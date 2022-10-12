Read full article on original website
Devin Leary gets final status update ahead of Syracuse game
No. 15 NC State football heads into a tough clash with Syracuse on Saturday and they will be without their QB1, Devin Leary, per ESPN. The signal-caller injured his shoulder last week against Florida State and although he was given a rather wide timetable of one to six weeks before being able to suit up again, Leary isn’t quite ready to return.
No. 18 Syracuse hosts No. 15 NC State with lots on the line
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse is in rarefied air, unbeaten after five games for the first time in 35 years and ranked No. 18 as its season reaches the midpoint. The players say that’s what they expected — and they don’t want it to end. “We want to keep winning,” quarterback Garrett Shrader said. “The rankings and all that stuff doesn’t necessarily matter. If we take care of business, the scoreboard should be in our favor at the end of the game.” Easier said than done against the next foe, No. 15 North Carolina State (5-1, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), which visits on Saturday. The Wolfpack are 13-2 against Syracuse (5-0, 2-0), which is coming off a bye. Both teams are in the hunt for the Atlantic Division title and the Wolfpack, who have already lost to division leader No. 4 Clemson, can’t afford another setback.
'They’re giving us everything they’ve got': Doeren on week of practice, Syracuse
The NC State football team will head north this Saturday, as the Wolfpack is set to faceoff with undefeated Syracuse Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. The Pack is coming off a nice win over Florida State, and NC State will look to carry that momentum into the meeting with the Orange. While his status remains up in the air, there’s a good chance NC State will be playing without quarterback Devin Leary, who suffered a shoulder injury against FSU.
