Moore County, NC

‘Beloved’ K-9 officer dies just weeks after finding missing woman with cognitive disorder in Moore County

By Rodney Overton
 3 days ago

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A central North Carolina deputy K-9 who recently helped find a missing elderly female has died, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said.

K-9 Roki, who was “beloved” by the department, died Sunday after a brief, but serious illness, Moore County officials said.

“Roki was a very valuable member of the Moore County Sheriff’s Office team,” officials said in a Facebook post about Roki. “Please keep Roki’s Handler, Deputy Kevin Dean, and other members of the Moore County Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers.”

Less than a month ago, Roki helped find a woman with a cognitive disorder who had wandered away from her home in the Carthage area.

    K-9 Roki on the scene in September when he found a missing woman with a cognitive disorder near Carthage. Photo courtesy: Moore County Sheriff’s Office
    Flowers sent Tuesday for K-9 Roki. Photo courtesy: Moore County Sheriff’s Office
    K-9 Roki. Photo courtesy: Moore County Sheriff’s Office

The woman was reported missing around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 11.

K-9 Roki and hander Deputy Kevin Dean soon showed up to help search — and were deployed from the woman’s home in the middle of the night.

“Within 40 minutes from the time deputies arrived on scene, K-9 Roki ran a successful track that led to the victim being found,” officials said in a news release.

On Tuesday, a local business sent the sheriff’s office a bouquet of flowers in memory of Roki.

“Sheriff Fields and the Moore County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Southern Software for the beautiful arrangement in memory of our sweet K-9, Roki. Your love and support during this time will never be forgotten,” the sheriff’s office said.

