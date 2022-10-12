The size of the equipment finance industry rose to an all-time high of $1.16 trillion in 2021, as nearly 80 percent of firms that acquired equipment or software used at least one form of financing to do so, according to a new study, 2022 Equipment Leasing & Finance Industry Horizon Report released by the Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation. The study, commissioned by the foundation and prepared by Keybridge, estimates that approximately 57 percent of total public and private sector equipment and software investment was procured via secured loan, lease or line of credit.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO