WNYT
Several arrested at Bennington home for drugs, guns
A search warrant in Bennington has led to seven arrests. Police and Homeland Security served their third search warrant at 546 Main St. apartment A, the home of Peter Aleksonis. Several people tried to run out the back when authorities entered through the front, according to police. During the search...
fallriverreporter.com
Police arrest alleged Providence, Worcester, Fall River drug dealers, seize 12 kilos of fentanyl, 6 guns, $238,000
Providence – An in-depth investigation in southern New England has resulted in several arrests and the seizure of drugs, guns, money, and vehicles. Over the past few months, Providence Narcotics Detectives Rousseau and Voyer conducted an investigation into street level narcotics transactions being conducted in the Smith Hill area of the city. According to Providence Police, this area of the city has seen numerous incidents of violent crime, including a shooting at the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas Avenues on October 2. During the course of the investigation, Detectives identified 37-year-old Calvin Mitchell as a suspect. A signed search warrant was obtained and executed on October 12 and Mitchell was apprehended. Located and seized from the apartment was 145.7 grams of cocaine, three firearms and approximately $9171. The firearms were a Smith and Wesson 380 caliber, a stolen Sig Sauer 380 caliber out of Conn., and a Glock 9mm with an extended magazine that holds 16 live rounds.
Judge orders 2 suspects from Holyoke narcotics raid held without right to bail
HOLYOKE — The two men arrested last week during a narcotics raid on Nonotuck Street where police found large amounts of heroin, cocaine and several weapons were ordered held without the right to bail following a dangerousness hearing Friday in Holyoke District Court. Francisco Marrero, 22, and Victor Colon,...
Darlene Nguyen arrested after trying to bring replica gun into Worcester Courthouse
A criminal hearing at the Worcester Courthouse was stopped Friday morning when a woman attempted to bring what appeared to be a loaded silver revolver into the court building, according to the Worcester Police Department. Worcester police officers in the court liaison unit stopped the hearing around 9 a.m. so...
Israel Silva-Guzman arrested on drug trafficking charges following search of Springfield home
Police in Springfield executed a search warrant on a Miller Street house on Wednesday morning and arrested a man suspected of trafficking drugs and illegally possessing firearms. The search happened at 6 a.m. at 66 Miller St. and police arrested Israel Silva-Guzman, 32, in what police described as the result...
Man imprisoned for drug trafficking pleads guilty to escaping Bloomfield halfway house
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man finishing up a 10-year sentence for drug trafficking has pleaded guilty to escaping from a Bloomfield halfway house, according to an announcement Friday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Charles Harrison, 34, was sentenced in 2012 in New York to 120 months in prison for trafficking narcotics, according […]
westernmassnews.com
1 arrested, over 27,000 bags of drugs seized in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – One person is under arrest after a lengthy investigation resulted in the discovery of thousands of bags of drugs. Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that a multi-agency investigation into drug trafficking in Hampden County led to a search warrant being issued for a residence on Miller Street in Springfield.
Domestic dispute calls one of most dangerous for officers
The risks of police officers are often even higher when they respond to calls of domestic violence, something the Springfield Police Department knows all too well. 22News spoke with Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood about the dangers these calls pose.
Massachusetts duo accused of drug trafficking in Rutland
A criminal complaint was unsealed Thursday against two Springfield, Massachusetts men, accusing them of drug trafficking in Rutland, Vermont.
westernmassnews.com
Local law enforcement reacts to shooting that killed two Connecticut officers
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The law enforcement community in western Massachusetts is sending thoughts and prayers to the Bristol, CT community following the deaths of two of their two officers. “First, we would like to express our condolences to the families and the officers of that department, along with their...
Bristol Press
Disturbance at local bar may have motivated slaying of two Bristol officers: sources
BRISTOL – The horrific death of two police officers that leaves the community still in shock is being intensely investigated, with authorities still trying to piece together what events unfolded leading up to the senseless slayings. Sources with knowledge of the investigation say the shooter, Nicholas Brutcher, 35, hid...
VTDigger
Suspect in 2 recent shootings arrested during Bennington drug bust
Bennington police said they broke up a major drug-selling operation and caught a suspect in two recent shootings when they served a search warrant Thursday morning in Bennington. Miguel A. Perez-Agramonte, 18, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was held without bail on charges of aggravated assault, possession of cocaine, trafficking fentanyl and...
Indian Orchard homicide victims identified
The two victims in a Wednesday morning shooting in Springfield’s Indian Orchard neighborhood have been identified.
newbedfordguide.com
DEA, Massachusetts State Police seize 30,000 doses of Fentanyl
“On October 11, 2022, members of the Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force (Springfield Resident Office) and the Massachusetts State Police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics (CINRET) West Unit conducted a joint operation in the City of Springfield. During the operation, a motor vehicle was discovered abandoned on Andrew Street in Springfield. Members...
No arrests made for Indian Orchard double homicide
The victims are known to the police and they are looking into who the victims were associated with.
Daily Collegian
Robbery in Southwest Residential area still under active investigation
The University of Massachusetts Police Department released an updated Crime Alert on Sept. 30 identifying a possible suspect in the reported robbery that occurred near the Hampden Commons at 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 11. The alert indicates that the robbery remains under active investigation and one of the suspects “is...
FBI in Holyoke conducts court-ordered search in Hampden Street area
The FBI's Western Massachusetts Gang Taskforce was in Holyoke Wednesday cooperating with local authorities for an ongoing investigation.
Defendant in Springfield municipal golf course case looks to disassociate from father, others charged in money-laundering conspiracy
SPRINGFIELD - Jason Pecoy may have been eager to join his father’s business building luxury homes in Western Massachusetts, but is less so about following his father in a courtroom. Jason and Kent Pecoy are charged in U.S. District Court, along with former Springfield municipal golf pro Kevin M....
Register Citizen
Man arrested on charges from three separate police departments, West Hartford police say
WEST HARTFORD — An East Hartford man was arrested on charges from several area police departments Thursday night, West Hartford police said Friday. West Hartford police said officers determined the registered owner of a black Honda Accord with Connecticut plates was the subject of two outstanding arrest warrants, one each from the East Hartford Police Department and the Hartford Police Department. Shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, a West Hartford patrol officer tried but failed to stop the Honda when the driver managed to elude the officer, according to police. Descriptions of the car and driver were distributed to all West Hartford officers, police said.
Driver charged after driving into truck in South Hadley
South Hadley police have filed charges against a driver whose car flipped over after he crashed into a truck.
