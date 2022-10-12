ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Containerships with Sails and Fuel Cells Receive ABS Design Approval

As the maritime industry continues to explore opportunities for wind-assisted propulsion, a start-up company called Veer Corporation reports it has achieved design approval for what could become the first large, wind-powered containerships. Unlike many of the concepts which are smaller ships, Veer plans to combine wind power and hydrogen fuel cells to create larger ships employing sail technology used with large yachts.
