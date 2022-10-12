ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Software developers represent the largest share of all six figure occupations

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RYNTF_0iWLLh0400

And one of the most promising jobs of all is software development. The U.S. currently employs around 1.3 million software developers, who earn a median wage of $120,730. Additionally, the outlook for software developers is bright as employment in the field is projected to grow by 26% by 2031—significantly faster than the projected growth for all occupations on average. Other STEM jobs including computer and information systems managers, medical and health service managers, and pharmacists also rank highly for jobs with six-figure earners.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
23K+
Post
661K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy