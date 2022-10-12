Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Russell Westbrook's Lakers bench debut ends quickly as he leaves game after five minutes with hamstring injury
For the first time since he was a rookie, Russell Westbrook came off the bench Friday with the Los Angeles Lakers wrapping up their preseason schedule in Sacramento. Westbrook entered the game at the 7:30 mark of the first quarter, and five minutes later he was done for the night with a hamstring injury. During those five minutes, Westbrook was held scoreless, missing a couple 3-pointers and committing two turnovers. It was interesting that Westbrook entered the game to play alongside LeBron James.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady fined more than $11,000 for violating NFL rules by kicking opponent during Week 5 win over Falcons
Tom Brady's bank account is going to be taking a hit this week and that's because the NFL has decided to fine the Buccaneers quarterback for his actions during Tampa Bay's 21-15 win over Atlanta in Week 5. Over the past few days, the NFL was trying to determine whether...
CBS Sports
Kentucky basketball recruiting: Five-star center Aaron Bradshaw commits to Wildcats over Louisville, UCLA
Kentucky's Big Blue Madness tipoff event for the upcoming basketball season got started with a bang Friday when the Wildcats received a commitment from five-star center Aaron Bradshaw. Ranked as the No. 4 overall prospect and top center in the Class of 2023 by 247Sports, Bradshaw picked Kentucky over Louisville, Texas, UCLA, USC and an opportunity to play for the G League Ignite.
CBS Sports
Cowboys legend Troy Aikman weighs in on Dallas' QB situation, asks: 'Do we put Dak (Prescott) back in?'
Dak Prescott or Cooper Rush, who would you want as quarterback of your team? It is one of the biggest questions for the Dallas Cowboys right now and it seems everyone has an opinion on the matter, including former Cowboy and Hall of Famer Troy Aikman. When Precott exited the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Anthony Davis willing to play center for Lakers, but states positional preference: 'A.D. wants to play the 4'
Anthony Davis is a center in the minds of pretty much everybody except Anthony Davis. He stated his preference for the power forward position as soon as he arrived in Los Angeles, and while the Lakers have given him minutes at center in high-leverage situations, they have largely preferred to play him along with a traditional big man.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Dishes eight dimes Wednesday
Russell posted 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot over 24 minutes Wednesday in a preseason win over the Lakers. Minnesota rested both Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert for the game but started Russell and Anthony Edwards. Russell was solid in 24 minutes, knocking down three triples and recording a game-high eight assists against the team that drafted him second overall in 2015. The point guard is averaging 12.3 points, 5.3 assists, 3.3 boards, 1.7 three-pointers and 2.0 steals across three preseason contests. His shooting percentage can be a downer, but Russell figures to offer strong contributions as a passer and three-point threat again this season.
CBS Sports
Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Staying with Pats
The Patriots re-signed Humphrey to the practice squad Thursday. Humphrey opened the regular season on New England's practice squad and was elevated for the season opener before signing to the active roster shortly thereafter. However, the fourth-year wideout saw his playing time fall over each of the past three weeks and was waived Tuesday. Humphrey should now be a likely candidate for subsequent game-day activations moving forward.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Another preseason double-double
Reid tallied 22 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot over 27 minutes in Wednesday's exhibition victory versus the Lakers. Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert were both rested for the contest, allowing Reid the opportunity to be the focal point of the offense. He led Minnesota in scoring, field-goal attempts and boards while logging his second consecutive preseason double-double. Reid has been excellent through four games, averaging 14.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.0 blocks over 21.8 minutes. He's capable of putting up strong per-minute numbers, but his fantasy stock is limited due to playing behind Towns and Gobert.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable for Friday
Murray (hamstring) is listed as questionable for the Nuggets' final preseason game against the Warriors on Friday, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports. Murray missed the Nuggets' last two preseason games with a hamstring injury and could potentially miss Denver's preseason finale. Expect Ish Smith and Bruce Brown to see increased workloads if Murray can't play.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Kevin Harris: Gets call-up from practice squad
The Patriots signed Harris off their practice squad Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. The sixth-round rookie out of South Carolina was unable to secure a spot on the Patriots' Week 1 roster, but New England thought enough of the 5-foot-10, 225-pound back to include him on its practice squad once he cleared waivers. With Ty Montgomery (knee) having since been moved to injured reserve and with Damien Harris (hamstring) looking unlikely to suit up Sunday in Cleveland, Kevin Harris looks like he could get the chance to make his NFL debut Week 6. Though Rhamondre Stevenson is capable of playing on both early downs and passing downs and is projected to take on a heavier role than usual this weekend, Harris could make for an ideal power-running complement when Stevenson needs a breather.
CBS Sports
Panthers have been a lost cause since owner David Tepper arrived on the scene in 2018
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is very likely to endeavor in his second head coach search in just four-plus years of ownership. Panthers fans should hope the search goes better than his Monday press conference. Tepper spent the first 20 minutes of his half-hour presser navigating well the questions of...
CBS Sports
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Regresses in practice Thursday
Luvu (shoulder) was a limited participant during the Panthers' practice Thursday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports. Luvu has been dealing with a lingering shoulder injury since mid-September and was ruled out for the first time this season in Week 5. The 26-year-old linebacker returned to practice in full Wednesday, though it appears this injury has flared back up given his limited participation Thursday. Luvu recorded 32 tackles, two passes defended, an interception and a forced fumble over Carolina's first four games, and he'll have one more practice to improve his health before Sunday's game against the Rams.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Basketball Hall of Famer and Sixers star Dikembe Mutombo undergoing treatment for brain tumor: NBA
Former Sixers star and basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment in Atlanta for a brain tumor.
NBA・
CBS Sports
Rams' Tyler Higbee: Gets injury tag for Week 6
Rams head coach Sean McVay said Higbee (ankle) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, but the tight end is expected to play, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports. The Rams are giving questionable designations to both of their top pass catchers in Higbee and wideout Cooper...
CBS Sports
Bears' Ihmir Smith-Marsette: Targeted once in defeat
Smith-Marsette lost one yard on one rushing attempt and failed to catch his only target in the Bears' 12-7 loss to the Commanders on Thursday. Smith-Marsette was targeted on a key fourth down while the Bears were trying to drive for a go-ahead score, but the pass went through his hands. He was on the field for 35 percent of the snaps, so his role in the offense is growing, but unless his targets increase significantly, he'll be a non-factor in fantasy.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Practices fully throughout week
Waddle (groin) was a full practice participant throughout the week and doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Vikings. In Week 5, both Waddle and Tyreek Hill (quadriceps/foot) missed practice time and took questionable tags into the Dolphins' game against the Jets. The two receivers were cleared to play in the 40-17 loss, but both Waddle (three catches for 23 yards on four targets) and Hill (seven receptions for 47 yards on seven targets) turned in their worst and second-worst performances, respectively, of the season while working mostly with third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson. Like Waddle, Hill was a full participant in practice throughout the week, and while the two receivers look to be in a better spot health-wise heading into this Sunday, they will once again have to make do with Thompson under center. After struggling in his first NFL action in relief of Teddy Bridgewater (concussion), Thompson will at least have the benefit of a full week of reps with the first-team offense in advance of his first career start.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jordan Poole Is Hyped After Andrew Wiggins Signs An Extension With The Warriors
Jordan Poole is hyped after Andrew Wiggins and the Warriors agreed on a long-term extension.
CBS Sports
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Logs limited session Thursday
Ojulari (calf) participated in individual drills and was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Though he wasn't able to fully participate in practice, this is a positive development after Ojulari missed the Week 5 win over the Packers due to a calf injury. The second-year pro has started the week with a pair of limited practices, giving him a chance to suit up Sunday in a home game against Baltimore.
CBS Sports
Saints' Michael Thomas: Out for a third straight game
Thomas (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Cincinnati, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Thomas will miss a third straight game, and perhaps a fourth with the Saints on a short schedule ahead of their Thursday matchup with Arizona in Week 7. With Chris Olave (concussion), Jarvis Landry (knee) and Deonte Harty (foot) also in danger of missing Sunday's game, the Saints may be down to Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith as the only healthy wide receivers out of the six they carry on the active roster.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Dee Eskridge: Pops up on injury report
Eskridge did not participate during practice Wednesday due to an illness, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. This illness will leave Eskridge's availability for Sunday's game against the Cardinals up in the air. The 25-year-old has caught three of five targets for 16 yards through the first five games of 2022, so his potential absence should not have a significant impact on Seattle's passing game in Week 6.
Comments / 0