolis police say at least one person was taken into custody after the blaze. Authorities had not said by 11 p.m. Friday whether anyone was hurt. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Indianapolis...
'We're furious' Family believes IMPD mishandled investigation after deadly crash
The family of Rashid Conteh said metro police didn’t conduct a proper investigation and they want the person responsible for his death held accountable.
State police investigating after Greensburg man dies while being arrested
Indiana State Police are investigating the death of a man who was being taken into custody by police in Greensburg.
cbs4indy.com
Coroner: IU student’s death caused by fentanyl
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — The Monroe County Coroner has released the cause of death of a 20-year-old Indiana University student who was found dead on the morning of August 17. Avery McMillan died as a result of fluorofentanyl and fentanyl toxicity, Coroner Joani Stalcup concluded. Meaning McMillan died as a result of fentanyl.
WLWT 5
Police identify victim in Hamilton death investigation
HAMILTON, Ohio — Hamilton police are releasing new information regarding a death investigation in the 1200 block of Parrish Avenue. Officials say officers arriving at the scene found 50-year-old Rachelle A. Brewsaugh dead on the floor of a home from multiple stab wounds. Authorities were at the home on...
Woman dead after I-65 rollover crash near Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Indiana State Police is investigating a deadly crash that happened Thursday morning in northern Johnson County. Police responded to a report of a crash on Interstate 65 north at the 100.5 mile-marker, near the exit ramp to County Line Road in Greenwood, around 11:30 a.m. Greenwood...
WANE-TV
ISP: Suspect in garden-tool attack dies while being detained; state police investigating
GREENSBURG, Ind. (WANE) – An investigation is underway into the death of a man who was detained by police in southeastern Indiana after officers were called to a garden-tool attack earlier this week, according to Indiana State Police. Greensburg Police officers were called to a home in the 300...
Motorcyclist dies after crashing with unoccupied car on Indy's Near Southside
A motorcyclist died when he crashed with a car Wednesday afternoon in the city's Near Southside area, police say.
Shots fired at unmarked vehicle undercover Indianapolis police officer was in
Shots were fired at an unmarked police vehicle while an undercover Indianapolis police officer was inside early Wednesday morning, according to police.
Man sentenced for murdering pastor's pregnant wife Amanda Blackburn
One of three men accused in the 2015 killing of Amanda Blackburn, a pastor's pregnant wife, has been sentenced to 86 years in prison.
