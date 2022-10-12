As we start the run-up to the midday hour, skies are clear across much of Central Alabama with only a few clouds crossing over the northern parts of the area from North Alabama, mainly in northern Winston and northern Blount counties. And, at this time, there are no raindrops under any of those clouds, and we are not expected to see any in the area. However, a few showers may slip into the northern and northwestern parts of North Alabama later today.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO