Read full article on original website
Related
WNDU
Three Rivers Police Department searching for armed robbery suspect
THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WNDU) - A search is underway for an armed robbery suspect in Three Rivers. According to the Three Rivers Police Department, officers responded to the 700 block of W. Michigan Avenue for reports of an armed robbery at a business. The suspect took money from the business and then fled the scene on a bicycle.
WNDU
Elkhart Police Department searching for suspect in shots-fired investigation
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for your help identifying a man in a shots-fired investigation. The shooting happened in the 100 block of Park Avenue on Oct.1. A security camera and a house were damaged but no injuries were reported. If you know who...
buildingindiana.com
$40 Million Awarded in South Bend – Elkhart Region READI Funds
The South Bend – Elkhart Regional Development Authority (RDA) awarded $40 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative grant funds to 19 of Quality of Place projects and set aside $7 million for programmatic funding during its meeting at the Beacon Health Elkhart Health and Aquatics Center. The $40 million in READI grant funding will be leveraged to infuse $465 million of total regional investments across the Quality of Place projects.
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police searching for person in connection with criminal activity
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying an individual they say is a person of interest in criminal activity in the area. If you recognize this person or have any other related information, please call 574-258-1684 or send police a message on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Explosion levels house in Lake Station, Indiana; one person airlifted to hospital
LAKE STATION, Ind. (CBS) -- A house explosion in Northwest Indiana sent one person to the hospital with severe burns late Friday.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, investigators are now looking into the possibility of foul play.As of 10 p.m., investigators were still on the scene of the explosion at a house on East 27th Avenue in Lake Station. Fire crews were still dealing with hot spots hours after the blast.The blast leveled the two-story home, and there was nothing left of it but the foundation Friday night.Right now, the explosion appears to be suspicious. For a better idea of just...
abc57.com
Michigan City man accused of arson at apartment complex
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - A Michigan City man was arrested on arson charges during an investigation into two vehicle fires at an apartment complex, according to the Michigan City Police Department. At 1:19 a.m. on October 1, dispatch received a call about a vehicle fire at the Garden Estates West...
hometownnewsnow.com
Michigan City Mayor Replacing Chief of Police
(Michigan City, IN) - On Friday evening Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry made a major announcement via a press release. Dion Campbell is being relieved of his duties as Chief of Police. He has served in that role since October 2019. Parry cited increasing gun violence coupled with too many...
Lake Station, Indiana house destroyed by apparent explosion
An explosion leveled a home in northwest Indiana Friday afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc57.com
Boil water advisory lifted in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The boil water advisory for residents on the northeast side of South Bend has been lifted. The city announced Saturday morning that water quality tests showed no signs of contamination.
abc57.com
Man accused of damaging ATM, stealing cash
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- A man has been charged with theft and criminal mischief for allegedly damaging an ATM while attempting to steal cash from it, according to the Michigan City Police Department. On October 9, Michigan City Police responded to the First Trust Credit Union on E. US20 for...
95.3 MNC
Warrant issued for man charged in shooting death dating back to July 2021
A man has been charged in Elkhart County with one count of murder in connection with a deadly shooting that took place in July of 2021. That’s when Deontae Harris was killed. Police were called to the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue in Elkhart on the evening of July...
abc57.com
State hosting Road to Restoration driver's license restoration clinic in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- State officials from the state's Attorney General's office and local community partners are hosting a Road to Restoration Clinic to help drivers with suspended licenses. The clinic will be October 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at McCoy's Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1804...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct. 14, 2022
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct. 14, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 reward. Dario Camacho Ramirez is wanted for Failure to Appear for the original charge of Possession of Cocaine. Hansen Austin is wanted...
abc57.com
Police say attempted abduction in Niles is unfounded
NILES, Mich. - Niles Police determined the attempted child abduction reported on October 3 is unfounded. According to investigators, the incident did not take place as reported by the victim. On October 3, the 9-year-old victim said a man wearing a ski mask and driving a red Ford pickup truck...
22 WSBT
Man stabbed in Elkhart homeless encampment, residents worry about being removed
Elkhart, Ind. — Police are on the lookout for a suspect involved in a stabbing at an Elkhart homeless encampment. The victim had stab wounds to his shoulder and arm and was shot in the back of the head with a pellet gun. A woman who lives in the...
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police Department moves to new location October 17
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department will begin operating out of its new location on Monday. Some departments, like the Police Records/Service Division, will start working out of the new location on Monday while others, like the Detective Bureau, will be working from the current location on North Church Street for the time being.
Gary council finds common ground with Indiana State Police on revamping police department
The President of the Gary Common Council said there are now “some mutual understandings” with Indiana State Police regarding a revamp of the Gary police department.
hometownnewsnow.com
Motorcycle Driver Impaired in Double Fatality
(Michigan City, IN) - Alcohol was involved in two people killed in a motorcycle crash in Michigan City over the summer. The victims were 41-year-old Kevin McCullough and 43-year-old Jennifer Houser, both from Illinois. Police said they were on a motorcycle eastbound on Homer Street when the driver ran a...
abc57.com
Elkhart County Sheriff's Office investigating criminal mischief incident
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a person in reference to a criminal mischief incident that happened on September 18. If you recognize this person or have any other information, please contact Detective Joshua Whitehead at jwhitehead@elkhartcountysheriff.com or at...
lakecentralnews.com
Water Break in Merrillville Halts Residents
Hi guys! I’m Jayla Parks, I love all things digital and I’m one of the managing editors this year. This is my second year of LCTV, and I am stoked...
Comments / 3