Greensburg, IN

WISH-TV

IMPD: 1 man dies Friday evening, ruled as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed on the city’s Southeast side of town Friday evening, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 9 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 4500 block of East Washington Street on a report of a person shot. Officers...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Indiana State Police Conducting Death Investigation

The final autopsy and toxicology results are still pending at this time. Greensburg-On Monday, October 10, Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post were contacted by the Greensburg Police Department and requested to conduct a death investigation after a Greensburg, Indiana man died shortly after being taken into custody by officers with the police department.
GREENSBURG, IN
Fox 59

1 dead in 3 separate Friday night shootings in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot, one fatally, in under 2 hours Friday night in separate incidents on Indy’s east and west sides. The first person was shot just before 9 p.m. on the west side of Indianapolis. Metro police were called around 8:50 p.m. to the 4300 block of Bertha Street, a residential area northwest of the intersection of Holt Road and Washington Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Greensburg, IN
Greensburg, IN
WTHR

Greensburg man dies shortly after being taken into custody

GREENSBURG, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a man died shortly after being taken into custody by officers in Greensburg. The incident happened Monday night, when officers were called to a home in the 300 block of West 11th Street. They were called to the area at around...
GREENSBURG, IN
#Indiana State Police
WISH-TV

Person detained after fiery crash at gas station on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A car on Friday night crashed into a gas station and caught fire, and Indianapolis police say at least one person was taken into custody after the blaze. Authorities had not said by 11 p.m. Friday whether anyone was hurt. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Indianapolis...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Law Enforcement
cbs4indy.com

Coroner: IU student’s death caused by fentanyl

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — The Monroe County Coroner has released the cause of death of a 20-year-old Indiana University student who was found dead on the morning of August 17. Avery McMillan died as a result of fluorofentanyl and fentanyl toxicity, Coroner Joani Stalcup concluded. Meaning McMillan died as a result of fentanyl.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

Police identify victim in Hamilton death investigation

HAMILTON, Ohio — Hamilton police are releasing new information regarding a death investigation in the 1200 block of Parrish Avenue. Officials say officers arriving at the scene found 50-year-old Rachelle A. Brewsaugh dead on the floor of a home from multiple stab wounds. Authorities were at the home on...
HAMILTON, OH
WTHR

Woman dead after I-65 rollover crash near Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Indiana State Police is investigating a deadly crash that happened Thursday morning in northern Johnson County. Police responded to a report of a crash on Interstate 65 north at the 100.5 mile-marker, near the exit ramp to County Line Road in Greenwood, around 11:30 a.m. Greenwood...
GREENWOOD, IN

