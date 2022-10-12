Read full article on original website
Woman Accused Of Altering Amount On Check Stolen In Darien
A woman has been charged with a criminal attempt of larceny after allegedly changing the amount on a check for more than it was written for. Jennifer Burgos, age 32, of the Bronx, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 10 at Rikers Island after being nabbed at JFK Airport. According to...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport veterinarian charged with cruelty gets probation, surrenders license
BRIDGEPORT — A city veterinarian, facing cruelty charges for allegedly killing a puppy and performing unnecessary surgery on another dog, has been granted a pretrial probation program. Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Reid granted accelerated rehabilitation Friday to 77-year-old Dr. Amr Wasfi, the operator of the Black Rock Animal Hospital,...
Bridgeport Convicted Felon Nabbed With Drugs, Gun, Police Say
A Fairfield County man was nabbed with drugs and a loaded gun after police received a tip he was selling drugs. Nnamdi Clarke, age 48, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 12 in Bridgeport. According to Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police, after receiving the information on Clarke,...
Police: 18-year-old connected to multiple armed robberies in New Haven, Ansonia, gets $1M bond
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from New Haven has been involved in multiple armed robberies in New Haven County, according to Ansonia police. Christian Borrero is facing charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree conspiracy to robbery, first-degree threatening, carrying a pistol without a permit and for sixth-degree larceny. He is being held on a $1 […]
Eyewitness News
Police cruiser struck on a New Fairfield road
NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - State police say a New Fairfield police cruiser was struck on Saturday. Police say a motorcycle struck a parked police cruiser on Warwick Road. Officials say injuries were reported but the extent of those injuries is not yet known.
3 Found Dead By Furnace Repairman At Stamford Home, Police Say
Three people were found dead inside a Fairfield County home by a furnace repairman. The incident took place in Stamford around 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13 at a residence on Scofield Avenue. According to Assistant Chief Richard Conklin of the Stamford Police, the repairman was told to enter the rental...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Crash!
2022-10-14@9:07pm–#Bridgeport CT– A two-vehicle crash at Mountain Grove and Fairfield Avenue with injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Eyewitness News
Northford resident dies following three-car accident
NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A man is dead following a three-car accident on Route 22. Police say they were called to a serious car accident on Forest Road and Gulf Brook Drive around 8:46 a.m. All three drivers sustained injuries and were driving alone, police say. One driver sustained...
Register Citizen
Missing Bridgeport teen reunited with his family
BRIDGEPORT — A 15-year-old boy, reported missing by his mother, is back home with his family. “He is in good shape, and everything is good, thank God,” said Celeste Arias, the mother of Jael Martinez, who she said had been missing since Sept. 27. Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran...
Missing teen who provoked FBI search says he left Bridgeport to get away from a 'personal situation'
He says he needed to get away from "a personal situation in Bridgeport" that had "gotten out of control."
Tenant Jailed After Trying To Disarm Officer In Ridgefield, Police Report
A heated dispute with his landlord escalated when a Ridgefield tenant reached for a responding police officer's gun, authorities said. Officers called to a dispute at the Morse Avenue home encountered Dae Yoon, a 33-year-old South Korean national, according to an Oct. 11 police report. Morse reportedly grabbed at an...
What’s next for investigation into Bristol police ambush?
Following an apparent ambush that killed two Bristol police officers and sent a third to the hospital, law enforcement experts say the investigation will focus on potential early warning signs – and how much information the officers had responding to the call.
DoingItLocal
Stratford News: Armed Robbery
202210-13@9:40pm–#Stratford CT– Police are investigating an armed robbery at the CVS on Hawley Lane. The only description was a black male wearing all black. Its not known if this is connected to the two armed robberies in Norwalk earlier.
Man accused of attacking owner of Norwalk gay bar has bond set at $200K
Carmen Parisi faces one count of second-degree assault and one count of third-degree assault for an incident outside Troupe 429 last month.
Customer Accused Of Assaulting Management At Troupe429 In Norwalk
A suspect is facing charges for allegedly assaulting two members of the management at a Fairfield County bar last month. Carmen Everett Parisi was arrested at about 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, for an incident that happened at Troupe429, located at 3 Wall St. in Norwalk, on Friday, Sept. 23, according to the Norwalk Police Department.
Bristol Man Who Killed 2 Responding Officers Was Divorced Father Described As 'Rowdy'
Neighbors of the man accused of placing an alleged fake 911 call to ambush and kill two Connecticut police officers was known as "rowdy" and "always drinking," according to the Daily Mail. Nicholas Brutcher, age 35, a divorced father of two in Hartford County, allegedly fired on the officers in...
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: Rocks In The Road
2022-10-15@1055am–#Norwalk CT– Multiple reports of a resident putting rocks in the road on Silvermine Avenue near Silver Ledge Road. Possibly two cars with flat tires according to radio reports. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen,...
mycitizensnews.com
Former borough native receives 9 years for theft of Yale tech
NAUGATUCK — A federal judge Thursday sentenced a former Naugatuck woman to nine years in prison for stealing and reselling $40.5 million worth of computers and electronic hardware from Yale University’s School of Medicine where she worked. Jamie Petrone, 43, most recently of Lithia Springs, Ga., was sentenced...
News 12
Man from Orange sentenced for multiple crimes targeting same family over course of 1 year
A man from Orange has been sentenced for multiple crimes targeting the same family over the course of a year. Christopher Barretta's five children and wife watched on as Barretta was handcuffed and sentenced to 18 months behind bars. The 49-year-old had no criminal history prior to April 2020 where...
Surviving Officer Shot In Double-Fatal CT Incident Graduated From HS In Westchester
The surviving Connecticut police officer injured while responding to a call that killed two of his fellow officers is a native New Yorker who graduated from high school in Northern Westchester. Alec Iurato, age 26, now a resident of Bristol in Hartford County, graduated from Yorktown High School in 2014.
