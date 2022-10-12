Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
orangefizz.net
#18 Syracuse vs. #15 NC State: Crystal Ball Predictions
ETHAN (5-0): Syracuse 20, NC State 17. There are just too many factors working for Syracuse in this one for the Orange to give it away. NC State has QB issues, a potentially sold-out Dome, and an extra week of rest after the bye week all favor SU. Garrett Shrader has had two weeks to learn the NC State defense and maybe implement the new offensive plays and concepts he teased before Wagner. Sean Tucker will have all the momentum in the world after his record-breaking game against the Seahawks, and this is his toughest test yet to prove himself to the NFL. A win and you set up a potential undefeated showdown in Death Valley against Clemson next week, and boy would that be fun. I’m 5-0 on predictions so far this season, and this is the one I’m shakiest about yet. Who would have thought the Orange winning by three against a top-15 team wouldn’t even cover the spread?! SU is getting a lot of respect, and it’s deserved because I think this defense plays up to the task as long as the crowd isn’t taken out of the game early by the Wolfpack. Mikel Jones and crew hype up the crowd to near unprecedented levels and the Orange win a close one to improve to 6-0 and become bowl eligible. In a battle of rest vs rust off the bye, I think it takes the offense a quarter to wake up, but the defense is on all night to half any NC State momentum. SU wins a close one.
orangefizz.net
Takeaways from a Packed Day for Syracuse Basketball
On Friday both Syracuse Men’s and Women’s Basketball had their annual Media Days as well as the Orange Tip-Off event at the JMA Dome. We had coverage throughout the day, and there was plenty to dissect from both programs. Here are some of the big takeaways garnered. Felicia...
orangefizz.net
Syracuse Needs to Drop the Bag on Tony White this Offseason
SU football earned ranked status for the first time 2019 last week. Seven days later, the Orange have vaulted into the top-20 and may not be done climbing. On the note of ’19, think back to how horrid the defense was that season. The situation was so bad that Dino Babers had to fire his coordinator during the season.
orangefizz.net
Expectations for Hoops Media Day
Do you hear that? That’s the sound of a basketball pounding against the hardwood court inside the Dome. Even with all the hype SU Football is getting (and rightfully so), Syracuse is and more likely than not will always be a basketball town. Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams took the floor at Monroe Madness in Rochester last weekend. Head Coaches Felisha Legette-Jack and Jim Boeheim along with a select few players flew down to Charlotte to represent the Orange at ACC Media Days earlier this week. Now, both squads have their annual Media Day on Friday, followed by Orange Tip-off inside the JMA Wireless Dome, when both teams will introduce themselves to the Syracuse community for the first time in 2022-23. Here’s a breakdown of what to look out for from both squads.
Comments / 0