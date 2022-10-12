Read full article on original website
Related
Dodgers vs. Padres Game 4: Free live stream, TV schedule, how to watch MLB playoffs
The Padres can secure themselves a spot in the NLCS and knock out a rival in the process when they host the Dodgers with a 2-1 lead in their best-of-five NLDS series on Saturday. Saturday night’s game will air on TV via FS1. Fans without cable can also watch MLB...
Live Coverage: Week 6 of Western Mass. High School Football
League matchups continue in Week 6 with a slate of games throughout Western Massachusetts. MassLive will have updates throughout the evening. Head to the bottom of the article for live coverage.
Is Thursday Night Football on TV? How to watch Bears vs. Commanders on Amazon Prime Video
If you thought last week’s Thursday Night Football matchup between the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts was a mess, this one could get even sloppier. The Washington Commanders will visit the Chicago Bears for the Week 6 matchup, just hours after owner Daniel Synder was skewered (once again) by an ESPN report. The Commanders and Bears boast anemic offenses, so this could be an all-time slop fest — especially on a short week.
Controversial Jayson Tatum ejection mars entertaining Celtics-Raptors tilt | Brian Robb
On paper, Friday’s preseason finale was a meaningless preseason game between the Celtics and Raptors. However, an electric atmosphere (for the preseason) at the sold-out Bell Centre in Montreal along with both head coaches sticking with their regulars for big minutes in their final tuneup for the regular season provided a fun buzz for the international matchup.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Celtics star Jayson Tatum shocked after being ejected from preseason game
Jayson Tatum was ejected from Friday night’s preseason game between his Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors, and he couldn’t believe it. Tatum was given a technical foul — his second of the game — which triggered his ejection late in the third quarter. Tatum seemed to get called for the tech for doing a dismissive hand wave after being called for a foul.
Are These Leaked Photos Of Celtics’ New ‘City Edition’ Jerseys?
The Celtics will open a new NBA year next Tuesday, and it looks like Boston will debut a new look at some point in the 2022-23 season. The NBA has opened up the creativity with teams unveiling “City Edition” jerseys. Some franchises have been more creative than others in trying to represent the franchise and its respective history or culture.
Why Kevin Garnett Doesn’t Believe Celtics Are Contenders In East
The Boston Celtics currently sit at +550 favorites to win the NBA Finals next season, according to BetMGM. However, one former player doesn’t buy the hype on the defending Eastern Conference champs heading into the 2022-2023 season. Kevin Garnet, who served as a pivotal contributor to the 2008 finals-winning...
Celtics Mailbag: Sam Hauser potential, trade targets to watch, Al Horford rest plan
We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. Do we think Sam Hauser can crack the rotation in the postseason specifically? — C It’s hard to truly gauge where Hauser stands for those...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yankees vs. Guardians, ALDS Game 3: How to watch the MLB postseason
The Cleveland Guardians will host the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the ALDS on TBS at 7:37 p.m. Saturday. The best-of-five series is tied 1-1 after Cleveland beat New York 4-2 in 10 innings at Yankee Stadium on Friday. José Ramírez led off the 10th with a double and advanced to third on an error. Oscar Gonzalez followed with an RBI single. Josh Naylor then ripped an RBI double.
Caesars Sportsbook promo code: get best offer for MLB postseason, football action
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As the MLB playoffs continue through a weekend that also includes college and NFL football, new users can grab our Caesars Sportsbook promo...
Blake Griffin takes another subtle jab at his former teams amid Celtics appreciation
Blake Griffin has only spent two weeks with the Boston Celtics since signing a one-year contract earlier this month but his new teammates have already left quite an impression on him. The 33-year-old forward has spoken about how welcome he’s felt by his new squad as well as praising the...
Caesars Sportsbook promo code MASSLIVEFULL: $1,250 for Sunday’s NFL Week 6 games
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. New customers can sign up with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code MASSLIVEFULL for a two-part bonus when they click here. There are tons...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Four takeaways as Celtics lose to Raptors 137-134 after Jayson Tatum ejection
The Celtics preseason finale against the Raptors had more of a feel of a regular season tilt with both teams playing their regulars major minutes in a sold out Bell Centre in Montreal. The Celtics offense looked like a well-oiled machine for much of the first three quarters before handing over the baton to the bench late. Boston’s reserves rallied to force overtime but couldn’t pull off the comeback after Payton Pritchard missed a game-tying 3 late in a 137-134 defeat to the Raptors.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
65K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0