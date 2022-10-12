In a spooky mood? Check out these North Texas ghost tours this Halloween season

DALLAS (KDAF) — Halloween season is in full swing and if you want to celebrate the season there are tons of things to do in North Texas.

North Texas has haunted houses and plenty of pumpkin patches for tons of fun, but what about ghost tours?

As it turns out there are plenty of those in North Texas as well. So, if that sounds like fun to you, then here is a list from Funtober.com:

Baker Hotel Ghost Walk

Burleson Historical Ghost Tour

Denton Haunts Ghost Tour

Fort Worth Ghost Tour

Fort Worth’s Ghost Bus Tour

Ghostly Hauntings at Chestnut Square

Ghosts of Denton

Granbury Ghosts and Legends Tour

Haunted Tyler Tour

Grapevine

Waxahachie Haunted History Tour

For more information, visit Funtober.com .

