“2,950 - the number of days my parents and family waited for a trial to begin,” Cristaldi read. “2,966 days, the number of days it took for Fernandes to get convicted. 3,077 days or 8 years 5 months and 7 days … the timeframe we have been waiting for sentencing to finally get true justice for my brother.”

WORCESTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO