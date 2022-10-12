ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Comments / 0

Related
My North.com

New Up North 2022: Local Restaurant & Business Openings

Searching for what’s new Up North in 2022? Each month in Traverse, Northern Michigan’s Magazine, we share the newest openings for local businesses, restaurants, breweries, wineries and so much more. Not a print or digital subscriber? Check out our quarterly online roundup below to see what’s new in Northern Michigan.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traversecitymi.gov

City Utility Bill Separation Coming December 2022

Going into effect with the December 2022 billing cycle, utility customers with the City of Traverse City will receive a water/sewer bill from the City and an electric and TCLPfiber (for those who have subscribed) bill from Traverse City Light & Power. The current bill that contains all utilities on one, will become two.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Traverse City, MI
Traverse City, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
Traverse City, MI
Entertainment
recordpatriot.com

MCC goes into lockdown after report of intruder

MANISTEE — Manistee Catholic Central went into lockdown Thursday after receiving a report of an intruder. According to correspondence sent to families by principal Catherine Grinn, the Manistee City Police Department and Manistee County Sheriff's Office responded to the situation and saw no signs of intrusion. "Officers checked our...
MANISTEE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Stickers
9&10 News

Man Killed in Side-By-Side Accident in Roscommon County

A Stoney Point, Ontario man was arrested Sunday after causing a deadly side-by-side accident due to drunk driving, according to the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were sent to Windywood Drive and Artesia Beach Road in Saint Helen where they found Richfield Township paramedics and fire personnel helping two people. After investigating, they determined that three people had been in the Can-Am side-by-side that rolled over.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy