5 Tips For Keeping Your Ice Maker Clean
Ice makers are a convenient feature many of us take for granted, but to keep it working optimally, you'll need to keep it clean. Here are five ways to do so.
Are Colorful Kitchen Appliances Coming Back In Style?
Given how colorful appliances are trending, let's discuss if they're aesthetically relevant and what you should know if you want a pop of color in your kitchen.
What Is The Best Color For Kitchen Countertops? – House Digest Survey
The color of your kitchen countertop can be used to create contrast or to serve as a neutral base. Here are the best colors according to our survey.
Add Some Funk To Your Home With Contemporary Pieces Designed By The Campana Brothers From Brazil
The Campana Brothers from Brazil are well known for their unique way of manipulating materials into furniture. Here are pieces to add some funk to your home.
Which Furniture Store Has The Cheapest TV Stands?
If you're on the hunt for a new TV stand at a reasonable price, we've got you covered. Here's where you should look for a new console that won't break the bank.
What's The Difference Between Percale And Sateen Sheets?
While all sheets serve the same purpose, their qualities are quite different and it all comes down to personal preference. Take percale and sateen, for example.
How To Decorate Your Home When You Paint Your Walls Black
While it may seem uber-gothic and slightly dark, black rooms are pretty popular right now. Here are some tips on how to decorate your black-painted spaces.
5 Fun Ways To Bring Your Fall Decor Into Your Bathroom
Decorating your home for fall is a fun activity, but there is one room that is often forgotten. Here are 5 ways to bring your fall decor into your bathroom.
Target Or Ikea: Which Has Better Deals On Desk Lamps?
A workspace essential, desk lamps can be both a good deal and stylish. Before you shop, here's a rundown of which has the better deals: IKEA or Target.
How To Decorate With Pottery In Your Home
Pottery will always add a rich look to a home, regardless of texture, shape, or size. Here are some beautiful ways to style pottery for your dwelling.
The Best Way To Remove A Stuck Lightbulb
For a stuck bulb, don't try and wrench it free. Instead, take precautions and use a household hack instead. Chances are you have both of these items already.
What Stays And What Goes When You Buy Or Sell A Home?
You've found the home of your dreams. The bones of the house are solid, the rooms inviting. You can picture your furniture arranged just so. The light fixtures and rugs are perfect, as is the cabinetry ... and you even like the curtains! You're ready to move in, but buyer beware: Before the property transfers, buyers need to be certain of what –- exactly –- they are getting in terms of what stays with the house and what can be removed.
Designer Emily Henderson On How To Keep Your Fridge In Tip-Top Shape
A well-organized fridge is the key to a happy kitchen. Here are interior designer Emily Henderson's tips for keeping your fridge in tip-top shape.
