ETHAN (5-0): Syracuse 20, NC State 17. There are just too many factors working for Syracuse in this one for the Orange to give it away. NC State has QB issues, a potentially sold-out Dome, and an extra week of rest after the bye week all favor SU. Garrett Shrader has had two weeks to learn the NC State defense and maybe implement the new offensive plays and concepts he teased before Wagner. Sean Tucker will have all the momentum in the world after his record-breaking game against the Seahawks, and this is his toughest test yet to prove himself to the NFL. A win and you set up a potential undefeated showdown in Death Valley against Clemson next week, and boy would that be fun. I’m 5-0 on predictions so far this season, and this is the one I’m shakiest about yet. Who would have thought the Orange winning by three against a top-15 team wouldn’t even cover the spread?! SU is getting a lot of respect, and it’s deserved because I think this defense plays up to the task as long as the crowd isn’t taken out of the game early by the Wolfpack. Mikel Jones and crew hype up the crowd to near unprecedented levels and the Orange win a close one to improve to 6-0 and become bowl eligible. In a battle of rest vs rust off the bye, I think it takes the offense a quarter to wake up, but the defense is on all night to half any NC State momentum. SU wins a close one.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO