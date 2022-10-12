‘Beloved’ K-9 officer dies just weeks after finding missing woman with cognitive disorder in Moore County
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A central North Carolina deputy K-9 who recently helped find a missing elderly female has died, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said.
K-9 Roki, who was “beloved” by the department, died Sunday after a brief, but serious illness, Moore County officials said.PREVIOUS: K-9 finds missing elderly woman, helps her return home in Moore County
“Roki was a very valuable member of the Moore County Sheriff’s Office team,” officials said in a Facebook post about Roki. “Please keep Roki’s Handler, Deputy Kevin Dean, and other members of the Moore County Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers.”
Less than a month ago, Roki helped find a woman with a cognitive disorder who had wandered away from her home in the Carthage area.
The woman was reported missing around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 11.
K-9 Roki and hander Deputy Kevin Dean soon showed up to help search — and were deployed from the woman’s home in the middle of the night.PREVIOUS: K-9 finds missing elderly woman, helps her return home in Moore County
“Within 40 minutes from the time deputies arrived on scene, K-9 Roki ran a successful track that led to the victim being found,” officials said in a news release.
On Tuesday, a local business sent the sheriff’s office a bouquet of flowers in memory of Roki.
"Sheriff Fields and the Moore County Sheriff's Office would like to thank Southern Software for the beautiful arrangement in memory of our sweet K-9, Roki. Your love and support during this time will never be forgotten," the sheriff's office said.
