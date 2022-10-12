ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 2

Related
cbs4indy.com

Keeping heating costs as low as possible through simple steps

INDIANAPOLIS — As central Indiana anticipates freezing temperatures over the next week, we’re looking at ways you can cut down on your heating costs. Inflation is hitting energy companies hard – which then passes the cost to the customer. Duke Energy, which does not provide natural gas,...
INDIANA STATE
wevv.com

CenterPoint Energy says customers will likely see increase in heating bills this winter

Officials with CenterPoint Energy say customers could see higher heating bills this winter, but that there are a few things they can do to combat rising prices. A Wednesday news release from the company customers will likely see an incremental increase in their natural gas bills when compared to those of last winter, assuming normal winter weather, due primarily to natural gas market conditions.
INDIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Indiana direct tax rebate check payments worth up to $325 arriving any day now

Over 1.7 million eligible Indiana residents are expected to receive up to $325 through taxpayer refund checks in the upcoming weeks, with all deliveries expected by Nov. 1. Residents who filed their taxes in 2020 are eligible for a $125 taxpayer refund, which will also automatically qualify them for an additional $200 refund, according to the state. The payments are expected to come either as two separate checks, one check combined with a direct deposit payment, or as one check equaling $325. Joint filers can receive up to $650.
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

How to get help with Indiana utility bills

INDIANAPOLIS — With winter approaching, utility companies across Indiana are telling customers that prices will likely be higher this winter. The heating season is described as November through March. State and federal utility assistance dollars are available for income-eligible customers. Those that fall within 60 percent of state median...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Industry
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
City
Center Point, IN
WTHR

Inflation hitting Hoosier budgets hard

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers are having to adjust how they spend and save money. "I have to budget for spending more on regular gasoline and now I have to budget more on heating my home," said Diane Moore of Indianapolis. Moore says she just learned her Citizens Energy bill would...
INDIANA STATE
fortwaynesnbc.com

Indiana Michigan Power helping Hoosiers pay electric bills

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - As the weather gets cooler, Indiana Michigan Power is offering a program to help Hoosiers pay their heating bills. The Neighbor to Neighbor Program provides grants to limited-income families. The money is sourced from donations. If you’re interested in donating, you can...
INDIANA STATE
fox32chicago.com

Indiana issues tax refunds to deceased residents

CHICAGO - Indiana has issued more than a million-and-a-half refund checks, and some those were sent to people who are deceased. The Indiana Auditor of State says it has received a "high volume" of calls and emails regarding cases in which refund checks were made out to someone who has died.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Centerpoint Energy#Energy Efficiency#Natural Gas Prices#Linus Business#Ohio Gas#Energy Assistance Program#Eap#State
cbs4indy.com

State updates guidance on Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund

INDIANAPOLIS – The state has updated some of its guidance regarding the Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund. The Auditor of State’s Office has received a “high volume” of calls and emails regarding specific cases in which refund checks have been made out to someone who has since died.
INDIANA STATE
1470 WMBD

Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center

PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
PRINCETON, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Workforce costs, inflation causing ‘perfect storm’ for Indiana hospitals

Increases in labor costs, pharmaceuticals and supplies are creating a financial strain on Indiana’s hospitals, according to a report by the state’s hospital association. “Taken together, these challenges are incredibly daunting for our health care system, our patients, and our communities,” Brian Tabor, president of the Indiana Hospital Association, said in a statement. “The perfect storm is brewing and we must make sure hospitals and caregivers have the resources they need to provide access to the high-quality health care Hoosiers rely on – 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
INDIANA STATE
buildingindiana.com

Indiana Enters Regional Hydrogen Coalition

Several state governors from Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin signed an agreement to collaborate on developing a robust hydrogen market, supply chain, and workforce across the Midwest by signing the Midwest Hydrogen Coalition Memorandum of Understanding (M-H2 Coalition MOU). “Strong partnerships and collaborations with our neighbors...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
wamwamfm.com

Indiana Teacher Shortage Made Worse by Work Conditions, Bad Pay

A nationwide teacher shortage has been made worse by COVID. Indiana teacher vacancies still number more than 1,500, and experts at a recent forum cite wages as one major factor. Indiana ranks 42nd among states in teacher pay. Citing 300-thousand public education vacancies nationwide, Economic Policy InstitutePresident Heidi Shierholz says the issue boils down to two factors.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

USDA grants to support four rural health projects in Indiana

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded $110 million grants to improve health care facilities in rural communities nationwide, including nearly $2 million going to projects in four Indiana counties. The Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Program funding is part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The Indiana projects range...
INDIANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Indiana

With an average elevation of 755 feet above sea level, Indiana is a place with a wide variety of scenic splendor, from broad dunes to rolling green hills. However, Indiana is also home to several notable bodies of water. Sure, everyone is aware of Minnesota’s 10,000 lakes. But it may surprise many that Indiana is no slouch either — it is a lake paradise!
INDIANA STATE
KLEM

New Iowa Farmland Price Record

A NEW RECORD FOR THE PRICE OF AN ACRE OF FARMLAND IN IOWA HAS BEEN SET. AUCTIONEER BRUCE BROCK OF BROCK AUCTION COMPANY SOLD 55 ACRES IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY FOR OVER $26,000 AN ACRE ON MONDAY:. BROCK SAYS THE LAND WILL REMAIN AS FARMLAND, AS A NEIGHBOR BOUGHT THE 55...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
WISH-TV

Revisiting record-breaking October 1989 snow in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — October is not generally a time in which Hoosiers think about wintry weather. Instead, Hoosiers are focused on those crisp and cool fall days as they transition toward the overall winter season. However, a big gift of snow made its way to Indiana’s doorstep in mid-October...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana expires in a matter of days

INDIANAPOLIS — In just a few days, someone will miss out on their chance to claim $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said a winning Powerball ticket sold in April will expire on Oct. 17. Someone purchased the ticket at Pilot #650 located at 1401 Ripley Street in Lake Station. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball for the April 18, 2022, drawing.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Christmas Market event to feature unique gifts, home décor, vintage goods, more from Midwest businesses

If you’re already looking forward to holiday shopping, this event is for you!. Mel McMahon, Indiana Owned founder, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with Karla Gosche-Williams, co-owner of Midwest Marketplace and Indiana Owned member, to discuss the purpose behind the Midwest Marketplace, their upcoming Christmas Marketplace and more.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy