Read full article on original website
Related
Friday Night Maine Football Results – October 14
Believe it or not, football was played last night, either around or in the rain. 11 games took place on Friday, October 14th, including Bangor's 1st victory o the season over Edward Little. Here are the Friday night scores for October 14th. Bangor 16 Edward Little 6. Cape Elizabeth 49...
Cummings Game Winner In Double OT Lifts Presque Isle Over Caribou
Thursday night the Presque Isle Wildcats hosted the Caribou Vikings in Class B North boys’ soccer action. The JV teams played a thrilling game ahead of the varsity game at the Johnson Athletic Complex. The JV teams were a primer for the varsity game. In the JV game Caribou's...
Popular Maine Town Listed as One of Best in the Nation for Fall Foliage
One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to experiencing incredible fall foliage. Travel + Leisure magazine released its annual list of best spots in America to witness the seasonal change. Maine's own Bar Harbor proudly was included with this venerable group. The Knox County town located...
Beautiful Country Living at its Finest in Monticello, Maine
For many people, living in Aroostook County is all about being at one with nature. The goal is to find a place that has beautiful views, privacy with access to the local community. Well, we’ve found the ideal place for you. This uniquely designed home has all the elements...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Canadian man's body found in St. John River near Fort Kent
FORT KENT, Maine — Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife wardens retrieved a Canadian man’s body from the St. John River near Fort Kent on Friday morning. A warden searching from a canoe found the body shortly after 10 a.m., Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti confirmed to NEWS CENTER Maine.
Man’s Body Retrieved from the St. John River Near Fort Kent, Maine
Body of Canadian Man Retrieved from the St. John River Near Fort Kent, Maine. The body of a Canadian man has been retrieved Friday morning from the St. John River near the town of Fort Kent, according to News Center Maine (WCSH). Spokesperson Mark Latti with the Maine Department of...
Maine’s Country Music Community Mourns the Loss of Dick Stacey
The man who brought us Stacey's Country Jamboree and supported country music in Maine and Canada has died. Dick's career as a small businessman started with the gas station he owned on the corner of Wilson Street and Parkway South in Brewer, called Stacey's Fuel Mart. Eventually, he bought the motel across the street which included a bar that was made for live music. He featured bands every night of the week, even when there were more band members than customers in the bar.
WGME
Wardens finds man's body in Maine river
Maine wardens say they found a Canadian man’s body in the St. John River near Fort Kent on Friday, according to the Bangor Daily News. The BDN reports a Maine warden searching from a canoe found the body shortly before 10 a.m. A 22-year-old woman was taken to a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Big Pig Leads This Maine Police Department on an ‘Insane’ Foot Chase
It was quite the hot pursuit for the Holden Maine Police Department, recently. Fortunately, they caught their subject without incident. According to the Holden Police, this cutie got away from its owner and decided to go for a nice leisurely stroll. Fortunately for the pig's owner, there was some experience with swine on the force.
mainebiz.biz
Aroostook County ministry celebrates grand opening of new site
Apostolic Training Ministries has a new home at 170 Route 1A in Fort Fairfield. The ministry received donations to move forward with the building and broke ground back in 2014. Several different contractors contributed to the construction. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to mark the opening, with members of the...
wabi.tv
Multiple Maine counties to receive grant funding from DOJ
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Department of Justice has announced more than $139 million in grant funding to help with community policing nationwide. The money will provide direct funding to 180 law enforcement agencies allowing them to hire nearly 1,000 additional full-time people. Five Maine departments are among the recipients.
When Should We Expect the First Snowfall in Presque Isle, Maine?
The question this time of year is - when will we get our first snowfall? It’s one we all ask because it marks a significant start to winter. It’s obviously hard to narrow it down to the exact date, and it’s not the same time for different areas, but we can base our best guess on previous years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Watch The Exact Moment a Maine Road Washes Away in Friday’s Crazy Storm
It's no surprise that many Maine towns were absolutely battered with wind and rain for most of the day on Friday. And while what Maine experienced was nowhere close to the tragic devastation many Floridians did, the Pine Tree State still didn't make it out completely unscathed. Left behind as...
Part Of Pushaw Rd. Closed Down After Large Section Washed Away During Storm
Hard rain and heavy wind hit most of Eastern Maine overnight. Many folks woke up without power or to flooded basements and backyards. The damage from so much rain falling in such a short amount of time could be seen in low-lying parking lots and roads throughout the area. The...
wabi.tv
Investigation continues as Cornville woman led high speed police chase
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A woman from Cornville accused of leading police on a high speed chase is facing multiple charges including eluding police, operating after habitual revocation, and operating under the influence. Police say it happened Wednesday in Skowhegan. According to the Morning Sentinel 48-year-old Heidi Harrington eventually crashed...
New Location for Aroostook County Fitness in Presque Isle, Maine
New Location for Aroostook County Fitness in Star City. Aroostook County Fitness celebrated their Grand Opening at their new location at 499 Main Street in Presque Isle, Maine. Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting. They recently hosted their official ribbon cutting with the Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, September...
wabi.tv
Firefighters respond to large structure fire in Vassalboro
VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - Fire destroyed a marijuana growing facility in Vassalboro overnight. Vassalboro Fire Chief, Walker Thompson, tells TV5 five departments responded to the blaze on Cushnoc Road around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. We’re told a passerby called it in. No one was inside at the time. No word...
Single-Vehicle Accident on Main Street in Presque Isle
A 66-year-old woman sustained minor injuries after the vehicle she was driving went off Main Street in Presque Isle Tuesday morning. According to the Presque Isle Police Department, a blue Jeep was travelling south around 9:10 a.m. when it left the road near the North Street intersection. The vehicle jumped the curb and continued down a grassy incline before coming to a stop near some trees above the Presque Isle Stream.
Flood Watch Issued for Bangor + Downeast Ahead of Soaking Rain
A soaking rain is in the forecast for much of Maine, beginning Thursday night. The National Weather Service in Caribou is calling for a drenching rain for much of Maine. Rain is expected to move into the state Thursday night, into Friday evening. Forecasters expect about three inches of rainfall for the Bangor area. The Greenville area may see over four inches of rainfall, with the Downeast areas expecting around two-and-a-half inches of rain.
Massive Bull Moose Fight Caught on Camera; Watch as They Ram a Brand New Truck
You never know what you'll find in these two places. TikTok and the woods. And sometimes, the two come together and present an unbelievable video clip. As I was scrolling through TikTok earlier while I was supposed to be working, (please don't tell the boss) I came across an unbelievable video of two absolutely gargantuan moose battling it out in someone's driveway.
Big Country 96.9
Presque Isle, ME
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://bigcountry969.com
Comments / 0