Macon County, NC

Daughter accused of killing parent in double homicide at NC home

By Nikolette Miller
 3 days ago

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested for killing her parent and another victim at a home in Macon County.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office charged Divinity Aleza Guest with two counts of second-degree murder.

Deputies said they received a welfare check Monday from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office before 10 p.m. at a home on Mack Branch road.

Upon arrival, deputies located two bodies that were in different rooms inside the residence. Both victims appeared to have died from gunfire.

Investigators learned during an interview with the suspect that a vehicle possibly owned by one of the victims was located down an embankment and a firearm was recovered in another location.

Guest is the daughter of one of the victims, deputies said.

The second victim has not been identified until authorities locate the next of kin.

An autopsy of both victims is being conducted in Winston Salem according to deputies.

Guest was booked into the Macon County Detention Center on a million-dollar bond.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and will continue to follow up with other information including seeking others who may be involved.

Anyone with information should contact the MCSO criminal investigations Unit Captain Dani Burrows at (828) 371-1201 or Detective Matt Breedlove at (828) 349-2573.

