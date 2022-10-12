ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeler On Homecoming Start for Phillies in NLDS Game 2

By Lauren Amour
Zack Wheeler looks to give the Philadelphia Phillies a 2-0 series lead on Wednesday afternoon against the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS.

The Philadelphia Phillies pulled off a gutsy win on Tuesday afternoon against the Atlanta Braves to take a 1-0 lead in the National League Division Series.

It was a massive feat for the club to pick up a win on the road at Truist Park behind their third starter Ranger Suárez, who didn't have the strongest outing. The lefty walked five batters and tossed 86 pitches in just 3.1 innings of work, but allowed just one run on three hits and five strikeouts.

The Phillies offense scored seven runs, and were able to plate four off of Braves ace Max Fried, chasing him out of the game in the fourth inning. Now on Wednesday in Game 2, Philadelphia will send Georgia native Zack Wheeler to the mound.

The Braves, as a team, are incredibly familiar to him. He's been opposed by them countless times as a former member of the New York Mets , and now with the Phillies. He made his Major League debut against them. He grew up watching them. And now, he will face them in his second career postseason start with a chance to give his team a 2-0 series lead in the NLDS.

"My dad watched them basically every night, I think," Wheeler said. "I grew up watching them. And I liked the team and all the players and stuff like that."

Wheeler's been to Turner Field, and led the Mets to a 6-1 victory in his MLB debut there in June 2013. He tossed six scoreless frames, struck out seven batters, and picked up his first Major League win.

"I feel like I've been playing against these guys forever, especially growing up watching them," Wheeler continued. "It's kind of cool coming back home every once in a while and just playing against these guys. They've got a really good team. It's always a good test when you come in here, hop on the mound. I'm looking forward to it."

Next to only the Washington Nationals—against whom he's made 28 starts—the Phillies' right-hander has the most career starts facing Atlanta with 24. Wheeler is 10-7 in those games, with a 3.16 ERA and 152 strikeouts across 151 innings pitched. However, Wednesday will mark the first time Wheels will face his "childhood team" in the postseason.

Despite this, Wheeler is keeping most things the same. "You try to pitch to your strengths," he said. "Get quick outs, get out of there. And you might have to change some things, but nothing drastic."

The 2021 Cy Young runner-up is known for his laid-back attitude and poise on the mound. He didn't let the pressure of his first-ever postseason start get to him against the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series , as exemplified by his 6.1 scoreless innings, so why should anything be different this time around?

"You're on a big stage. And these games really matter. Every single game matters," he said. "So you go out there and do your best. And I think it's going to stay that way throughout the playoffs. All these games matter and they're really big."

