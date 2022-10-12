ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Valley, MN

goldenvalleymn.gov

Seniors Invited To Money Matters Presentation Oct 20, 10 AM At Brookview

Golden Valley seniors are invited to the Money Matters presentation, Navigating Senior Living Options, Thu, Oct 20, 10–11:15 am at Brookview. Attendees will learn about the many options in senior living and tips for navigating the process of moving to senior living. The presentation will also touch on the cost of assisted living and payment options.
One More Week Until Bill Hobbs Award Deadline

The extended deadline for the Bill Hobbs Human Rights Award is Wed, Oct 19, 4:30 pm. Take some time this weekend to nominate a local Golden Valley leader who works to build an environment promoting fair and equal treatment for everyone. Recipient eligibility and information about the nomination process can...
