ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

4 Texas restaurants ranked in top 25 best in America in 2022: report

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RUvGF_0iWLIUIS00

DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to eating lunch or any meal for that matter, you could make a sandwich at home, or heat up a frozen section meal, but there’s nothing quite like heading out to eat some top-notch restaurant-quality food.

If you didn’t have a reason to already, grab your parents and take them out to lunch (or dinner if that works better) as Wednesday, October 12 is National Take Your Parents To Lunch Day!

But what restaurant should you take them out to? Maybe you’re looking to make a road trip out of it, and maybe that trip could just reside in the state of Texas. A report from The Manuel ranked the top 25 best restaurants to eat at in America in 2022.

The report spans the U.S. but four spots were marked in the Lone Star State. “The domestic dining scene is a fertile and expansive banquet, full of treasures. From classic diners and seafood joints to avant-garde establishments and fusion restaurants, the options are many and the quality tends to reflect countless ingredients we’re able to grow, raise, harvest, and forage for,” the report said.

  • Vera’s Backyard BBQ – Brownsville
  • Lucille’s – Houston
  • Carnitas Lonja – San Antonio
  • Odd Duck – Austin
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 8

TEXAS LADY 4
3d ago

Texas is finally getting recognized in the food world! ESPECIALLY Houston! Austin started getting ghost several years ago and now they've finally discovered Houstons incredible food scene! It's about time!

Reply(1)
2
Ern Alejandro
2d ago

I don't care what all those critics, columnists say about restaurants, what matters most IS what all the diners think about the restaurants they prefer to eat at ! And if I were one of those critics, I would accentuate the fact, to those reading my column, that my column is merely my opinion about the establishment BUT WHAT MATTERS MOST, MOST of ALL, IS WHAT ALL YOU DINERS THINK, THAT'S WHAT KEEPS THEM, THE OWNERS, IN BUSINESS ! PERSONALLY, I RARELY READ THOSE REVIEWS of RESTAURANTS, BAR & GRILLS, ETC., I JUST GO WHERE I PREFER !

Reply
2
Related
KXAN

Best places to raise a family in Texas

(NEXSTAR) — One of the most important decisions in one’s adult life is where to put down roots and raise a family. Luckily, plenty of fantastic options are available in Texas – but is it possible to determine which is best?. Niche.com is a ranking and review...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Food & Drinks
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Food & Drinks
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
Houston, TX
Restaurants
City
Austin, TX
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Sports
City
Lone Star, TX
San Antonio, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
Austin, TX
Restaurants
San Antonio, TX
Restaurants
Houston, TX
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#United States#Food Drink#Nexstar Media Inc
CW33

Texas food truck ranked among America’s best breakfast spots: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to breakfast, you’ve got to have good eggs, it’s just the way the world of the most important meal of the day works. But where can you find the breakfast that’s a head above the rest, which would therefore have the best eggs? Well, first we need to tell you why we’re talking about eggs.
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Texas

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger with some fries on the side, then here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers that are highly praised by everyone who gets to try them.
TEXAS STATE
KDAF

KDAF

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy