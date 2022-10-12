ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Is Thursday Night Football on TV? How to watch Bears vs. Commanders on Amazon Prime Video

If you thought last week’s Thursday Night Football matchup between the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts was a mess, this one could get even sloppier. The Washington Commanders will visit the Chicago Bears for the Week 6 matchup, just hours after owner Daniel Synder was skewered (once again) by an ESPN report. The Commanders and Bears boast anemic offenses, so this could be an all-time slop fest — especially on a short week.
CHICAGO, IL
MassLive.com

Controversial Jayson Tatum ejection mars entertaining Celtics-Raptors tilt | Brian Robb

On paper, Friday’s preseason finale was a meaningless preseason game between the Celtics and Raptors. However, an electric atmosphere (for the preseason) at the sold-out Bell Centre in Montreal along with both head coaches sticking with their regulars for big minutes in their final tuneup for the regular season provided a fun buzz for the international matchup.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
City
Boston, MA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Washington, MA
Yardbarker

Celtics star Jayson Tatum shocked after being ejected from preseason game

Jayson Tatum was ejected from Friday night’s preseason game between his Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors, and he couldn’t believe it. Tatum was given a technical foul — his second of the game — which triggered his ejection late in the third quarter. Tatum seemed to get called for the tech for doing a dismissive hand wave after being called for a foul.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Are These Leaked Photos Of Celtics’ New ‘City Edition’ Jerseys?

The Celtics will open a new NBA year next Tuesday, and it looks like Boston will debut a new look at some point in the 2022-23 season. The NBA has opened up the creativity with teams unveiling “City Edition” jerseys. Some franchises have been more creative than others in trying to represent the franchise and its respective history or culture.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Why Kevin Garnett Doesn’t Believe Celtics Are Contenders In East

The Boston Celtics currently sit at +550 favorites to win the NBA Finals next season, according to BetMGM. However, one former player doesn’t buy the hype on the defending Eastern Conference champs heading into the 2022-2023 season. Kevin Garnet, who served as a pivotal contributor to the 2008 finals-winning...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Matt Grzelcyk
Person
Charlie Mcavoy
Person
Tom Wilson
Person
Carl Hagelin
MassLive.com

Yankees vs. Guardians, ALDS Game 3: How to watch the MLB postseason

The Cleveland Guardians will host the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the ALDS on TBS at 7:37 p.m. Saturday. The best-of-five series is tied 1-1 after Cleveland beat New York 4-2 in 10 innings at Yankee Stadium on Friday. José Ramírez led off the 10th with a double and advanced to third on an error. Oscar Gonzalez followed with an RBI single. Josh Naylor then ripped an RBI double.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#Sling Tv#Nhl Hockey#Tnt#The Boston Bruins
MassLive.com

Four takeaways as Celtics lose to Raptors 137-134 after Jayson Tatum ejection

The Celtics preseason finale against the Raptors had more of a feel of a regular season tilt with both teams playing their regulars major minutes in a sold out Bell Centre in Montreal. The Celtics offense looked like a well-oiled machine for much of the first three quarters before handing over the baton to the bench late. Boston’s reserves rallied to force overtime but couldn’t pull off the comeback after Payton Pritchard missed a game-tying 3 late in a 137-134 defeat to the Raptors.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
65K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy