WISH-TV
Trial date set for man accused of raping Ohio child who then went to Indiana for abortion
(CNN) — The trial for the man accused of raping and impregnating a child in Ohio who then had to travel to Indiana for an abortion has been set for early next year, according to a court document obtained by CNN. Gerson Fuentes, 27, is facing two counts of...
WNDU
Indiana Supreme Court’s hold on abortion ban may be big part of fuel driving early voters to the polls
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, the Indiana Supreme Court issued an order that prevents the state from enforcing an abortion ban while it decides if the ban violates the constitution and state laws. The law had previously been blocked by a judge a week after it took effect due...
WISH-TV
Indiana Supreme Court allows abortion law injunction to stand, sets January hearing
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Supreme Court has agreed to take immediate jurisdiction in the legal fight over the state’s new abortion law. The state’s highest court granted a request by Attorney General Todd Rokita to skip the Court of Appeals. The court also rejected a request...
Fox 59
Judge considering injunction in religious freedom lawsuit against Indiana abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS – A Marion County judge heard the first arguments Friday in a second lawsuit challenging Indiana’s near-total abortion ban – this one focused on Indiana’s religious freedom law. The abortion law remains on hold after a judge issued a preliminary injunction last month in a...
Law professor, organization leader react following Supreme Court abortion order
The Indiana Supreme Court will now decide the fate of Indiana’s near-total ban on abortion. The high court agreed on Wednesday to take up the case and for now, keep the abortion ban law stopped.
Washington Examiner
Midterm elections 2022: Here are the issues Indiana voters care about the most
As the country inches closer to Election Day, voters are homing in on issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November. The Washington Examiner is tracking which issues are on the top of voters' minds as they prepare to head to the polls, particularly in key battleground states that could bring a shift in power to the federal government. Specifically, we’re tracking how voters are researching our top five issues — abortion, crime, education, inflation, and taxes — and how these interests fluctuate as we get closer to Election Day.
Looming Supreme Court decision could leave Indiana wetlands without protection
The nation’s highest court heard oral arguments earlier this month in a case that challenges the federal EPA’s authority to regulate wetlands under the Clean Water Act.
Howey: What happened to that $200 million Senate race?
INDIANAPOLIS — Once upon a time if you ran a U.S. Senate race in Indiana, you would spend between $4 million and $5 million, like Evan Bayh did in 1998. By the time Republican Dan Coats sought his return to the Senate in 2010, the number grew to about $6 million.
