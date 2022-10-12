Read full article on original website
Related
retrofitmagazine.com
NGA Technical Paper Addresses ASHRAE 90.1 and the IECC
The National Glass Association (NGA) announces the publication of a new Glass Technical Paper (GTP), Alignment in U.S. Energy Conservation Codes: ASHRAE 90.1 and the IECC. This paper provides information on the codes’ use as national model codes and their compliance paths for commercial and residential buildings, both new construction and existing buildings.
retrofitmagazine.com
Vinyl Sustainability Council Welcomes Cooley Group as a Member
The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), a self-funded business council advancing sustainability in the vinyl industry, welcomes Cooley Group as the newest member of the council. VSC membership is reserved for organizations taking a leadership role to advance sustainability throughout the vinyl industry. “We congratulate Cooley Group on their long-term commitment...
retrofitmagazine.com
Most Firms that Acquired Equipment, Software in 2021 Used Financing
The size of the equipment finance industry rose to an all-time high of $1.16 trillion in 2021, as nearly 80 percent of firms that acquired equipment or software used at least one form of financing to do so, according to a new study, 2022 Equipment Leasing & Finance Industry Horizon Report released by the Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation. The study, commissioned by the foundation and prepared by Keybridge, estimates that approximately 57 percent of total public and private sector equipment and software investment was procured via secured loan, lease or line of credit.
retrofitmagazine.com
Free Webinar Will Discuss how to Increase Building Performance and Resiliency through Simplified Energy Modeling
The Energy Management Association is teaming up with Net Energy Optimizer (NEO) to host a free AIA-approved webinar discussing the advances in simplified energy modeling tools through case studies, while also addressing the perception that energy modeling is too expensive and time-consuming to commit to. “How do you increase building...
IN THIS ARTICLE
retrofitmagazine.com
Metaverse Expected to Grow Rapidly
The metaverse market will register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.8 percent during the 2022-30 forecast period, driven by rapidly growing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity in the sector, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company. GlobalData’s latest report, “Metaverse Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts,...
Comments / 0