BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Ben Kilham of Lyme, N.H. will talk about his first-hand experience raising black bear cubs and observing black bears in the wild on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Rockingham Library. He has been researching and living with black bears for over 20 years. He is an expert in black bear behavior, as well as rehabilitating orphaned, abandoned, and injured bears and reintroducing them to the wild. His long-term study of wild black bears has shattered conventional wisdom about how they live their lives. He is invited to lecture all over the United States and internationally. His work has been featured in countless films including National Geographic television and the Discovery channel.

