Warm Weekend Ahead; Much Colder Next Week
SEVERE CLEAR: We have a cloudless sky across ALabama this afternoon with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 70s… a few spots have reached 80 degrees. The weekend will be warm and dry; look for a good supply of sunshine tomorrow and Sunday with highs in the 80-85 degree range, about 7-10 degrees above average for mid-October in Alabama.
Big Warm-Up Today; Much Colder Next Week
BIG WARM-UP: Temperatures are in the 35-45 degree range over the northern half of the state early this morning, but look for a big warm-up today with highs approaching 80 degrees this afternoon. The air is very dry, and the sky will be sunny. Tomorrow will be another sunny, warm...
A Very Nice Late Saturday Morning Across Central Alabama
As we start the run-up to the midday hour, skies are clear across much of Central Alabama with only a few clouds crossing over the northern parts of the area from North Alabama, mainly in northern Winston and northern Blount counties. And, at this time, there are no raindrops under any of those clouds, and we are not expected to see any in the area. However, a few showers may slip into the northern and northwestern parts of North Alabama later today.
Dry Air Returns Today; Quiet Pattern Ahead
RADAR CHECK: The band of strong storms is pushing through far South Alabama early this morning; just before daybreak most of the rain is south of a line from Roanoke to Linden. Rain will end across the southern counties of the state by mid-morning… elsewhere the sky will be mostly sunny day as dry air returns. The high this afternoon will be in the mid 70s for most places; the average high for Birmingham on October 13 is 77.
An Improving Day Outdoors at the Midday Hour
As of 12:44 pm, skies across the area are slowly clearing as all of the rain and thunderstorm activity has moved out of the state. Drier and cooler air has begun filtering in, as temperatures as of the noon roundup were in the upper 60s to the upper 70s for most spots. Troy was the only spot that has hit 80 degrees, while the cool spot was Auburn at 66 degrees. Birmingham was at 72 degrees.
Alabama NewsCenter — Alabama native ‘Big Mama’ Thornton to be honored in her hometown
The not-yet-legendary songwriting duo of Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller wrote “Hound Dog” in August 1952 with a powerful, charismatic singer in mind. It wasn’t Elvis Presley, who later spun gold records – and gold – from several of their songs, including “Hound Dog.”
