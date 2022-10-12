Software developers represent the largest share of all six figure occupations

And one of the most promising jobs of all is software development. The U.S. currently employs around 1.3 million software developers, who earn a median wage of $120,730. Additionally, the outlook for software developers is bright as employment in the field is projected to grow by 26% by 2031—significantly faster than the projected growth for all occupations on average. Other STEM jobs including computer and information systems managers, medical and health service managers, and pharmacists also rank highly for jobs with six-figure earners.