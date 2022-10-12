ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

NBC Philadelphia

Fetterman Scores Krasner Split, Gets Philly Black Cops' Support After FOP Backs Oz

John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate in next month's open U.S. Senate election in Pennsylvania, received the endorsement of the organization that represents the Philadelphia Police Department's Black officers. The Guardian Civic League on Thursday announced their support for Fetterman, the state lieutenant governor, who is running against Republican Dr. Mehmet...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

On the run: Man steals $24,000 worth of tools in South Brunswick, NJ

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — An Ohio painter is on the run after police say he stole $24,000 worth of tools from contractors remodeling a Route 1 hotel. Staff at the Sonesta Suites on Thursday morning found a large number of tools in the room being used by Travis Mollett, 33, who works for a commercial painting contractor, according to South Brunswick police. The tools had been stored in several shipping containers.
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Arrest Made in Stockton, Calif. Serial Killer Case: Officials

A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in Northern California was arrested before dawn Saturday as he was apparently searching for another victim, police said. Acting on tips and police work, investigators tracked and watched a man and stopped him in a car at about 2...
STOCKTON, CA
LehighValleyLive.com

Will N.J. treat my ANCHOR payment as income?

Q. Will the payment received next year under the new ANCHOR plan be taxed as income?. A. The ANCHOR property tax benefit replaces the Homestead Rebate. Because of the income requirements and that there is no age limit, about three times more New Jerseyans will benefit from the program, the Treasury Department said.
INCOME TAX
shorelocalnews.com

Killcohook: A little piece of Delaware on the Jersey side of the river

To drive from New Jersey to Delaware, you don’t have to cross a bridge, or even take a ferry. Just go to Salem County, where seven miles south of the Delaware Memorial Bridge you’ll find Killcohook, an incorporated area of Delaware on the Jersey side of the river, that is if they’ll let you in.
DELAWARE STATE
NJ.com

Turnpike expansion plan is smart, NJ-first policy | Opinion

The entitled NIMBY crowds of the Downtown believe that expanding the New Jersey Turnpike Extension is wrong because we are not adding additional tunnels to New York City. In fact, they have even gone as far as to create a viral meme trying to explain their position. Sadly, these folks believe the world revolves around them and NYC. The Turnpike expansion, however, is the opposite of that. It is the ultimate New Jersey-first policy and needs to be viewed as such.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Philadelphia

Pigs Wandering Free Around NJ Rescued Weeks Later

Although it was quite the rare occurrence, these pigs weren’t flying: rather, they were found wandering about the grounds of South Jersey, rooting for food and making noise on the loose for nearly a month, officials said. Mount Laurel police and local animal control officials finally corralled the pigs...
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Might a New Discount Airline Bring Commercial Service Back to Delaware?

Delaware could soon be getting commercial air service back thanks to a newly named player in the low-cost airline game: Texas-based Avelo Airlines. Delaware Online reported Wednesday that Avelo "has a 'comprehensive business arrangement' with the operator of the airport, the Delaware River and Bay Authority." "Negotiations with Avelo representatives...
DELAWARE STATE
94.5 PST

Please Stop Doing This at Wegmans in New Jersey

Hi. May I ask a small favor? Can you please stop leaving your shopping cart in the middle of the aisle while you look at your shopping list or your phone?. I've also seen people reading food labels or chatting with a friend that is also in the store, totally oblivious to the fact that they're smack dab in the middle of the aisle, making it impossible for other customers to easily pass by.
Beach Radio

5 Reasons New Jersey Beaches Are Far Superior To Any Others

I love the Jersey Shore, and odds are you do too. I've been coming here my entire life, and I really don't plan on changing that up anytime in the near future. When I was a kid, we had a house on 34th street in Sea Isle, and even after that was sold we didn't leave the Jersey Shore, we'd just rent wherever looked fun.
TRAVEL

