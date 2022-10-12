Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Two Connecticut Police Officers Killed in Alleged Ambushjustpene50Bristol, CT
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Alex Jones 'hoax' claim led strangers to show up demanding to see his dead son, Sandy Hook father testifies
The father testified during Jones' second damages trial that his family faced relentless harassment based on the shock jock's conspiracy theory.
Alex Jones claims Sandy Hook families won't get his money, but they could start seizing his assets, attorney says
A jury on Wednesday ordered the Infowars host to pay nearly $1 billion in compensatory damages to the families of Sandy Hook victims.
Alex Jones mocks $965 million Sandy Hook verdict: 'Do these people actually think they're getting any of this money?'
The conspiracy theorist was livestreaming on Wednesday as a Connecticut jury ordered him to pay millions in compensatory damages.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Tweets in Support Alex Jones After He Is Fined $965 Million for Sandy Hook Comments
She defends his "freedom to speak words" Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On October 12, the jury in the trial against broadcaster Alex Jones found him guilty of defamation and awarded nearly $1 billion in damages to 15 plaintiffs. Jones had called the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax staged by actors following a script written by the government to build support for gun control.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Examiner
Alex Jones 'boycotting' trial, flees on private jet as lawyer seeks to dismiss case
Conspiracy peddler and InfoWars founder Alex Jones fled his defamation trial Wednesday over his false claims about the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, according to Jones's attorney, who said his client was "boycotting" the trial. Jones left Connecticut on a private jet headed to Texas after he was due...
A judge called out Alex Jones' lawyer for 'highly improper' personal attacks against the Sandy Hook attorneys in his closing arguments
Alex Jones' lawyer Norm Pattis was reprimanded for telling the jury that his opposing counsel would "attack" him in their rebuttal.
Alex Jones begged viewers for donations as $965m verdict against him was announced
Alex Jones begged viewers for donations on his InfoWars show as a jury ordered him to pay $965m to the families of victims of the Sandy Hook mass shooting on Wednesday. Jones streamed the verdict live on his programme and reacted with a mixture of sarcasm, frustration, and anger as the damages were read out. Throughout, however, he implored his audience to help him “fight” back by donating or by buying supplements and other products from the InfoWars site. Among the product Jones hawked is a “vitamineral fusion.” “I’m almost out of money,” Jones, who is believed to be...
EW.com
M.I.A. equates 'every celebrity pushing vaccines' to Alex Jones lying about Sandy Hook
M.I.A. has slammed celebrities "for lying" by promoting coronavirus vaccines in the wake of a Connecticut jury ordering Infowars host Alex Jones to pay nearly $1 billion to Sandy Hook victims' families after he claimed that the deadly 2012 mass shooting was a hoax. The "Bad Girls" and "Paper Planes"...
RELATED PEOPLE
What next for Alex Jones after Connecticut jury awards $965m to Sandy Hook families?
Alex Jones has suffered his second costly court defeat after a six-person jury in Connecticut awarded damages of $965m to 15 family members of Sandy Hook victims and an FBI agent.The four-week trial in Waterbury, 20 miles from the site of the 2012 school massacre in Newport, heard of the devastating toll that the Infowars founder’s lies took on the parents who lost children.On 14 December 2012, Adam Lanza shot and killed 26 people, including 20 children at Sandy Hook Elementary School.Mr Jones’ followers mounted a years-long campaign of harassment and intimidation against the families of the victims, convinced...
"It's not coming," Infowars host Owen Shroyer says as Jones gets hit with nearly $1 billion verdict
As a Connecticut jury read their verdict on Wednesday — awarding nearly $1 billion in compensatory damages to families of Sandy Hook shooting victims negatively impacted by Alex Jones' claims that the tragedy was a hoax — statements are already being made by the Infowars camp that, somehow, the bank-busting debt is actually a win for Jones in his efforts to champion "the truth."
Alex Jones Mocks Jury Verdict On Live Stream, Claims ‘Ain’t No Money’ To Pay Sandy Hook Victims' Families
InfoWars founder Alex Jones mocked and laughed off the $965 million verdict awarded to the Sandy Hook victims’ families — claiming that he “ain’t no money,” on a live stream for his show, RadarOnline.com has learned. Jones referred to the lawsuit as a “show trial” and regarded the legal proceeding as “fraud" after he was ordered to pay almost one billion dollars.The broadcaster also claimed that the victims’ parents were being “used,” as he live-streamed the verdict from the comfort of his studio, absolving himself of the responsibility to face the families in court as it was read aloud....
Sandy hook families warn against ‘wannabes’ following Alex Jones in ‘lies and deceit’ after record payout
The families of Sandy Hook victims reacted emotionally outside a Connecticut court to the $965m ruling a jury made against right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. The Infowars host has now had more than $1bn in verdicts made against him in two trials by family members who have suffered almost a decade of abuse and harassment because of his lies about the mass shooting.Jones, who was previously ordered by a Texas jury to pay a victim’s family more than $49m, was not in the courtroom on Wednesday afternoon as the jury returned their unanimous verdict against him.“There will be more...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alex Jones will be forced to pay more than $1bn for his Sandy Hook lies
Alex Jones has been ordered to pay $965m to the families of victims of the Sandy Hook massacre who have suffered almost a decade of abuse and harassment because of the right-wing extremist’s lies about their murdered loved ones.Jurors in Connecticut reached the verdict on Wednesday afternoon after deliberating for more than three days in the Infowars host’s second of three defamation trials over his targeted attacks on families torn apart by the 2012 mass shooting.Mr Jones, who was previously ordered to pay a victim’s family more than $49m, was not in the courtroom as the jury returned their...
FBI official was warned some agents were "sympathetic" to Capitol rioters
Some within the FBI may have felt "sympathetic" to the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters, someone warned in an email sent to a top FBI official a week after the attack. Why it matters: The email is a sign that there could be FBI agents who may not have been motivated to bring cases against the Capitol rioters, according to NBC News. The Department of Justice has arrested hundreds of people in connection to the riots in almost every state.
New York AG wants to bar Trump from moving assets amid civil fraud lawsuit
The New York Attorney General’s Office has asked a judge to stop former President Trump from moving his business assets to a new holding company amid a pending civil lawsuit. Why it matters: The AG's office has alleged Trump and the Trump Organization are looking to avoid accountability in...
DOJ appeals appointment of special master in Mar-a-Lago probe
The Justice Department on Friday officially appealed the decision to appoint a special master to review documents retrieved during the FBI's search at Mar-a-Lago. Why it matters: The DOJ has opposed former President Trump's request for a special master, citing national security interests and arguing that it would hinder its investigation into Trump's handling of classified records.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Supreme Court rejects Trump's request to weigh in on Mar-a-Lago documents probe
The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a petition from former President Trump, barring the special master from reviewing the classified documents seized at Mar-a-Lago. Why it matters: The order is a major blow to Trump's efforts to get the high court to weigh in on the Justice Department proceeding with its investigation into the potential mishandling of classified material.
Axios
Washington, DC
96K+
Followers
52K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0