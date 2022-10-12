Read full article on original website
PhillyBite
Vermont's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you're hungry for some tasty international cuisine, you're lucky! There are several all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Vermont. From Barre to Essex Junction, you're sure to find one that will satisfy your taste buds. In addition to Chinese and Italian restaurants, you can also try the Essex Junction Grand Buffet or Sherpa Kitchen.
3 Ways to Experience the Best of Vermont
Vermont’s forested mountains, picturesque farmlands, and easygoing vibe offer something for everyone. From year-round outdoor recreation and a culture centered on healthy lifestyles to a local food scene where clean, farm-to-table eating is the norm, Vermont has it all. And because Vermont delivers so much variety in such a compact area, exploring the whole state is a must (and very doable; you can traverse the state south to north in about three hours). Get a taste of everything Vermont has to offer below. Then head to Outside’s sister publications (links below) for more details on how to explore the Green Mountain State.
vermontjournal.com
LTE: Susan LeDrew on Aritcle 22
I’m writing to express my strong support for Proposition 5, Article 22. This is the text of the article: “That an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one’s own life course and shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means.”
theislandnow.com
Vermont Weed Laws, Is Marijuana Legal There?
In 2018, Vermont became the first state in the US to legalize marijuana legislatively. The then-governor signed a bill legalizing marijuana for adults aged 21 and older. Therefore, adults could legally possess up to one ounce of marijuana and two mature and four immature cannabis plants. This condition made Vermont the ninth state to legalize recreational marijuana use for adults; only that other states did so through the ballot.
vermontjournal.com
Third annual novice hunters weekend
MONTPELIER, Vt. – Hunters embarking on their first deer season are encouraged to take advantage of Vermont’s third annual novice weekend. Novice weekend this year is Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23. To be eligible for this opportunity, new hunters must:. Be 16 years of age or...
mynbc5.com
Fourth recreational marijuana dispensary opens in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The fourth adult-use cannabis dispensary in Vermont is now open to the public. The Green State Dispensary, located on Pine Street in Burlington, had its grand opening on Thursday. The owners celebrated with poutine and creemee trucks stationed at the event throughout the day. Three other...
Deerfield Valley News
Governor outlines plans to help save on winter heating
MONTPELIER- Gov. Phil Scott highlighted public and private programs intended to help Vermonters reduce their winter heating costs at his weekly press conference Tuesday. Support local journalism. Access to our full website, including e-edition archives, starts at only $2. Are you a current online subscriber? Click to login. If you...
mynbc5.com
Vermont photographer reaches new heights to shoot fall foliage
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — A photographer in Vermont is taking his work to new heights while documenting the state’s famous fall foliage. "It is pretty amazing," said Caleb Kenna of Middlebury, who was photographing autumn leaves in New Haven Wednesday when NECN & NBC10 Boston tagged along with him. "I was sort of blown away by the color and the view."
mynbc5.com
93-year-old ginseng root hunted in Vermont, could be worth thousands
MONTPELIER, Vt. — It’s hunting season right now, but not for the type of quarry you might expect. Members of Vermont's Agency of Agriculture are currently searching for ginseng roots, which the department said could be worth a pretty penny. The agency recently certified a 93-year-old ginseng root...
Spending for and against Vermont’s abortion rights amendment tops $1.2 million
Congressional contests aside, the priciest campaign this year is the one over Proposal 5, also known as Article 22. The spending blitz continues apace. Read the story on VTDigger here: Spending for and against Vermont’s abortion rights amendment tops $1.2 million.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s 2023 calendar available
The cover photo of the ’23 calendar features a snowshoe hare nestled among dense young conifers, the hare’s preferred cover. This widespread but elusive species benefits from the department’s active management of state lands to the maintain the young forest habitat on which it and many other species depend, work that is supported by federal Pittman-Robertson funds derived from the excise tax on firearms and other sporting equipment.
Meth Use Is Growing Around Burlington — and Could Portend More Problems for Vermont
Several years ago, Jess Kirby noticed that a number of her clients at Burlington's Safe Recovery were suddenly acting differently. They worried that they were being watched and that people were conspiring against them. "People I've known for years, out of the blue, experiencing paranoia," Kirby said. "Saying things like,...
NHPR
Vermont's COVID booster uptake is outpacing national average
State officials say Vermonters are choosing to get the updated COVID booster shot at a rate that far exceeds the national average. To date, 16% of eligible Vermonters over the age of 12 have gotten the new vaccine. The bivalent booster, which was made available last month by both Pfizer...
mainepublic.org
How new electric rates for Mainers using heat pumps or electric vehicles will work
The Maine Public Utilities Commission recently announced plans for a series of new electric rates for those who use electric vehicles, heat pumps or battery storage. The plan for these new alternative rates drew some criticism from Maine Republican lawmakers earlier this week. But state officials say these new rates will not result in any additional costs for other ratepayers.
VTDigger
Medicare for All: What ‘cost’ actually means
Conservatives often use word games to trick voters into voting against their own interests. Take Medicare for All. Opponents point to the amount of money required to run the program and scream that it “costs” too much. They diligently avoid comparing that “cost” to the cost of the...
vermontjournal.com
Raising bear cubs
BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Ben Kilham of Lyme, N.H. will talk about his first-hand experience raising black bear cubs and observing black bears in the wild on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Rockingham Library. He has been researching and living with black bears for over 20 years. He is an expert in black bear behavior, as well as rehabilitating orphaned, abandoned, and injured bears and reintroducing them to the wild. His long-term study of wild black bears has shattered conventional wisdom about how they live their lives. He is invited to lecture all over the United States and internationally. His work has been featured in countless films including National Geographic television and the Discovery channel.
wamc.org
Vermont’s Lieutenant Governor candidates trade barbs during televised debate
The major party candidates for Vermont Lieutenant Governor debated Wednesday night. Republican Joe Benning and Democrat-Progressive David Zuckerman both have experience in the Vermont Statehouse. Benning has been a state senator from Caledonia County for 12 years. Zuckerman served in both chambers and as Lieutenant Governor from 2017 until 2021...
WCAX
Experts: Thursday storm will have foliage blowin’ in the wind
WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - The Green Mountain State is far from green right now as autumn colors blanket the region. But with many areas approaching or past peak and stormy forecast, those colors could be fleeting. Vermont in the fall is known for its beauty, and on Wednesday it delivered...
WMUR.com
Most of New Hampshire under flood watch
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Thursday's storm is coming at one of the busiest times of year for tourism in the New Hampshire. >> Developing showers to turn heavier Thursday night in New Hampshire with gusty winds expected. The Department of Transportation is warning drivers to watch their speed, especially in...
A Look at Notable Deaths in New Hampshire Last Week
Every week, staff at InDepthNH.org looks at the websites of more than 75 funeral homes in New Hampshire and choose some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people featured here passed away during the previous week and are chosen at random. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here or on the Obituaries tab at the top of our home page to learn more. And if you know of someone from New Hampshire who should be featured in this column, please send your suggestions to Bev Stoddart at bstoddart9@gmail.com.
