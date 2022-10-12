ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Why Lordstown Motors Jumped Today

By Howard Smith
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

What happened

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) shares continued to rebound today after a sharp drop on Monday . The two-day move higher may not satisfy owners of the stock who have held on through its more than 50% decline year to date, but there may be more positive news for them coming soon. Today, the stock traded near the day's highs up 5.8% as of 3:35 p.m. ET.

So what

Lordstown announced that production of its electric Endurance pickup truck began at the end of September after a troubling early history. Another electric vehicle (EV) start-up offered some encouraging news today, and some investors may be getting more optimistic about Lordstown's future because of it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05SaCG_0iWLLDiO00

Image source: Lordstown Motors.

Now what

Several early-stage EV companies have been facing headwinds trying to ramp up initial production. Lucid Group -- a maker of luxury electric sedans -- has lowered its 2022 vehicle production estimate twice this year, but today it came out with some more positive news. Lucid said it believes it is finally on track to hit its latest production target for 2022 after producing nearly 2,300 electric cars in the third quarter.

Lordstown had been struggling since June 2021, even prior to initiating commercial production, when Steve Burns resigned as CEO and from Lordstown's board of directors amid accusations of overstating pre-order data for the Endurance truck. It then reached an agreement for electronics contract manufacturer Foxconn to purchase Lordstown's manufacturing facility in Ohio for $230 million. Foxconn is now manufacturing the Endurance and the two companies plan to collaborate on new model designs in the future.

Investors likely hope Lordstown, like Lucid, is also able to meet its targets now that production has begun. But they should also note that the company expected to end the third quarter with less than $200 million in cash. It will likely need to find new injections of capital, and the stock might react negatively to more details of its cash and capital plans.

10 stocks we like better than Lordstown Motors Corp.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lordstown Motors Corp. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Howard Smith has positions in Lucid Group, Inc. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Burns
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Lordstown Motors#News Today#Board Of Directors#Electric Cars#Cars Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ev#Lucid Group#Endurance
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
STOCKS
The Independent

Jeff Bezos loses spot as second-richest person

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world’s second-richest person, dethroning Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the title he was demoted to last year after Elon Musk overtook him as the wealthiest person in the world.The 60-year-old Indian chairman of the Adani Group, which includes businesses in coal production, infrastructure and thermal power generation, has a real-time net worth of $155.5bn, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaire’s List.Along with becoming one of the first Asian businesspeople to rank among the top three billionaires globally, the Indian tycoon’s company impressively climbed the ranks this year at a breakneck speed...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Cars
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

The Housing Market Is About to Be Hammered

The housing market has made a remarkable recovery from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prices have surged nationally year over year most months by 20%, according to the carefully followed S&P Case Shiller price index. The rise was fired by low interest rates and the mobility of Americans helped by the “work from home” economy. Those days may be over, as the housing market moves onto shaky ground.
REAL ESTATE
Cadrene Heslop

Cash Expected To Become Obsolete

A post in The New York Times expects cash to become obsolete "soon.". The author notes some people like cash for two reasons. The first? The texture of physical currency in their hands. Second? The confidentiality of these transactions. But they also note that digital payments have fast become the norm. To keep the money relevant, central banks are experimenting with digital currencies. These are virtual, like Bitcoin. Unlike Bitcoin, the state will issue it. And it will function like traditional currencies. (source)
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
251K+
Followers
110K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy