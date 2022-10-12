Read full article on original website
A potentially cancer-causing chemical is sprayed on much of America’s produce. How high is exposure near you?
On a daily basis, many people in the U.S. could be exposed to a potentially cancer-causing chemical used in the world’s most common weedkillers. Data shows that people in the Midwest, parts of the South and Colorado have the highest exposure. Glyphosate, the active ingredient in many herbicides, has...
Hand sanitizer recall: A cancer-causing chemical was found in this sanitizer
Hand sanitizer is the kind of product many people still carry with them, as the pandemic is far from over. It’s a quick and effective way to clean your hands when you don’t have immediate access to soap and water. But hand sanitizers can be dangerous if they contain potentially harmful substances. After a hand sanitizer recall in April caused by methanol and benzene contamination, we now have an action involving an Antica Farmacista hand sanitizer that might contain benzene.
Gizmodo
New Study Maps Over 50,000 Sites In the U.S. That Are Likely Contaminated With 'Forever Chemicals'
Researchers have determined that the country is dotted with tens of thousands of locations that may be contaminated by PFAS, which are per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances—aka forever chemicals that do not disintegrate over time in nature or in the human body. Now, they’re mapping those sites to help regulators better direct resources toward cleanup efforts.
dallasexpress.com
Pfizer Never Tested Vaccines Ability to Stop Transmission
A senior Pfizer executive testifying before the European Union Parliament on Monday stated that the pharmaceutical company did not know whether its COVID-19 mRNA vaccine would stop virus transmission before it entered the market. Janine Small, Pfizer’s president of international developed markets, was filling in for CEO Albert Bourla. He...
Americans face nationwide shortage of Adderall, FDA says
Health officials confirmed this week what people who treat or who have attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder already know: There's a nationwide shortage of Adderall, the drug widely prescribed for ADHD. The immediate release formulation of amphetamine mixed salts, commonly known by the brand name Adderall or Adderall IR, is in short supply,...
Voters want more protection from harmful chemicals: poll
Not only do the 1,200 respondents to the survey overwhelmingly want assurances that consumer products are free from harmful chemicals, but they are also willing to pay more for the privilege.
foodsafetynews.com
FDA sends warnings to seafood facilities citing violations of seafood regulations
As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
foodsafetynews.com
FDA asks experts to study safety of seafood for infants and children
This week the FDA announced it will initiate a study on the role of seafood in child safety, growth and development. The Food and Drug Administration has enlisted the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) to do the independent study. In addition, the FDA is partnering with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on the study.
FDA confirms Adderall shortage as largest manufacturer warns of delays through end of the year
The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday confirmed a nationwide shortage of the attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder medication Adderall, more than two months after some pharmacies reported difficulties filling prescriptions. The shortage affects the immediate-release form of Adderall, a stimulant that helps manage ADHD symptoms. The FDA said in a statement that...
FDA Finally Recognized the Widespread Adderall Shortage
The Food and Drug Administration announced a national shortage of Adderall, one of the most commonly prescribed treatments for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Teva Pharmaceuticals, the largest supplier of Adderall in the U.S., is experiencing manufacturing delays with several doses of the medication expected to be on backorder until March, according to a statement published by the FDA on Wednesday.
The FDA is FAILING children with its weak vaping policies, study finds
America's leading regulators are not doing enough to curb youth nicotine use, a new study warns. An analysis of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warnings issued for improperly selling nicotine products found that the agency is targeting small online retailers. There is also a focus on refillable devices by the...
Recall alert: Jiangsu Well Biotech recalls COVID-19 Ag rapid test devices lacking FDA authorization
WASHINGTON — Jiangsu Well Biotech Co. Ltd. on Wednesday recalled its COVID-19 Ag Rapid Test devices because they were distributed to U.S. customers without authorization, clearance or approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. According to the recall notice, use of these devices may cause serious injuries or...
healio.com
FDA oversight of vaping industry and impact on use ‘likely minimal’
FDA enforcement actions have a “likely minimal” impact on the vaping industry since they target smaller retailers rather than larger e-cigarette brands or products, according to researchers. From 2017 — the first year of the enforcement practice — to December 2020, the FDA sent more than 700 warning...
News-Medical.net
U.S. youth continue to be enticed and hooked by expanding variety of e-cigarettes, study shows
A study released today from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that 2.55 million U.S. middle and high school students reported current (past 30-day) e-cigarette use in 2022, which includes 14.1% of high school students and 3.3% of middle school students. Nearly 85% of those youth used flavored e-cigarettes and more than half used disposable e-cigarettes.
KIDS・
medtechdive.com
Jiangsu Well Biotech distributed unapproved COVID-19 tests, FDA says
Jiangsu Well Biotech recalled its COVID-19 rapid antigen tests that were distributed in the U.S. without regulatory authorization, according to a notice from the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday. The tests posed a risk to users because they had not received emergency use authorization, clearance or approval, according to...
US News and World Report
FDA Authorizes Updated COVID-19 Booster Shots from Moderna, Pfizer for Children as Young as 5
The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized updated COVID-19 booster shots from Moderna and Pfizer for children as young as 5 years old, citing concerns about increased exposure as kids are back in school and resuming other activities. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. “Since children have...
FDA warns of Adderall shortage
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted news of an Adderall shortage this week, warning that manufacturers will not be able to meet the U.S. market demand at the current rate of production.
FDA Warns Evusheld May Not Protect Against Certain COVID-19 Variants
FDA releases important information about risk of COVID-19 due to certain variants not neutralized by Evusheld. FDA added important information to the authorized Fact Sheets for Evusheld (tixagevimab co-packaged with cilgavimab) to inform health care providers and individuals receiving Evusheld of the increased risk for developing COVID-19 when exposed to variants of SARS-CoV-2 that are not neutralized by Evusheld.
US shortage of Adderall is due to increased demand, FDA and drug-makers say
FDA says supply does not meet demand and drug-maker says backorders are due to ‘significant rise’ in prescription rates
foodsafetynews.com
FDA tightens import restrictions on honey, seafood and tamarind products
The Food and Drug Administration is continuing its use of import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations for food from foreign countries. The agency updates and modifies the alerts as needed. Recent modifications to FDA’s import alerts, as posted by the agency, are listed below. (To sign up...
