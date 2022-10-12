ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, CT

Register Citizen

Bridgeport veterinarian charged with cruelty gets probation, surrenders license

BRIDGEPORT — A city veterinarian, facing cruelty charges for allegedly killing a puppy and performing unnecessary surgery on another dog, has been granted a pretrial probation program. Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Reid granted accelerated rehabilitation Friday to 77-year-old Dr. Amr Wasfi, the operator of the Black Rock Animal Hospital,...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Police: 18-year-old connected to multiple armed robberies in New Haven, Ansonia, gets $1M bond

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from New Haven has been involved in multiple armed robberies in New Haven County, according to Ansonia police. Christian Borrero is facing charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree conspiracy to robbery, first-degree threatening, carrying a pistol without a permit and for sixth-degree larceny. He is being held on a $1 […]
ANSONIA, CT
Eyewitness News

Police cruiser struck on a New Fairfield road

NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - State police say a New Fairfield police cruiser was struck on Saturday. Police say a motorcycle struck a parked police cruiser on Warwick Road. Officials say injuries were reported but the extent of those injuries is not yet known.
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Crash!

2022-10-14@9:07pm–#Bridgeport CT– A two-vehicle crash at Mountain Grove and Fairfield Avenue with injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Northford resident dies following three-car accident

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A man is dead following a three-car accident on Route 22. Police say they were called to a serious car accident on Forest Road and Gulf Brook Drive around 8:46 a.m. All three drivers sustained injuries and were driving alone, police say. One driver sustained...
NORTHFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Missing Bridgeport teen reunited with his family

BRIDGEPORT — A 15-year-old boy, reported missing by his mother, is back home with his family. “He is in good shape, and everything is good, thank God,” said Celeste Arias, the mother of Jael Martinez, who she said had been missing since Sept. 27. Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Stratford News: Armed Robbery

202210-13@9:40pm–#Stratford CT– Police are investigating an armed robbery at the CVS on Hawley Lane. The only description was a black male wearing all black. Its not known if this is connected to the two armed robberies in Norwalk earlier.
STRATFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Customer Accused Of Assaulting Management At Troupe429 In Norwalk

A suspect is facing charges for allegedly assaulting two members of the management at a Fairfield County bar last month. Carmen Everett Parisi was arrested at about 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, for an incident that happened at Troupe429, located at 3 Wall St. in Norwalk, on Friday, Sept. 23, according to the Norwalk Police Department.
NORWALK, CT
DoingItLocal

Norwalk News: Rocks In The Road

2022-10-15@1055am–#Norwalk CT– Multiple reports of a resident putting rocks in the road on Silvermine Avenue near Silver Ledge Road. Possibly two cars with flat tires according to radio reports. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen,...
NORWALK, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Former borough native receives 9 years for theft of Yale tech

NAUGATUCK — A federal judge Thursday sentenced a former Naugatuck woman to nine years in prison for stealing and reselling $40.5 million worth of computers and electronic hardware from Yale University’s School of Medicine where she worked. Jamie Petrone, 43, most recently of Lithia Springs, Ga., was sentenced...
NAUGATUCK, CT

