Memphis, Penny Hardaway agree to contract extension through 2027-28

By Parth Upadhyaya
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

It looks like Penny Hardaway will remain Memphis’ head basketball coach for the foreseeable future.

Hardaway agreed to a contract extension spanning six seasons at a total of $16.5 million plus incentives, the University of Memphis athletic department announced Wednesday, Oct. 12. The contract runs through April 15, 2028, and updates the memo of understanding Hardaway and Memphis agreed upon in December 2020.

The new deal adds two years to Hardaway’s prior contract, which was an amended version of his original 2018 agreement with the school.

“As I have said many times, this is a dream position for me, and I do not take it for granted,” Hardaway said in a statement released by the school.

“I would like to thank (athletic director) Laird Veatch, University of Memphis President Dr. Bill Hardgrave and the Board of Trustees for their support, and I cannot wait to keep working each and every day for our city, our university and our program.”

Hardaway has an overall record of 84-43 in his four seasons since taking over the Tigers program in 2018.

The former Memphis star guard has recorded four consecutive 20-win seasons, won a National Invitational Tournament title in 2021 and clinched an NCAA Tournament berth in 2022. The Tigers’ NCAA Tournament appearance in last season’s 22-11 campaign marked the program’s first since 2014.

Hardaway’s 84 total victories are the second-most among the 14 first-time NCAA Division I head coaches hired ahead of the 2018-19 season. The mark is also the fourth-most among Tigers head coaches through their first four seasons.

Under Hardaway, Memphis has produced three first-round NBA Draft picks, four total NBA Draft picks, three AAC Freshman of the Year winners, five All-AAC selections and five AAC All-Freshman honorees.

“This full ‘long-form’ contract and extension for Coach Hardaway has been in the works for quite some time,” Veatch said in a statement. “We are extremely pleased and excited to make this commitment to keep Coach Hardaway courtside leading our Tigers for a long time.

“We could not have a better fit as our head men’s basketball coach at Memphis than Penny Hardaway, and we are very thankful for his dedication and leadership.”

According to Memphis’ athletic department, the annualized total compensation for Hardaway’s deal is $2.5 million for the 2022-23 season, $2.6 million for 2023-24, $2.7 million for 2024-25, $2.8 million for 2025-26, $2.9 million for 2026-27 and $3 million for 2027-28.

Hardaway’s yearly base salary will be $200,000, while the remainder of his annualized total compensation per year will be allocated as non-salary compensation “divided equally between radio and television appearance availability and public relations, public service and public speaking appearance availability.”

This contract extension comes just a little more than two weeks after the Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) announced its ruling on the Tigers’ NCAA infractions case.

The IARP’s decision — which essentially put Memphis on three years of probation and forced the university to pay a fine — lifted a cloud that had been hanging over the program for nearly three years.

