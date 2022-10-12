Read full article on original website
Burst water main dismisses Pittsfield middle schoolers
Pittsfield Public Schools administrators were informed of a possible water main break at Reid Middle School at about 7:15 a.m. Friday morning.
iBerkshires.com
Two PHS, One Taconic Student Honored With Superintendent's Award
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Two Pittsfield High School and one Taconic High School student were honored with the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendent's Award. Seniors Jamie Duquette and Randi Duquette of PHS and Jane Wong of Taconic were congratulated by the School Committee on Wednesday for their scholastic achievements. The...
Hampden county medium-risk category for COVID-19
Hampden county, and now the entire state of Massachusetts, is in the medium-risk category for COVID-19.
Ellington schools buck the trend
ELLINGTON — With academic assessment results down statewide following the pandemic, Ellington is the only school district to increase overall performance growth, which school officials attribute in large part to an emphasis on the early return to in-person learning. The state Department of Education released 2021-22 statewide assessment results...
businesswest.com
Improving Homes — and Lives — in Chicopee
On Sept. 29, Revitalize Community Development Corp. (CDC) brought its #GreenNFit Neighborhood Rebuild to Chicopee. About 100 volunteers worked on four homes on one block, all in one day. Two of the four homes are owned by U.S. Air Force military veteran families. “We are so grateful to the city...
Springfield councilors calling on finance team to resolve unequal ARPA fund distribution
Springfield City Councilors are calling on Mayor Domenic Sarno and the city's finance team to resolve what they call 'inequities' that have resulted in the initial awards of the American Rescue Plan funds.
Easthampton to offer flu & Covid-19 booster vaccinations
The City of Easthampton is offering residents the opportunity to get the flu and Covid-19 booster vaccines.
With legislation stymied, homeowners will hear of expanding pyrrhotite problem in Massachusetts concrete foundations
Homeowners who have — or fear they have — pyrrhotite-contaminated concrete festering in their walls, floors and foundations will gather later this month for their first time in Worcester County. They’ll hear from a geologist with evidence that the offending mineral is getting into buildings from a quarry...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Were cannabis regulators left in the dark about Holyoke death?
IT TOOK EIGHT MONTHS after Lorna McMurrey died after working a shift at a Holyoke cannabis cultivation facility for the circumstances of her death to be publicly reported. Comments made by state cannabis regulators Thursday suggest that, astonishingly, they might have been just as in the dark as the public.
Westfield Public Health Bulletin: Help wanted — Medical Reserve Corps director
No, you are not reading the classifieds. Little did I know that last week’s column about Hurricane Ian would segue perfectly into this week’s article. At Wednesday’s Health Department meeting, we learned that the search for a director of Westfield’s Medical Reserve Corps continues. Luckily, we do not live in a geographic area likely to get hit by a hurricane of that category. We have been hit by a tornado, blizzards, fires and other situations that our local Medical Reserve Corps stepped in with indispensable assistance. They also help with other non-urgent medical fairs and clinics. Westfield MRC has been an essential volunteer organization in our city for 25 years.
This Behavior Could Get You 5 Years in MA Prison…or $1k Fine
When my wife, Amber, and I moved to Pittsfield back in 2011 we chose a nice neighborhood that includes plenty of flat streets for walking, friendly neighbors, a nice park, and an overall safe and comfortable place to live. As a matter of fact, like many neighborhoods throughout Pittsfield and the Berkshires, we have our own crime watch organization which keeps us up to date with any questionable situations throughout the neighborhood.
OneHolyoke CDC is hosting “Open Door Holyoke”
OneHolyoke CDC is hosting "Open Door Holyoke" on Saturday in Holyoke.
Affordable housing increasingly hard to find in Westfield and Western Massachusetts
WESTFIELD — “Rent affordability and stability remain probably the most critical challenge facing the state and the Pioneer Valley region,” Westfield Community Development Director Peter Miller recently told The Westfield News. Miller said single-family home prices have increased about 20% in the past two years in the...
Massachusetts Folks May Not be Aware of the Seriousness of This Health Issue
In a recent interview with Great Barrington Police Chief, Paul Storti and Massachusetts Police Officer of Sherborn, Doug Kingsley, we learned about a non-profit organization named Blue H.E.L.P. which Doug is supporting. Doug is walking 219 miles from the New York State border to the Chatham Lighthouse out on the Cape as a way to raise awareness of this organization. Doug has a site entitled Massachusetts Cop Walk which you can check out by going here.
SafeTiva Labs grand opening in Westfield
The cannabis industry continues to grow in our area. This time in Westfield, where a cannabis testing facility held its grand opening Friday night.
Live 95.9
This Place Has the Most Creepy Name For Anywhere in Massachusetts
Throughout the state of Massachusetts, we have plenty of cities, towns, and villages with some strange names. However, there is one place throughout the state that has a name you would never expect would be anywhere. Of course, it's not a city, it's not a town, but it is a village...sort of.
Massachusetts early voting schedules for Springfield, Worcester, Boston
Massachusetts early voting kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 22, as Bay Staters cast their ballots for the next governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state, among a slew of down-ballot races. The early voting period, which includes two weekends, wraps up on Friday, Nov. 4 — ahead of...
westernmassnews.com
Concerns arise over error in Baker Administration’s tax rebate checks
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has been reporting on the tax rebate checks that will be going out to Massachusetts taxpayers based on a rarely used state law that kicks in when there is a certain amount of state revenue surplus. However, a new report claims that the...
Polish families recognized who made Chicopee their home
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A month-long celebration in Chicopee is recognizing the culture of people who helped shape this country. October is a time to celebrate Polish American Heritage, it was first acknowledged in 1981 as a way to celebrate diversity, culture, and history. Chicopee Mayor John Vieau joined the city’s Polish community for a […]
Opioid overdose alert issued for 4 RI communities
Health officials recorded a recent increase in non-fatal opioid overdoses in Cumberland, Lincoln, Smithfield, and North Smithfield.
MassLive.com
