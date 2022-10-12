ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

WNYT

Several arrested at Bennington home for drugs, guns

A search warrant in Bennington has led to seven arrests. Police and Homeland Security served their third search warrant at 546 Main St. apartment A, the home of Peter Aleksonis. Several people tried to run out the back when authorities entered through the front, according to police. During the search...
BENNINGTON, VT
fallriverreporter.com

Police arrest alleged Providence, Worcester, Fall River drug dealers, seize 12 kilos of fentanyl, 6 guns, $238,000

Providence – An in-depth investigation in southern New England has resulted in several arrests and the seizure of drugs, guns, money, and vehicles. Over the past few months, Providence Narcotics Detectives Rousseau and Voyer conducted an investigation into street level narcotics transactions being conducted in the Smith Hill area of the city. According to Providence Police, this area of the city has seen numerous incidents of violent crime, including a shooting at the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas Avenues on October 2. During the course of the investigation, Detectives identified 37-year-old Calvin Mitchell as a suspect. A signed search warrant was obtained and executed on October 12 and Mitchell was apprehended. Located and seized from the apartment was 145.7 grams of cocaine, three firearms and approximately $9171. The firearms were a Smith and Wesson 380 caliber, a stolen Sig Sauer 380 caliber out of Conn., and a Glock 9mm with an extended magazine that holds 16 live rounds.
PROVIDENCE, RI
westernmassnews.com

1 arrested, over 27,000 bags of drugs seized in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – One person is under arrest after a lengthy investigation resulted in the discovery of thousands of bags of drugs. Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that a multi-agency investigation into drug trafficking in Hampden County led to a search warrant being issued for a residence on Miller Street in Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Local law enforcement reacts to shooting that killed two Connecticut officers

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The law enforcement community in western Massachusetts is sending thoughts and prayers to the Bristol, CT community following the deaths of two of their two officers. “First, we would like to express our condolences to the families and the officers of that department, along with their...
BRISTOL, CT
VTDigger

Suspect in 2 recent shootings arrested during Bennington drug bust

Bennington police said they broke up a major drug-selling operation and caught a suspect in two recent shootings when they served a search warrant Thursday morning in Bennington. Miguel A. Perez-Agramonte, 18, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was held without bail on charges of aggravated assault, possession of cocaine, trafficking fentanyl and...
BENNINGTON, VT
newbedfordguide.com

DEA, Massachusetts State Police seize 30,000 doses of Fentanyl

“On October 11, 2022, members of the Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force (Springfield Resident Office) and the Massachusetts State Police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics (CINRET) West Unit conducted a joint operation in the City of Springfield. During the operation, a motor vehicle was discovered abandoned on Andrew Street in Springfield. Members...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Daily Collegian

Robbery in Southwest Residential area still under active investigation

The University of Massachusetts Police Department released an updated Crime Alert on Sept. 30 identifying a possible suspect in the reported robbery that occurred near the Hampden Commons at 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 11. The alert indicates that the robbery remains under active investigation and one of the suspects “is...
AMHERST, MA
Register Citizen

Man arrested on charges from three separate police departments, West Hartford police say

WEST HARTFORD — An East Hartford man was arrested on charges from several area police departments Thursday night, West Hartford police said Friday. West Hartford police said officers determined the registered owner of a black Honda Accord with Connecticut plates was the subject of two outstanding arrest warrants, one each from the East Hartford Police Department and the Hartford Police Department. Shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, a West Hartford patrol officer tried but failed to stop the Honda when the driver managed to elude the officer, according to police. Descriptions of the car and driver were distributed to all West Hartford officers, police said.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

