BROADBAND INTERNET SPEED TESTS AVAILABLE FOR MONROE COUNTY RESIDENTS AND BUSINESSES
As part of Florida's efforts to increase the availability and effectiveness of broadband internet throughout the state, Monroe County encourages residents and businesses to complete the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity's Internet Speed Test by the end of October. The anonymous, one-minute speed test may be completed on any device from any location to help identify opportunities for expanding broadband services in Florida.
