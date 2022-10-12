ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two PHS, One Taconic Student Honored With Superintendent's Award

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Two Pittsfield High School and one Taconic High School student were honored with the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendent's Award. Seniors Jamie Duquette and Randi Duquette of PHS and Jane Wong of Taconic were congratulated by the School Committee on Wednesday for their scholastic achievements. The...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Journal Inquirer

Ellington schools buck the trend

ELLINGTON — With academic assessment results down statewide following the pandemic, Ellington is the only school district to increase overall performance growth, which school officials attribute in large part to an emphasis on the early return to in-person learning. The state Department of Education released 2021-22 statewide assessment results...
ELLINGTON, CT
businesswest.com

Improving Homes — and Lives — in Chicopee

On Sept. 29, Revitalize Community Development Corp. (CDC) brought its #GreenNFit Neighborhood Rebuild to Chicopee. About 100 volunteers worked on four homes on one block, all in one day. Two of the four homes are owned by U.S. Air Force military veteran families. “We are so grateful to the city...
CHICOPEE, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Were cannabis regulators left in the dark about Holyoke death?

IT TOOK EIGHT MONTHS after Lorna McMurrey died after working a shift at a Holyoke cannabis cultivation facility for the circumstances of her death to be publicly reported. Comments made by state cannabis regulators Thursday suggest that, astonishingly, they might have been just as in the dark as the public.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield Public Health Bulletin: Help wanted — Medical Reserve Corps director

No, you are not reading the classifieds. Little did I know that last week’s column about Hurricane Ian would segue perfectly into this week’s article. At Wednesday’s Health Department meeting, we learned that the search for a director of Westfield’s Medical Reserve Corps continues. Luckily, we do not live in a geographic area likely to get hit by a hurricane of that category. We have been hit by a tornado, blizzards, fires and other situations that our local Medical Reserve Corps stepped in with indispensable assistance. They also help with other non-urgent medical fairs and clinics. Westfield MRC has been an essential volunteer organization in our city for 25 years.
WESTFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

This Behavior Could Get You 5 Years in MA Prison…or $1k Fine

When my wife, Amber, and I moved to Pittsfield back in 2011 we chose a nice neighborhood that includes plenty of flat streets for walking, friendly neighbors, a nice park, and an overall safe and comfortable place to live. As a matter of fact, like many neighborhoods throughout Pittsfield and the Berkshires, we have our own crime watch organization which keeps us up to date with any questionable situations throughout the neighborhood.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

Massachusetts Folks May Not be Aware of the Seriousness of This Health Issue

In a recent interview with Great Barrington Police Chief, Paul Storti and Massachusetts Police Officer of Sherborn, Doug Kingsley, we learned about a non-profit organization named Blue H.E.L.P. which Doug is supporting. Doug is walking 219 miles from the New York State border to the Chatham Lighthouse out on the Cape as a way to raise awareness of this organization. Doug has a site entitled Massachusetts Cop Walk which you can check out by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Polish families recognized who made Chicopee their home

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A month-long celebration in Chicopee is recognizing the culture of people who helped shape this country. October is a time to celebrate Polish American Heritage, it was first acknowledged in 1981 as a way to celebrate diversity, culture, and history. Chicopee Mayor John Vieau joined the city’s Polish community for a […]
CHICOPEE, MA
