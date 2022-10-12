ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Allen Flanigan returns to Auburn basketball after multi-week absence, participates in pro day

By Jacob Shames, Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago
AUBURN — Allen Flanigan, one of the Auburn basketball team's top returning players, is back with the Tigers after a multi-week absence.

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said on Sept. 27 that Flanigan was away from the team for "personal reasons" without giving more information. Speaking Wednesday afternoon before the Tigers' Pro Day, Pearl announced that Flanigan had returned to practice.

Flanigan participated at Pro Day, during which the Tigers practiced in front of NBA scouts from multiple organizations.

A 6-foot-6 wing, Flanigan is the son of Auburn assistant Wes Flanigan. He's started 47 games for the Tigers over the last two seasons. He averaged 14.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 2020-21 and 6.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists last season after coming off of surgery on his right Achilles tendon.

Flanigan declared for the NBA Draft after last season, but ultimately decided to return to Auburn.

Jacob Shames can be reached by email at jshames@gannett.com, by phone at 334-201-9117 and on Twitter @Jacob_Shames.

