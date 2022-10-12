ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

WNDU

Three Rivers Police Department searching for armed robbery suspect

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WNDU) - A search is underway for an armed robbery suspect in Three Rivers. According to the Three Rivers Police Department, officers responded to the 700 block of W. Michigan Avenue for reports of an armed robbery at a business. The suspect took money from the business and then fled the scene on a bicycle.
THREE RIVERS, MI
buildingindiana.com

$40 Million Awarded in South Bend – Elkhart Region READI Funds

The South Bend – Elkhart Regional Development Authority (RDA) awarded $40 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative grant funds to 19 of Quality of Place projects and set aside $7 million for programmatic funding during its meeting at the Beacon Health Elkhart Health and Aquatics Center. The $40 million in READI grant funding will be leveraged to infuse $465 million of total regional investments across the Quality of Place projects.
SOUTH BEND, IN
South Bend, IN
South Bend, IN
Indiana State
CBS Chicago

Explosion levels house in Lake Station, Indiana; one person airlifted to hospital

LAKE STATION, Ind. (CBS) -- A house explosion in Northwest Indiana sent one person to the hospital with severe burns late Friday.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, investigators are now looking into the possibility of foul play.As of 10 p.m., investigators were still on the scene of the explosion at a house on East 27th Avenue in Lake Station. Fire crews were still dealing with hot spots hours after the blast.The blast leveled the two-story home, and there was nothing left of it but the foundation Friday night.Right now, the explosion appears to be suspicious. For a better idea of just...
LAKE STATION, IN
abc57.com

Michigan City man accused of arson at apartment complex

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - A Michigan City man was arrested on arson charges during an investigation into two vehicle fires at an apartment complex, according to the Michigan City Police Department. At 1:19 a.m. on October 1, dispatch received a call about a vehicle fire at the Garden Estates West...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Michigan City Mayor Replacing Chief of Police

(Michigan City, IN) - On Friday evening Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry made a major announcement via a press release. Dion Campbell is being relieved of his duties as Chief of Police. He has served in that role since October 2019. Parry cited increasing gun violence coupled with too many...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Boil water advisory lifted in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The boil water advisory for residents on the northeast side of South Bend has been lifted. The city announced Saturday morning that water quality tests showed no signs of contamination.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of damaging ATM, stealing cash

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- A man has been charged with theft and criminal mischief for allegedly damaging an ATM while attempting to steal cash from it, according to the Michigan City Police Department. On October 9, Michigan City Police responded to the First Trust Credit Union on E. US20 for...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
95.3 MNC

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct. 14, 2022

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct. 14, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 reward. Dario Camacho Ramirez is wanted for Failure to Appear for the original charge of Possession of Cocaine. Hansen Austin is wanted...
MICHIANA, MI
abc57.com

Police say attempted abduction in Niles is unfounded

NILES, Mich. - Niles Police determined the attempted child abduction reported on October 3 is unfounded. According to investigators, the incident did not take place as reported by the victim. On October 3, the 9-year-old victim said a man wearing a ski mask and driving a red Ford pickup truck...
NILES, MI
abc57.com

Mishawaka Police Department moves to new location October 17

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department will begin operating out of its new location on Monday. Some departments, like the Police Records/Service Division, will start working out of the new location on Monday while others, like the Detective Bureau, will be working from the current location on North Church Street for the time being.
MISHAWAKA, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Motorcycle Driver Impaired in Double Fatality

(Michigan City, IN) - Alcohol was involved in two people killed in a motorcycle crash in Michigan City over the summer. The victims were 41-year-old Kevin McCullough and 43-year-old Jennifer Houser, both from Illinois. Police said they were on a motorcycle eastbound on Homer Street when the driver ran a...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart County Sheriff's Office investigating criminal mischief incident

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a person in reference to a criminal mischief incident that happened on September 18. If you recognize this person or have any other information, please contact Detective Joshua Whitehead at jwhitehead@elkhartcountysheriff.com or at...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN

