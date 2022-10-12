Read full article on original website
alabamawx.com
A Very Nice Late Saturday Morning Across Central Alabama
As we start the run-up to the midday hour, skies are clear across much of Central Alabama with only a few clouds crossing over the northern parts of the area from North Alabama, mainly in northern Winston and northern Blount counties. And, at this time, there are no raindrops under any of those clouds, and we are not expected to see any in the area. However, a few showers may slip into the northern and northwestern parts of North Alabama later today.
LOOK: Crazy Amount of Hail Strikes Alabama During Severe Weather Threat
Yesterday’s severe weather threat that impacted various portions of Alabama brought much-needed rain to our area. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said during his morning weather briefing video “that we received some very beneficial rain for Alabama over the past 24 hours many spots going over one inch. Some spots going over 2 to 3 inches.”
$300,000, 120-foot-tall steel cross planned for Alabama mountain by Easter
If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
WSFA
Overturned vehicle crash cleared on I-65NB near Prattville
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash involving an overturned vehicle on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery and Prattville has been cleared. The Alabama Department of Transportation reported the wreck happened Friday afternoon at the 178 mile marker, which is just before the Exit 179 exit to Cobbs Ford Road to Prattville and Millbrook.
alabamawx.com
Dry Air Returns; Much Colder Next Week
SUNNY AFTERNOON: The sky is sunny across Alabama this afternoon with temperatures generally in the 70s; tonight will be clear and cool with a low in the 40s. Colder spots across North Alabama could dip into the upper 30s. TOMORROW AND THE WEEKEND: Sunny weather continues tomorrow and Saturday with...
alabamawx.com
An Improving Day Outdoors at the Midday Hour
As of 12:44 pm, skies across the area are slowly clearing as all of the rain and thunderstorm activity has moved out of the state. Drier and cooler air has begun filtering in, as temperatures as of the noon roundup were in the upper 60s to the upper 70s for most spots. Troy was the only spot that has hit 80 degrees, while the cool spot was Auburn at 66 degrees. Birmingham was at 72 degrees.
alabamawx.com
Dry Air Returns Today; Quiet Pattern Ahead
RADAR CHECK: The band of strong storms is pushing through far South Alabama early this morning; just before daybreak most of the rain is south of a line from Roanoke to Linden. Rain will end across the southern counties of the state by mid-morning… elsewhere the sky will be mostly sunny day as dry air returns. The high this afternoon will be in the mid 70s for most places; the average high for Birmingham on October 13 is 77.
WSFA
Multiple trees, power lines down after storms Wednesday in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple trees and powerlines were down in Montgomery County following storms Wednesday afternoon, according to law enforcement and the county’s emergency management agency. The Montgomery Emergency Management Agency listed several locations with down trees or powerlines on its Facebook page:. Alabama Power reported 3,500...
alabamawx.com
Warm Weekend Ahead; Much Colder Next Week
SEVERE CLEAR: We have a cloudless sky across ALabama this afternoon with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 70s… a few spots have reached 80 degrees. The weekend will be warm and dry; look for a good supply of sunshine tomorrow and Sunday with highs in the 80-85 degree range, about 7-10 degrees above average for mid-October in Alabama.
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!
Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
alabamawx.com
Big Warm-Up Today; Much Colder Next Week
BIG WARM-UP: Temperatures are in the 35-45 degree range over the northern half of the state early this morning, but look for a big warm-up today with highs approaching 80 degrees this afternoon. The air is very dry, and the sky will be sunny. Tomorrow will be another sunny, warm...
Governor Ivey Awards $1.64 Million to Enhance Outdoor Recreation in Alabama and $300,000 to Calhoun County Commission
Montgomery, AL – A press release was sent out sharing that Governor Kay Ivey awarded nearly $1.64 million to improve outdoor recreational venues in Alabama. Funds from the federal Recreational Trails Program will be used to build, restore and improve trails in eight communities across the state.
ABC 33/40 News
Governor Ivey awards nearly $19.3 million to improve Alabama communities
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced Thursday she has awarded nearly $19.3 million to provide improvements in 49 towns, cities and counties across the state. Governor Ivey's office said the Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) will enable local governments to pave or resurface roads, eliminate blight...
etxview.com
Fire to burn itself out on Lake Martin
A fire still burns Tuesday morning on uninhabited Midway Island on Lake Martin. The large island is approximately 50 acres and sits in the Tallapoosa River channel stretching into both Elmore and Tallapoosa counties. It is across the water from Windemere and is only accessible by water. According to Alexander...
WAAY-TV
Severe weather potential continues until midnight
Bands of rain and heavy downpours continue to cross North Alabama this evening. Some of the fast-moving storms could bring gusty winds up to 60 mph with the potential to spin up tornadoes between 4 and 11 p.m. Wednesday night. Rain chances decrease by midnight. Temperatures drop to about 60...
Traffic Alert: Crash on I-185 north, lanes blocked
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A crash has been reported on Interstate 185 north, just past Manchester Expressway. All lanes of traffic are blocked on the northbound side of the roadway. Information about possible injuries is not available at this time. This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL for new details as they become available.
‘Men are being murdered’ – Families protest Alabama prison conditions
People with relatives and loved ones in Alabama prisons rallied outside the state Capitol Friday to decry what they described as inhumane conditions behind bars and a parole process that sees few inmates released. “Men are being murdered. Men are overdosing. Men are taking their own lives,” said Eric Buchanon,...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Greenville, Alabama, gears up for a bicentennial celebration
Greenville is 200 years old and this Saturday, Oct. 15, the city is inviting everyone to join in the bicentennial celebration. “Greenville has a rich, rich, history, and there’s just so much to celebrate about our city and the people who’ve helped shape the place that we love to call our home,” said Kevin Pearcey, director of the Greenville-Butler County Public Library. Pearcey is working alongside Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tracy Salter and city officials to organize special events and programs to recognize the bicentennial.
WSFA
Montgomery sanitation truck hit during shooting incident
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has detained several “persons of interest” in connection to a Thursday afternoon shooting that caused damage to a city-owned sanitation truck. One person was also injured, though a police spokesperson said it was not from a gunshot wound. Details are...
WSFA
New Montgomery gas station to hold fuel giveaway
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As fuel prices creep back up, a new Montgomery gas station will provide customers with a bit of relief at the pump. MAPCO is holding a fuel giveaway on Sunday to celebrate the recent opening of its store located at 800 N. Eastern Blvd. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m., and motorists can begin lining up at 7 a.m.
