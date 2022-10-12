Read full article on original website
KLTV
Literacy Bus
A Gilmer ISD bus driver discovered a dead person on the side of the road Wednesday afternoon while driving students home from school, according to the school’s superintendent. |. “Hopes that we would get that spring and summertime rains. Unfortunately they never came,” says Wood County game warden Lee...
KLTV
City of Tyler is one step closer to adding safety measures to Grande Boulevard ‘S’ curve
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler is one step closer to implementing additional safety measures to a section of Grande Boulevard, also known as the ‘S’ Curve. On Wednesday, Traffic Engineer Cameron Williams presented the City Council with a preliminary engineering report with results from the West Grande Boulevard Reverse Curve Study.
ERCOT says Texas power grid is ready to withstand any extreme storms this winter
State leaders say reforms made to the state's electrical grid are costing Texans.
KTRE
With no bus travel available, Nacogdoches High band puts on free show at home
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It was earlier this month when Nacogdoches High School faced a big problem, a bus driver shortage at the school and with charter buses around Texas. “Charter buses were booked,” Jacob Weems, Nacogdoches High School Band Director said. “All the big schools in this area and...
KLTV
North Texas Municipal Water District celebrates completion of Bois d’Arc Lake
FANNIN CO., Texas (KXII) - After more than 20 years, the North Texas Municipal Water District finally celebrated the end of construction at Bois d’ Arc Lake, the first major reservoir to be built in Texas in 30 years. “It’s probably a once-in-a-lifetime event for many of us,” said...
1 Killed 2 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Panola County (Panola County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Panola County on Thursday. The crash happened on US 59, just south of Carthage at around 5 p.m.
KTRE
Detour planned for Diboll Relief Route project
DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Work on the Diboll Relief Route will include a detour on Conner Road beginning Monday. Motorists should use Morris Road to access US 59. Message boards and signs are in place to alert motorists and local traffic. The $140.1 million construction project was approved by Texas...
KLTV
Service dogs training organization holds Longview reunion
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A service dog training organization that has helped many veterans in East Texas over the past decade, is holding a reunion with those who received dogs. The non-profit group, For Veterans Sake, based in Arizona, is in Longview over the next three days to reunite with...
KLTV
WebXtra: Tyler County plans stock laws
People aren’t the only ones dealing with a drought in East Texas, as the conditions are perfect for Clostridium diseases to spread in East Texas livestock. As we head into pecan season, you might see a difference in comparison to last year. Experts say the drought and heat have impacted orchards all across Texas.
Prank 911 phone calls cause lockdown at Gilmer elementary, intermediate campuses
GILMER, Texas — Gilmer Elementary and Intermediate Schools were placed on lockdown briefly after a series of prank phone calls to 911 Friday afternoon. Gilmer ISD Superintendent Rick Albritton said in a Facebook post that the calls were made during student release at the elementary and intermediate campuses. Those...
