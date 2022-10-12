Project ECHO Launches Program to Help New Mexico Children at Risk for Substance Abuse, NM has high rates

Read full article on original website
Legal Notices-Non-government
VIRGINIA LEA BRANNAN, deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Virginia Lea Brannan, deceased. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to the Personal Representative, c/o Lovato Law, PC, 661 Quantum Rd. NE, Suite 10, Rio Rancho, NM 87124, or filed with the Thirteenth Judicial District Court located at 1500 Idalia Rd., Bernalillo, NM 87004.
Truck driver charged in NM, multi-state arson spree
A truck driver from Michigan has been accused of setting ablaze nine semitractor-trailers around New Mexico – among dozens across eight states – in an apparent cross-country revenge scheme aimed at his former employer. Viorel Pricop, 64, is charged in federal court with arson of property in interstate...
Advisory board to review BCSO ‘symbology’
A recruiting vehicle for the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office bears a Spartan helmet with a Thin Blue Line flag on it. The Sheriff’s Office Advisory and Review Board is questioning whether that’s appropriate. (Courtesy of Bernalillo County) Are images of wolves and Spartan helmets overlaid with “Thin...
One week left for current enrollment period for Firefighter Cadet
Rio Rancho Fire Rescue is still hiring for cadets but there is one week left for enrollment. The start date for the academy will be in 2023. The only requirements are that people be 18 with a high school diploma or have a GED at the time of applying, and no experience or EMT license required.
Number of NM teacher vacancies down by 34% since last year
According to the New Mexico Higher Education Department, the number of vacant teachers has decreased by 34 percent since last year. “Transformations don’t happen overnight – but it’s clear that we are taking the necessary steps to improve New Mexico’s education system,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a press conference.
Rio Rancho resident roots for Cibola in games vs. Rio Rancho teams
Steve Shaw’s loyalties aren’t hard to discern. (Herron photo) Steve Shaw’s not what you’d call a fair-weather football fan. Oh, he’s a fan, all right. It’s just that his loyalty – understandably – shifts from one week to the next. The one...
Three charged in 2021 homicide at ABQ motel
Police have arrested the alleged getaway driver – and charged two others – in a 2021 robbery turned homicide that played out in a room at a motel in Northeast Albuquerque. Genea Oliver, 34, is charged with an open count of murder, armed robbery and conspiracy in the April 2, 2021, death of 33-year-old Rony Carrera-Flores. She was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center early Thursday morning.
Pageant of Bands set for Rio Rancho Stadium this time
Flag-twirlers lead the way for the Cleveland Regiment marching bands, seen here at a recent halftime at a Storm football game. (Photo courtesy of Joe Grimando) Those of you who enjoy marching band performances should plan to be at Rio Rancho Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22, taking in the sights and sounds of the 42nd New Mexico Pageant of Bands.
Michaela’s Muses: UNM almost graduate
That’s right…one more month(ish) until I finish school. I am so close and my body/brain knows it. I am so tired. People always tell you that college is exhausting but you don’t really know what they mean until you get to the end of your last semester.
2022 Sandoval County Candidates: Michael Meek
As the election grows near, voters want to know about their candidates. Over the next months the Observer will post a series of Q and As as responses come in. These are the candidates in Sandoval County. Michael Meek(R): candidate for District 3(Rio Rancho) County Commission. Observer: What is your...
Repeat of past couple days, TGIF
Today is the same as the past few days and will be calm as well with a few breezes here and there. Albuquerque National Weather Service says,”Gorgeous weather remains Friday.”. It will be a good day to wear jeans, let your hair down and have a good Friday. And,...
Sunny and clear, have coffee cake
Today is another nice day with clear skies and lower temps. There will be some light winds though. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Enjoy another beautiful day!”. It will be a good day to enjoy some coffee cake. I enjoy a slice of coffee cake once in a while...
Halloween highly anticipated this year
Halloween Decorations in Northern Meadows, Corrales, and Bernalillo.(Michaela Helean/Observer) Since last year’s Halloween was kind of a bust, this year people are excited for tricks and treats. Several houses have already decorated for Halloween and the displays are full of fun, spookiness, and recognizable characters. There will be a...
Placitas down to one polling place instead of two
Department of Justice monitors raised concerns before the June Primary about accessibility at Las Placitas Presbyterian Church and, as a result, there will only be one voting convenience center in Placitas. County Public Works were able to ease the concerns with some other sites but the church and Bernalillo High...
Rain and storms in store for the weekend
After a clear and sunny week, the weekend has some rain up it’s sleeve but with luckily almost no wind. Albuquerque National Weather Service says,”A storm system arrives Saturday, increasing rain chances through Monday. Light snow will even be possible above 9500 ft!”. It will be a good...
Rams boys lose to Hawks; Storm settle for third tie in row
Rio Rancho High School goalkeeper Antonio Cross-Guillen comes up with a first-half save; that’s teammate Jonatan Gracia-Sandoval behind him, and Hawks disappointed they didn’t score again. (Herron photo) The top of the District 1-5 boys soccer standings looks exactly the same Oct. 13 as they did the day...
Storm score 35 in opening quarter en route to 54-0 win over Jaguars
Cleveland made sure Atrisco Heritage Academy never had a chance to get out of first gear, rolling to a mercy-rule shortened 54-0 victory over the Jaguars at Nusenda Community Stadium on Friday night. Facing an opponent that had already scored 50 or more points on four separate occasions, Cleveland (6-2,...
