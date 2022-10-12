The Celtics preseason finale against the Raptors had more of a feel of a regular season tilt with both teams playing their regulars major minutes in a sold out Bell Centre in Montreal. The Celtics offense looked like a well-oiled machine for much of the first three quarters before handing over the baton to the bench late. Boston’s reserves rallied to force overtime but couldn’t pull off the comeback after Payton Pritchard missed a game-tying 3 late in a 137-134 defeat to the Raptors.

BOSTON, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO