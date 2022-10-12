ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aroostook County, ME

92.9 The Ticket

Friday Night Maine Football Results – October 14

Believe it or not, football was played last night, either around or in the rain. 11 games took place on Friday, October 14th, including Bangor's 1st victory o the season over Edward Little. Here are the Friday night scores for October 14th. Bangor 16 Edward Little 6. Cape Elizabeth 49...
ORONO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Canadian man's body found in St. John River near Fort Kent

FORT KENT, Maine — Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife wardens retrieved a Canadian man’s body from the St. John River near Fort Kent on Friday morning. A warden searching from a canoe found the body shortly after 10 a.m., Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti confirmed to NEWS CENTER Maine.
FORT KENT, ME
Big Country 96.9

Maine’s Country Music Community Mourns the Loss of Dick Stacey

The man who brought us Stacey's Country Jamboree and supported country music in Maine and Canada has died. Dick's career as a small businessman started with the gas station he owned on the corner of Wilson Street and Parkway South in Brewer, called Stacey's Fuel Mart. Eventually, he bought the motel across the street which included a bar that was made for live music. He featured bands every night of the week, even when there were more band members than customers in the bar.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Wardens finds man's body in Maine river

Maine wardens say they found a Canadian man’s body in the St. John River near Fort Kent on Friday, according to the Bangor Daily News. The BDN reports a Maine warden searching from a canoe found the body shortly before 10 a.m. A 22-year-old woman was taken to a...
FORT KENT, ME
mainebiz.biz

Aroostook County ministry celebrates grand opening of new site

Apostolic Training Ministries has a new home at 170 Route 1A in Fort Fairfield. The ministry received donations to move forward with the building and broke ground back in 2014. Several different contractors contributed to the construction. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to mark the opening, with members of the...
FORT FAIRFIELD, ME
wabi.tv

Multiple Maine counties to receive grant funding from DOJ

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Department of Justice has announced more than $139 million in grant funding to help with community policing nationwide. The money will provide direct funding to 180 law enforcement agencies allowing them to hire nearly 1,000 additional full-time people. Five Maine departments are among the recipients.
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

When Should We Expect the First Snowfall in Presque Isle, Maine?

The question this time of year is - when will we get our first snowfall? It’s one we all ask because it marks a significant start to winter. It’s obviously hard to narrow it down to the exact date, and it’s not the same time for different areas, but we can base our best guess on previous years.
wabi.tv

Investigation continues as Cornville woman led high speed police chase

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A woman from Cornville accused of leading police on a high speed chase is facing multiple charges including eluding police, operating after habitual revocation, and operating under the influence. Police say it happened Wednesday in Skowhegan. According to the Morning Sentinel 48-year-old Heidi Harrington eventually crashed...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
wabi.tv

Firefighters respond to large structure fire in Vassalboro

VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - Fire destroyed a marijuana growing facility in Vassalboro overnight. Vassalboro Fire Chief, Walker Thompson, tells TV5 five departments responded to the blaze on Cushnoc Road around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. We’re told a passerby called it in. No one was inside at the time. No word...
VASSALBORO, ME
Big Country 96.9

Single-Vehicle Accident on Main Street in Presque Isle

A 66-year-old woman sustained minor injuries after the vehicle she was driving went off Main Street in Presque Isle Tuesday morning. According to the Presque Isle Police Department, a blue Jeep was travelling south around 9:10 a.m. when it left the road near the North Street intersection. The vehicle jumped the curb and continued down a grassy incline before coming to a stop near some trees above the Presque Isle Stream.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Flood Watch Issued for Bangor + Downeast Ahead of Soaking Rain

A soaking rain is in the forecast for much of Maine, beginning Thursday night. The National Weather Service in Caribou is calling for a drenching rain for much of Maine. Rain is expected to move into the state Thursday night, into Friday evening. Forecasters expect about three inches of rainfall for the Bangor area. The Greenville area may see over four inches of rainfall, with the Downeast areas expecting around two-and-a-half inches of rain.
BANGOR, ME
Q 96.1

Massive Bull Moose Fight Caught on Camera; Watch as They Ram a Brand New Truck

You never know what you'll find in these two places. TikTok and the woods. And sometimes, the two come together and present an unbelievable video clip. As I was scrolling through TikTok earlier while I was supposed to be working, (please don't tell the boss) I came across an unbelievable video of two absolutely gargantuan moose battling it out in someone's driveway.
ORLAND, ME
