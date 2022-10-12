ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLTV

Literacy Bus

A Gilmer ISD bus driver discovered a dead person on the side of the road Wednesday afternoon while driving students home from school, according to the school’s superintendent. |. “Hopes that we would get that spring and summertime rains. Unfortunately they never came,” says Wood County game warden Lee...
GILMER, TX
KTRE

Detour planned for Diboll Relief Route project

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Work on the Diboll Relief Route will include a detour on Conner Road beginning Monday. Motorists should use Morris Road to access US 59. Message boards and signs are in place to alert motorists and local traffic. The $140.1 million construction project was approved by Texas...
DIBOLL, TX
KLTV

Service dogs training organization holds Longview reunion

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A service dog training organization that has helped many veterans in East Texas over the past decade, is holding a reunion with those who received dogs. The non-profit group, For Veterans Sake, based in Arizona, is in Longview over the next three days to reunite with...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Tyler County plans stock laws

People aren’t the only ones dealing with a drought in East Texas, as the conditions are perfect for Clostridium diseases to spread in East Texas livestock. As we head into pecan season, you might see a difference in comparison to last year. Experts say the drought and heat have impacted orchards all across Texas.
TYLER COUNTY, TX

