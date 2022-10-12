ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midterm elections 2022: Here are the issues Indiana voters care about the most

As the country inches closer to Election Day, voters are homing in on issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November. The Washington Examiner is tracking which issues are on the top of voters' minds as they prepare to head to the polls, particularly in key battleground states that could bring a shift in power to the federal government. Specifically, we’re tracking how voters are researching our top five issues — abortion, crime, education, inflation, and taxes — and how these interests fluctuate as we get closer to Election Day.
WTHR

Howey: What happened to that $200 million Senate race?

INDIANAPOLIS — Once upon a time if you ran a U.S. Senate race in Indiana, you would spend between $4 million and $5 million, like Evan Bayh did in 1998. By the time Republican Dan Coats sought his return to the Senate in 2010, the number grew to about $6 million.
